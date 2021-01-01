« previous next »
Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14200 on: Yesterday at 09:43:37 am »
It was the first leg of the CL semi final against Barcelona in 2019 and their midfield were struggling with Keita and if I remember correctly Busquets hacked him down which resulted in a serious muscle injury (groin?). Despite that, he was asked to play in the ANC in the summer whilst he was still recovering and he's struggled to stay fit since. If he's got any sense he'll follow the guidance of our sports science team and stand firm with Guinea.
Offline pascoli

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14201 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 am »
Quote from: Classycara on September  5, 2022, 10:26:10 pm
You don't have to go back very far to find someone meeting that criteria in our midfield - in fact he left the season Naby arrived. He played 115 league games for LFC, and certainly never had (m)any games close to Keita's quality or effort. He had nice hair though, even if he usually had greater awareness of how that looked on the pitch than on who was running behind him


If this is about Emre Can, I would have to disagree.   He wasn't as good as he thought he was, and had the turning speed of a Sherman tank, but I'd still say he was levels above Nabi.

Offline El Lobo

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14202 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 am »
Quote from: pascoli on Yesterday at 10:55:00 am
If this is about Emre Can, I would have to disagree.   He wasn't as good as he thought he was, and had the turning speed of a Sherman tank, but I'd still say he was levels above Nabi.

At what? :D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14203 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 am »
Offline pascoli

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14204 on: Yesterday at 11:06:01 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:59:54 am
At what? :D

Durability, passing ability, tackling ability, shooting ability, heading ability...  Most things...
Offline harleydanger

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14205 on: Yesterday at 11:11:45 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:43:37 am
It was the first leg of the CL semi final against Barcelona in 2019 and their midfield were struggling with Keita and if I remember correctly Busquets hacked him down which resulted in a serious muscle injury (groin?). Despite that, he was asked to play in the ANC in the summer whilst he was still recovering and he's struggled to stay fit since. If he's got any sense he'll follow the guidance of our sports science team and stand firm with Guinea.

100% agree but I think Naby is more a Guinean that plays for Liverpool than a Liverpool player that plays for Guinea. As all the Brazilians in our squad are.

Hes a really sad case as he was, on stats, chalked to be a great. Our win percentages are up hugely when he plays, you look at his radars and he is crazy good. All work that goes unnoticed. You can see what Thiagos passing does, Nabys pressures are every bit as valuable to the squad.

But if he is always injured and doesnt have that grit to get through games when he is playing shit, this level is above him.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14206 on: Yesterday at 11:33:34 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:59:54 am
At what? :D
Looks department, feast for the eyes was our Emre
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14207 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 am »
Emre Can was tactically poor despite being able to play multiple positions. He also could not track a man effectively and when playing as the 6 lacked the nous to cut off passing lanes and was caught ahead of the ball way too often. He also ran into trouble when carrying too often. He was big and physical and offered a type of mobility in the middle, but there's a reason we stuck to our guns on his offer and didn't push the boat out to keep him, he wasn't very good.

Keita's time at Liverpool may end tinged in disappointment but he was and always will be a more exciting player than Can that I personally think did more in a Liverpool shirt.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14208 on: Yesterday at 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:11:45 am
100% agree but I think Naby is more a Guinean that plays for Liverpool than a Liverpool player that plays for Guinea. As all the Brazilians in our squad are.
Don't think it's fair to mention the Brazilians in this. Yes they are fiercely patriotic and obviously love their country over us, but I've never seen less than 100% commitment to our cause from Bobby, Fabinho or Ali.

Don't think they've ever put their mid or long term fitness at risk for Brazil games.

Naby can't help getting injured but it's never a good look to make comebacks for Guinea  rather than for us.

Don't agree with anyone who thinks he's done nothing for us, but its nowhere near his true level so I think we will just have to cut our losses and let him leave for free as we need reliability.

Thiago is probably the only player we can accommodate with his injury issues, mainly as he has been world class when fit, rather than just merely decent.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14209 on: Yesterday at 11:41:03 am »
Keitas whole problem comes down to injuries and the injuries alone cloud everything.

Like any midfielder he had great performances, satisfactory performances and shit performances. His great performances put him on a level of Fabinho in my opinion. His game against City in the cup, none of our midfielders have been able to pocket Silva the way he did.

Problem was that he was so injured that even his satisfactory, 6 or 7 out of 10 performances were judged as shit because there was such a relief that he was picked that unless he was always amazing, even a passable performance was seen as poor.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14210 on: Yesterday at 12:23:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:03 am
Keitas whole problem comes down to injuries and the injuries alone cloud everything.

Like any midfielder he had great performances, satisfactory performances and shit performances. His great performances put him on a level of Fabinho in my opinion. His game against City in the cup, none of our midfielders have been able to pocket Silva the way he did.

Problem was that he was so injured that even his satisfactory, 6 or 7 out of 10 performances were judged as shit because there was such a relief that he was picked that unless he was always amazing, even a passable performance was seen as poor.

He also shut down Kante in the League Cup.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14211 on: Yesterday at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 12:23:09 pm
He also shut down Kante in the League Cup.

Still remember his debut vs West Ham, drove forward and played Robbo in, the pass was so well placed thad Robbo simply needed to roll it across the box for Mo to finish. The beauty was its simplicity and how the right pass is everything.

Conversations should never be about his quality, he's shown it in a red shirt but whether he's done it enough and whether he still has a future is the only thing we can debate.
Offline newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14212 on: Yesterday at 12:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 12:43:40 pm
Still remember his debut vs West Ham, drove forward and played Robbo in, the pass was so well placed thad Robbo simply needed to roll it across the box for Mo to finish. The beauty was its simplicity and how the right pass is everything.

Conversations should never be about his quality, he's shown it in a red shirt but whether he's done it enough and whether he still has a future is the only thing we can debate.

1. he hasn't done enough - and that's due to availability. But when he can play he generally does well.
2. He has no future here - unless we again do something idiotic like we did when we extended Ox.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14213 on: Yesterday at 12:55:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:52:39 pm
1. he hasn't done enough - and that's due to availability. But when he can play he generally does well.
2. He has no future here - unless we again do something idiotic like we did when we extended Ox.

When did we extend Oxs contract?
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14214 on: Yesterday at 01:02:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:55:20 pm
When did we extend Oxs contract?

Ox's contract got extended during his first big injury.
Offline newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14215 on: Yesterday at 01:06:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:55:20 pm
When did we extend Oxs contract?
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:02:59 pm
Ox's contract got extended during his first big injury.

Shockingly in August 2019.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14216 on: Yesterday at 01:08:39 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:06:32 pm
Shockingly in August 2019.

Was madness that.  Just like throwing money away.
Offline JasonF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14217 on: Yesterday at 01:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:08:39 pm
Was madness that.  Just like throwing money away.

It's a nice gesture, giving someone a contract while they're recovering from a serious injury. It probably gives them a bit of a boost mentally, we did the same thing with Virg if my memory serves me right. But it was a big risk with Ox, a player with a history of injuries before he came here and a very severe knee ligament injury (if I recall correctly it was ACL + PCL and he'd previously done his MCL at Arsenal) and it's not paid off at all.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14218 on: Yesterday at 01:20:34 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:02:59 pm
Ox's contract got extended during his first big injury.

There is a debate about extending contracts for injury prone players who are injured but at least Ox was really good the previous season and was rewarded for it after two years at the club.

Thing with Keita is he didnt really play that much last season and was four years into his contract and at the start of this summer there were still reports that we wanted to extend his contract, which seems mad.
Offline JasonF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14219 on: Yesterday at 01:27:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:20:34 pm
There is a debate about extending contracts for injury prone players who are injured but at least Ox was really good the previous season and was rewarded for it after two years at the club.

Thing with Keita is he didnt really play that much last season and was four years into his contract and at the start of this summer there were still reports that we wanted to extend his contract, which seems mad.

He didn't play a great deal but his availability was good, especially from November onwards. He was generally playing or in the squad being rotated with Thiago.

We likely thought he was over the persistent injuries and we could count on him this season prior to the latest setback. You could see from how Klopp's demeanor changed regarding our midfield after his injury that he was in his plans.
Offline smutchin

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14220 on: Yesterday at 01:54:14 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on September  8, 2022, 01:55:27 pm
I don't believe Guinea have the players long term interests at heart. They're happy to risk his career for short term results despite being the best player they've ever produced (sorry Titi).

The fact that he is the best player they've ever produced goes a long way to explaining their actions.

It's not unusual for national teams to call up their star players even when not fully fit - England have done the same with Harry Kane in recent memory. I think it's motivated more by desperation than wilful recklessness.

Still unforgivable that they played Naby when he was injured before, and I really hope they don't take any chances with his fitness this time either. But I'm not hopeful.

Naby needs to take some responsibility for his health too, and listen to what the club's medical staff tell him. If they say he shouldn't be playing, he needs to trust them.
Offline Classycara

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14221 on: Yesterday at 02:23:24 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 07:38:53 am
He fucked himself up. He has  a mouth and could've said no.
Always interesting how it's players like Naby who get stick, for playing international games they're demanded to (and would face suspension, a la Matip) if they don't. But when Henderson or especially Van Dijk ask the international manager to play them in pointless friendlies, barely anyone makes a peep.
Offline smutchin

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14222 on: Yesterday at 04:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:23:24 pm
Always interesting how it's players like Naby who get stick, for playing international games they're demanded to (and would face suspension, a la Matip) if they don't. But when Henderson or especially Van Dijk ask the international manager to play them in pointless friendlies, barely anyone makes a peep.

Surely if the club's medical staff consider Naby to be injured, he won't be playing for us anyway so being suspended wouldn't make a difference? And rather him miss one or two games for us than get injured again by being played when not fully fit and be out for another six months.

Different with Matip - he wasn't injured, just didn't want to play for Cameroon.
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14223 on: Yesterday at 07:25:01 pm »
Quote from: pascoli on Yesterday at 11:06:01 am
Durability, passing ability, tackling ability, shooting ability, heading ability...  Most things...

I agree with all the above and he also has better hair  .
Offline didi shamone

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14224 on: Yesterday at 07:40:16 pm »
Quote from: pascoli on Yesterday at 11:06:01 am
Durability, passing ability, tackling ability, shooting ability, heading ability...  Most things...

Durability yes, passing ability no, tackling ability no ( getting caught out of position and being forced into a Hollywood tackle, doesn't count), shooting ability roughly the same going on goals scored, heading ability yes.
Can turned like a slow boat too. Nabys nimble out. Can had awesome hair though.
Offline Classycara

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14225 on: Yesterday at 07:41:25 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:20:01 pm
Surely if the club's medical staff consider Naby to be injured, he won't be playing for us anyway so being suspended wouldn't make a difference? And rather him miss one or two games for us than get injured again by being played when not fully fit and be out for another six months.

Different with Matip - he wasn't injured, just didn't want to play for Cameroon.
was talking about Naby being made to play through injury before. There was an occasion he even flew back from a tournament to LFC doctors, who diagnosed the injury and said he shouldn't play any more, and Guinea called him back to try to pressure him into playing crocked.

My point is just that the guy holding that against him is being unfair on Naby, especially when there's real actual examples of players actively trying to get involved in international friendlies during important points of LFC's quadruple chasing season - as VVD did for the Germany game - where noone seems to mind
Offline smutchin

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14226 on: Yesterday at 09:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:41:25 pm
My point is just that the guy holding that against him is being unfair on Naby, especially when there's real actual examples of players actively trying to get involved in international friendlies during important points of LFC's quadruple chasing season - as VVD did for the Germany game - where noone seems to mind

I most certainly bloody well do mind. If I had my way, none of our players would ever play any international games. But I understand why they want to, and it wouldnt be fair to stop them if they are genuinely fit.

Were not Man United - our players dont just conveniently get injured when international games come round.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14227 on: Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm »
For those who watched him play for Salzburg and Leipzig, was he that good for them?
Offline JasonF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14228 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
For those who watched him play for Salzburg and Leipzig, was he that good for them?

I guess this insinuation is he's been trash for us right? Cos we haven't had the "he's never had a good game for us" conversation for a few pages.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14229 on: Today at 04:59:09 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
For those who watched him play for Salzburg and Leipzig, was he that good for them?

First I heard of him was from a guy at work, hes a player so he must have been alright Unfortunately with us its been hes an injured player
Offline johnathank

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14230 on: Today at 05:16:15 am »
Quote from: pascoli on Yesterday at 10:55:00 am
If this is about Emre Can, I would have to disagree.   He wasn't as good as he thought he was, and had the turning speed of a Sherman tank, but I'd still say he was levels above Nabi.
Really couldnt disagree more. Can was a ticking time bomb of hospital passes.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14231 on: Today at 05:58:19 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
For those who watched him play for Salzburg and Leipzig, was he that good for them?

Klopp said Thiago and Naby were the 2 best midfielders in the Bunda, I think before we signed Thiago
Offline JackWard33

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14232 on: Today at 11:39:50 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:13:21 pm
It's a nice gesture, giving someone a contract while they're recovering from a serious injury. It probably gives them a bit of a boost mentally, we did the same thing with Virg if my memory serves me right. But it was a big risk with Ox, a player with a history of injuries before he came here and a very severe knee ligament injury (if I recall correctly it was ACL + PCL and he'd previously done his MCL at Arsenal) and it's not paid off at all.

An extra 6 million quid to give him a boost mentally . Couldve just got him a PlayStation
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14233 on: Today at 02:12:41 pm »
Maybe that the lad just isnt up to the rigours of a Klopp coached team

Probably fine when the work load that Jurgen places on the team isnt there, but thats the nature of modern Liverpool

Neither at fault really, just not compatible
Offline SamLad

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14234 on: Today at 02:12:57 pm »
Guinea calling up an injured Keita caused a ton of negative responses.

Ghana just called up Partey, who is injured.


Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14235 on: Today at 02:15:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:12:57 pm
Guinea calling up an injured Keita caused a ton of negative responses.

Ghana just called up Partey, who is injured.

He's meant to be back this week though so won't be injured by international time
Offline Asam

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14236 on: Today at 04:07:17 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 07:40:16 pm
Durability yes, passing ability no, tackling ability no ( getting caught out of position and being forced into a Hollywood tackle, doesn't count), shooting ability roughly the same going on goals scored, heading ability yes.
Can turned like a slow boat too. Nabys nimble out. Can had awesome hair though.

Naby is more talented, Can was a better value purchase

The single most important quality any player can offer is his availability
Online stockdam

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14237 on: Today at 04:34:32 pm »
We really do need him back. Unfortunately he has not been a good buy as he has been injured far too many times.

I'm sure he would be a great player in a less demanding league and it might be good for everyone to let him go. It must be frustrating for him to be out so much.
Offline pathetic

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14238 on: Today at 04:52:05 pm »
Much like Wijnaldum and Can before him, I hope he rejects our offer of a contract extension. It's obviously not about quality with Keita but availability. Why do we keep handing extensions to sicknotes??? When will we learn? If we wanted to safeguard his value we should have replaced him last year. Alas now it's too late.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #14239 on: Today at 04:56:09 pm »
It's such a shame really. I like Keita. He's a good player. It's just that we rarely ever get to see him to play.  :-\
