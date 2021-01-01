100% agree but I think Naby is more a Guinean that plays for Liverpool than a Liverpool player that plays for Guinea. As all the Brazilians in our squad are.



Don't think it's fair to mention the Brazilians in this. Yes they are fiercely patriotic and obviously love their country over us, but I've never seen less than 100% commitment to our cause from Bobby, Fabinho or Ali.Don't think they've ever put their mid or long term fitness at risk for Brazil games.Naby can't help getting injured but it's never a good look to make comebacks for Guinea rather than for us.Don't agree with anyone who thinks he's done nothing for us, but its nowhere near his true level so I think we will just have to cut our losses and let him leave for free as we need reliability.Thiago is probably the only player we can accommodate with his injury issues, mainly as he has been world class when fit, rather than just merely decent.