See the real crux of the problem for for me is that I don't actually think he's that good even when he does play.



Matip and Thiago miss loads of football but at least when they're fit you know that they're going to bring real quality and are among the best in Europe in their positions.



There's no such reward waiting for us when Keita returns. He's a totally unremarkable footballer and if you swapped him for James Ward Prowse over the last five years he'd contribute not much less.



Our win percentage with Keita in the team is among the highest of any player in the Premier League era. It was top 3 all time last time I saw a statistic for that (2.69 points per game as of March 18th), maybe it's changed since then but given we've lost 1 league game this calendar year and he was absent, it's probably not changed too much for the worse.I guess you might argue it's easy to have a good points per game ratio when you hardly play, but he's played 46 games more than Thiago, who you say is a more influential player and his win percentage is 6.75% higher.The stats certainly don't present him as being any sort of liability. If he is, where's the drop off when he plays?Personally, for me he passes the eye test too but I guess a lot of what he does can go unnoticed, that or confirmation bias.