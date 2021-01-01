Do you think he deserves a new contract and why?



I am genuinely interested to see any rationale supporting the notion of extending Keita's contract, bar one. The ONLY rationale that I can fathom is in order to get a fair transfer price for him. So, extend his contract by 1/2 years but purely in order to get 30-35m (should anyone value him anywhere near that) for him during the Summer 2023 transfer window (or the Jan 2023 one). If we do not extend his contract, then he either leaves for free next Summer, or we get a paltry sum for him in January.I cannot think of any other reason at all to extend the contract - certainly not for his onfield contribution, that's for sure.