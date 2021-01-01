« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:45:49 am
Naby Keitas injury is genuine and there is concern around the severity of it. [Neil Jones]

The mere fact that there is speculation as to whether his injury is 'genuine' or not tells a story of it's own, and it is a Stephen King story rather then Enid Blyton.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
No chance the club offer him a new contract now, it would be absolute insanity.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Wonder how the squad is taking all his injuries, surely you'd be pissed as a team mate to see him sidelined so often?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:45:49 am
Naby Keitas injury is genuine and there is concern around the severity of it. [Neil Jones]

Of course there is.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:52:46 am
Wonder how the squad is taking all his injuries, surely you'd be pissed as a team mate to see him sidelined so often?

RB94 RobertBaggio? One and the same from the other forum?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:28:43 am
Curious how Nunez's thread was shut immediately after people criticised him for headbutting a player right in front of the referee, and yet this thread is left open for people to post abuse and invent conspiracies about a player who had the temerity to be injured before a game. Kind of like how some players have similar or worse injury records that get ignored, even if they've won less with us.
Do you think he deserves a new contract and why?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 08:57:14 am
RB94 RobertBaggio? One and the same from the other forum?

Must be some one else mate
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:05:40 am
Must be some one else mate

Thanks  :)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:59:21 am
Do you think he deserves a new contract and why?

I am genuinely interested to see any rationale supporting the notion of extending Keita's contract, bar one. The ONLY rationale that I can fathom is in order to get a fair transfer price for him. So, extend his contract by 1/2 years but purely in order to get 30-35m (should anyone value him anywhere near that) for him during the Summer 2023 transfer window (or the Jan 2023 one). If we do not extend his contract, then he either leaves for free next Summer, or we get a paltry sum for him in January.

I cannot think of any other reason at all to extend the contract - certainly not for his onfield contribution, that's for sure.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:50:46 am
No chance the club offer him a new contract now, it would be absolute insanity.

Yeah you'd think so as its the right call for the club.

He isnt alone in this but with his and Ox contracts up its a no brainer.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:20:32 am
I am genuinely interested to see any rationale supporting the notion of extending Keita's contract, bar one. The ONLY rationale that I can fathom is in order to get a fair transfer price for him. So, extend his contract by 1/2 years but purely in order to get 30-35m (should anyone value him anywhere near that) for him during the Summer 2023 transfer window (or the Jan 2023 one). If we do not extend his contract, then he either leaves for free next Summer, or we get a paltry sum for him in January.

I cannot think of any other reason at all to extend the contract - certainly not for his onfield contribution, that's for sure.
We have to replace him now in my opinion. Whether we sell now or renew, we'll make a huge loss on his transfer fee anyway.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:20:32 am
I am genuinely interested to see any rationale supporting the notion of extending Keita's contract, bar one. The ONLY rationale that I can fathom is in order to get a fair transfer price for him. So, extend his contract by 1/2 years but purely in order to get 30-35m (should anyone value him anywhere near that) for him during the Summer 2023 transfer window (or the Jan 2023 one). If we do not extend his contract, then he either leaves for free next Summer, or we get a paltry sum for him in January.

I cannot think of any other reason at all to extend the contract - certainly not for his onfield contribution, that's for sure.

I wouldnt rule it out. We gave Mignolet and Phillips new contracts to protect their value.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
We're carrying too many players in the squad. Keita is one of those, I hope we don't extend his contract and replace him with a midfielder that can actually stay fit and contribute anything when we need him.
