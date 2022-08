Having followed him at Leipzig even before we signed him I put him up there with the Virgil and Alisson World Class signings we made. A future star in the making I thought. But and I'm afraid in my opinion Naby has come up short. When at Red Bull he bossed there midfield everything went through him he was there Thiago. Obviously the injuries have held him back.

And I don't see how another 3 or 4 year contract will be to our advantage.