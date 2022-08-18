« previous next »
Keita injuries have been his thigh, his groin and hamstring. You'd have to be an idiot if you think he could run that off. In fact, his international team attempting to play him through his groin injury is probably what caused the long lay off as Keita doesn't have a string of injuries pre-Liverpol.
Quote from: spider-neil on August 18, 2022, 11:24:57 am
Keita injuries have been his thigh, his groin and hamstring. You'd have to be an idiot if you think he could run that off. In fact, his international team attempting to play him through his groin injury is probably what caused the long lay off as Keita doesn't have a string of injuries pre-Liverpol.

Pretty clear we were rotating him and Thiago too, in an attempt to keep them both fit. People who are saying he didn't start many games because he wasn't trusted are rewriting history.

I'd say the rotation has worked better for Keita than Thiago to be honest but I doubt Thiago is coming in for anything like this much criticism for his injury than Naby is for his illness.

Klopp says Naby is in the best shape of his life. Maybe we should give him a chance to show it rather than assuming he's made of glass.
Quote from: JasonF on August 18, 2022, 01:00:34 pm
Pretty clear we were rotating him and Thiago too, in an attempt to keep them both fit. People who are saying he didn't start many games because he wasn't trusted are rewriting history.

I'd say the rotation has worked better for Keita than Thiago to be honest but I doubt Thiago is coming in for anything like this much criticism for his injury than Naby is for his illness.

Klopp says Naby is in the best shape of his life. Maybe we should give him a chance to show it rather than assuming he's made of glass.

thats just klopp isn't it. he will and never throw any of his players under the bus unless his name is sakho

i am hoping at least he will be on the bench for the man u game but wouldn't even be surprised if he isn't due to illness or some other "reasons" picked up during training or while warming up. Unfortunately that's just how it has been with him for the past 4 years even though we all know how much quality he brings.





Quote from: JasonF on August 18, 2022, 01:00:34 pm
Pretty clear we were rotating him and Thiago too, in an attempt to keep them both fit. People who are saying he didn't start many games because he wasn't trusted are rewriting history.

I'd say the rotation has worked better for Keita than Thiago to be honest but I doubt Thiago is coming in for anything like this much criticism for his injury than Naby is for his illness.

Klopp says Naby is in the best shape of his life. Maybe we should give him a chance to show it rather than assuming he's made of glass.

The reason for his absences is immaterial, when hes fit and in form hes a very good player, not quite world class but not far off it

We hope to see him back to his best soon and yes he does seem to best suited to
Playing once a week
When Keita plays Liverpool's win percentage is well over 2 points per game (I think only Thiago from the midfield has a higher win percentage) so the notion that Keita is somehow a hindrance to the team is baffling.

Last season, Keita was is in the team that successfully won the FA Cup semi-final (the only time we beat City last season) and the final. And also the League Cup final. Keita was also in the team that successfully won the CL quarter-final and semi-final. And frankly, I think Keita should have started the CL final as well.
Bollocks to him if he's 'unhappy' as far as I'm concerned.

I'm also pretty 'unhappy' that he's barely scraped his potential since we paid a shit load for him.

Good luck elsewhere.
Quote from: JP! on August 18, 2022, 06:07:34 pm
Bollocks to him if he's 'unhappy' as far as I'm concerned.

I'm also pretty 'unhappy' that he's barely scraped his potential since we paid a shit load for him.

Good luck elsewhere.

How do you know he's unhappy? Got him on speed dial? Tell him I said hi.
Quote from: spider-neil on August 18, 2022, 07:28:04 pm
How do you know he's unhappy? Got him on speed dial? Tell him I said hi.

Quote from: JP! on August 18, 2022, 06:07:34 pm
Bollocks to him if he's 'unhappy' as far as I'm concerned.

I'm also pretty 'unhappy' that he's barely scraped his potential since we paid a shit load for him.

Good luck elsewhere.
If he's fit and doesn't start against ManU - I think the writing is then on the wall
Quote from: newterp on August 18, 2022, 08:06:25 pm
If he's fit and doesn't start against ManU - I think the writing is then on the wall

It's a 38 game season (well, 36 game season now).
Quote from: spider-neil on August 18, 2022, 08:19:50 pm
It's a 38 game season (well, 36 game season now).*

true - but it seems we are screaming for a midfielder that has some experience and skills. so if our own player that has those traits can't start against a team that is all over the place - then we have to be a bit concerned.


*there are also CL and Cup games too!
Unluckily he has been out with a lot of injuries and has not really been able to establish himself on the first team. In my view we need a dominant midfield player who is not injury prone. We have 3 midfield players who have struggled with injuries and I cant see the three of them improving this record.
Quote from: JP! on August 18, 2022, 07:57:29 pm


Yeah we can all do that, throw an if in there to give us an exit route whilst we go all in with a disrespectful post about a player who has significantly contributed to us winning basically every trophy available. It's pretty clear where your head is at with regards to Keita.
If he could somehow shake off the injuries he's a top player,  the constant injuries really do start to grate though. (not his fault)
Quote from: lgvkarlos on August 18, 2022, 09:50:32 pm
If he could somehow shake off the injuries he's a top player,  the constant injuries really do start to grate though. (not his fault)

Fair comment based on his 4 years here but its worth noting he's missed one game with injury since recovering from his last serious injury (hamstring) last October. He already has become more robust. He looks like he's put some more muscle on and Klopp says he's in the shape of his life.

He looked pretty sharp in pre season too, where he featured in every game bar the one against Strasbourg the day after the Community Shield.

His illness (which he missed one game with) has brought it back into everyone's memories but just like Ox who was actually 2 years between injuries, Keita isn't allowed to be absent as that's all anyone seems to remember about his time here.
One last chance for Keita to save his Liverpool career.
Quote from: spider-neil on August 18, 2022, 04:43:19 pm
When Keita plays Liverpool's win percentage is well over 2 points per game (I think only Thiago from the midfield has a higher win percentage) so the notion that Keita is somehow a hindrance to the team is baffling.

Last season, Keita was is in the team that successfully won the FA Cup semi-final (the only time we beat City last season) and the final. And also the League Cup final. Keita was also in the team that successfully won the CL quarter-final and semi-final. And frankly, I think Keita should have started the CL final as well.

And yet he gets picked way less than it looks from the outside like he should. Are we massively careful with him these days to ensure he avoids injury? Or does Klopp not rate him that highly for whatever reason? The relative lack of minutes, despite being both fit (seemingly) and very good for us when hes on the pitch, makes it baffling to me that wed want to give him a new contract.

In footballing terms he absolutely should have been starting the CL final at RCM. But he didnt. So Im not sure what the point of him being here is. Given Jones and Elliot are here long term and Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago are around for quite a bit longer too Keita is the most obvious one to make way for someone more robust who Klopp is likely to play as much as Keita perhaps should be playing.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:38:08 am
And yet he gets picked way less than it looks from the outside like he should. Are we massively careful with him these days to ensure he avoids injury? Or does Klopp not rate him that highly for whatever reason? The relative lack of minutes, despite being both fit (seemingly) and very good for us when hes on the pitch, makes it baffling to me that wed want to give him a new contract.

In footballing terms he absolutely should have been starting the CL final at RCM. But he didnt. So Im not sure what the point of him being here is. Given Jones and Elliot are here long term and Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago are around for quite a bit longer too Keita is the most obvious one to make way for someone more robust who Klopp is likely to play as much as Keita perhaps should be playing.

It's pretty clear last season we were rotating Keita and Thiago, in an attempt to keep them both fit no doubt. It's no surprise really that Thiago is probably the preferred option of the two if both are fully fit as he's a world class player, but Keita is still a great option for us.

He'll probably start against Man Utd now he's had more training time following his illness. He'll get plenty of games this season I'm sure.
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 03:32:07 am
One last chance for Keita to save his Liverpool career.
Nah, this isn't reality TV and you're not the bachelor. He plays sport for a team, and that team want him to stay, so I don't think he requires a saviour
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:32:22 pm
Nah, this isn't reality TV and you're not the bachelor. He plays sport for a team, and that team want him to stay, so I don't think he requires a saviour
Fucking this right here!
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 04:03:44 pm
Fucking this right here!

Maybe Carra's not interested, you should ask him first...
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:54:59 pm
Maybe Carra's not interested, you should ask him first...

Delighted with what I can get!
Quote from: Avens on August 18, 2022, 09:30:39 pm
Yeah we can all do that, throw an if in there to give us an exit route whilst we go all in with a disrespectful post about a player who has significantly contributed to us winning basically every trophy available. It's pretty clear where your head is at with regards to Keita.

Yeh, you're not wrong. Hasn't lived up to expectations, cost a bunch of money (at the time), now supposedly wants to leave. IF that was true, good luck to him.

I don't think it's disrespectful at all if the story claimed (unhappy he's not playing enough despite rarely putting together a good run of form) is true.

His best game last year was the City semi. he was excellent. Problem is I'd struggle to get to double figures where he's reached that level. He's really not in a position to be complaining about his playing time IF that story is true.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:32:22 pm
Nah, this isn't reality TV and you're not the bachelor.

I mean I didn't rate Keita before it was cool, but this is a bloody brilliant line  ;D
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:50:49 pm
Yeh, you're not wrong. Hasn't lived up to expectations, cost a bunch of money (at the time), now supposedly wants to leave. IF that was true, good luck to him.

I don't think it's disrespectful at all if the story claimed (unhappy he's not playing enough despite rarely putting together a good run of form) is true.

His best game last year was the City semi. he was excellent. Problem is I'd struggle to get to double figures where he's reached that level. He's really not in a position to be complaining about his playing time IF that story is true.

For what it's worth Klopp said there was 0.0% truth in it. I would believe him over some no mark Bundesliga journo personally.
