When Keita plays Liverpool's win percentage is well over 2 points per game (I think only Thiago from the midfield has a higher win percentage) so the notion that Keita is somehow a hindrance to the team is baffling.



Last season, Keita was is in the team that successfully won the FA Cup semi-final (the only time we beat City last season) and the final. And also the League Cup final. Keita was also in the team that successfully won the CL quarter-final and semi-final. And frankly, I think Keita should have started the CL final as well.



And yet he gets picked way less than it looks from the outside like he should. Are we massively careful with him these days to ensure he avoids injury? Or does Klopp not rate him that highly for whatever reason? The relative lack of minutes, despite being both fit (seemingly) and very good for us when hes on the pitch, makes it baffling to me that wed want to give him a new contract.In footballing terms he absolutely should have been starting the CL final at RCM. But he didnt. So Im not sure what the point of him being here is. Given Jones and Elliot are here long term and Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago are around for quite a bit longer too Keita is the most obvious one to make way for someone more robust who Klopp is likely to play as much as Keita perhaps should be playing.