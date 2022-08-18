Yeah we can all do that, throw an if in there to give us an exit route whilst we go all in with a disrespectful post about a player who has significantly contributed to us winning basically every trophy available. It's pretty clear where your head is at with regards to Keita.
Yeh, you're not wrong. Hasn't lived up to expectations, cost a bunch of money (at the time), now supposedly wants to leave. IF that was true, good luck to him.
I don't think it's disrespectful at all if the story claimed (unhappy he's not playing enough despite rarely putting together a good run of form) is true.
His best game last year was the City semi. he was excellent. Problem is I'd struggle to get to double figures where he's reached that level. He's really not in a position to be complaining about his playing time IF that story is true.