Pretty clear we were rotating him and Thiago too, in an attempt to keep them both fit. People who are saying he didn't start many games because he wasn't trusted are rewriting history.



I'd say the rotation has worked better for Keita than Thiago to be honest but I doubt Thiago is coming in for anything like this much criticism for his injury than Naby is for his illness.



Klopp says Naby is in the best shape of his life. Maybe we should give him a chance to show it rather than assuming he's made of glass.



thats just klopp isn't it. he will and never throw any of his players under the bus unless his name is sakhoi am hoping at least he will be on the bench for the man u game but wouldn't even be surprised if he isn't due to illness or some other "reasons" picked up during training or while warming up. Unfortunately that's just how it has been with him for the past 4 years even though we all know how much quality he brings.