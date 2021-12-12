« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1565860 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,529
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13640 on: Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm
He's taking the piss after four injury-ridden and inconsistent seasons.

This. 
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13641 on: Yesterday at 11:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm
You must have absolutely despised Oxlade Chamberlain for getting a new contract while extra inconsistent during his recovery from the horrific ligament injuries, the piss-taker

It wont be the same terms I dont think?
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,214
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13642 on: Yesterday at 11:20:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:12:00 pm
Ox is a different case. He was a key player before his knee injury - helped us get to a Champions League final and started many games in our 19-game winning streak in 19/20.

Ah yeah, so different, because Keita wasn't trying to help us get to Champions League finals or partake in any periods of good form.

Quote from: red vinyl on Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Voila

What the fuck am I missing? Do you two think Keita has voluntarily chosen to sometimes be unavailable? Why are you guys acting like he's a twat?


Maybe you angry guys should read what the clubs mouthpiece has put out this evening, before you judge Keita a piss taker
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm
Neil Jones@neiljonesgoal·4m
Little chance of Naby Keita leaving Liverpool in this window.
Club held face-to-face talks with the midfielder's agent earlier this month, and relationship is good. Plan is still for an extension to be agreed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:25 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13643 on: Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm »
Youre the one missing the point here, a fit and maturing Naby would suit where we are going in style of play, thats why we bought him no?
Logged

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13644 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 pm »
Read that before, nothing new to add.
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13645 on: Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm »
I wonder how many of the more unforgiving takes on Keita in here still stem from the sky-high expectations that surrounded his arrival?

I remember genuinely thinking we had signed a midfielder who was the complete package and would go on to be the best in the world. The anticipation of waiting a whole season for him to arrive. The stats being shared on RAWK that showed him as being elite on pretty much every metric. Keita might be the most I've been excited for a transfer, to be honest.

So even though he's been one of my favourite players to watch when he's on form, the fact that he's not consistently reached those (probably unattainable) expected levels means that it's easier to feel underwhelmed, and magnify any perceived faults through that lens.

Otherwise it seems strange that someone who has been at worst a useful squad player in the best Liverpool team of my lifetime is sometimes turned against so readily.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 12:05:54 am »
you'd think the experience of going through Mo's renewal would have taught people not to jump to conclusions.

yet so many still assume that their pure unadulterated speculation about his attitude and desires are somehow, magically, facts -- coz, y'know, they typed them.

giving one of our players the benfit of the doubt is too much to ask for with some people I guess.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 12:07:53 am »
Sqaud players now are important more than ever because of the amount of games and let's be real we won't find a sqaud player with his qualities. If not for his injury issues we are talking about a +50m player so it make sense to keep him but we need the three first choice midfielders to be reliable. This of course assuming he is fine with staying and accepting he will not be first choice.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,693
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 12:09:18 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:20:18 pm
Ah yeah, so different, because Keita wasn't trying to help us get to Champions League finals or partake in any periods of good form.

What the fuck am I missing? Do you two think Keita has voluntarily chosen to sometimes be unavailable? Why are you guys acting like he's a twat?


Maybe you angry guys should read what the clubs mouthpiece has put out this evening, before you judge Keita a piss taker

Its so weird, as why would any actual fan feel compelled to post what these two have tonight? We know Keita is a very good player who sadly has been hampered badly. BUT all this shit coming off the back of a good season where he played a big part in an amazing season. Just agenda driven nonsense more suited to Tiwtter. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,775
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 12:38:47 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 07:55:46 pm
He has to be our most divisive player for some time. Some think he's Excellent others think hes terrible, theres no middle ground.

Hes been a huge disappointment for me, probably shouldve cashed in last summer.

I think loads of people are in the middle ground on Keita - it's just not a particularly interesting take and gets lost between the extremes anyway.

We were all incredibly excited to sign him, eagerly anticipating his arrival, he was slow to settle, gets injured a lot, has gradually put together a reasonable number of 'decent' appearances and a handful of really good ones. The manager seems to have doubts about him, regularly substituting him or not using him at all for spells when he's actually fit.

Meh. He's not going to be the driving force of our midfield, he's not terrible. He gets injured a lot (worth mentioning twice). Given that we have a few other midfielders with dubious fitness records, he's part of a vulnerability in that area of the squad - and one that, ultimately, his performances and usage by the manager don't really justify. At this stage (assuming they're both fit, which is... rare), I'd probably rather give playing time to Jones in that role, behind the (also rarely fit) Thiago. There's not a huge amount between Keita and Jones in their output to date, but one has the potential to be around for a lot longer.

Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,355
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 01:07:32 am »
Well Fuck me

Lively start to the season. 

Edit  I must say though, this puts us 1 step closer to the "Matip steps into midfield and breezes the balon d'or" scenario that i am pretty much counting on  ;D 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:46 am by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,481
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 06:02:08 am »
As another poster said on the transfer thread that Keita doesnt exist in his own world, the fact is we have far too many unreliable players so any chance we have to sell him, we should let him go. I find it completely bizarre the talk of offering him a new contract.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 06:16:53 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm
I wonder how many of the more unforgiving takes on Keita in here still stem from the sky-high expectations that surrounded his arrival?

I remember genuinely thinking we had signed a midfielder who was the complete package and would go on to be the best in the world. The anticipation of waiting a whole season for him to arrive. The stats being shared on RAWK that showed him as being elite on pretty much every metric. Keita might be the most I've been excited for a transfer, to be honest.

So even though he's been one of my favourite players to watch when he's on form, the fact that he's not consistently reached those (probably unattainable) expected levels means that it's easier to feel underwhelmed, and magnify any perceived faults through that lens.

Otherwise it seems strange that someone who has been at worst a useful squad player in the best Liverpool team of my lifetime is sometimes turned against so readily.

Good post. And whilst he is here, maybe we will him on rather than show him the door.
Logged

Online 205mob

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 06:36:32 am »
Naby keita the tout see ye fella
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 07:41:54 am »
Doyle and Jones have both said Keita and his representatives still hold a good relationship with the club. So the previous Tweet saying he isn't happy probably a load of shite not that it will matter one iota to the people that have already made up their minds about Keita.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:06 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,303
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13655 on: Today at 07:58:27 am »
So many people seem okay at the idea of Keita living which is baffling.

His availability is under rated too, yes he misses some games due to injury but I honestly think people blur the lines between games where he doesn't start too, like do people realise he was available against Palace??

Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13656 on: Today at 08:09:33 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:38:47 am
I think loads of people are in the middle ground on Keita - it's just not a particularly interesting take and gets lost between the extremes anyway.

We were all incredibly excited to sign him, eagerly anticipating his arrival, he was slow to settle, gets injured a lot, has gradually put together a reasonable number of 'decent' appearances and a handful of really good ones. The manager seems to have doubts about him, regularly substituting him or not using him at all for spells when he's actually fit.

Meh. He's not going to be the driving force of our midfield, he's not terrible. He gets injured a lot (worth mentioning twice). Given that we have a few other midfielders with dubious fitness records, he's part of a vulnerability in that area of the squad - and one that, ultimately, his performances and usage by the manager don't really justify. At this stage (assuming they're both fit, which is... rare), I'd probably rather give playing time to Jones in that role, behind the (also rarely fit) Thiago. There's not a huge amount between Keita and Jones in their output to date, but one has the potential to be around for a lot longer.

Think this is about right and pretty much where I'm at.

I don't think Keita is a flop - he's contributed to the last few years. Maybe not as much or as often as we might have hoped, but he's been just about worth the decent outlay on him. As the same time though, I am struggling to care much about the talk at the moment because he's not a key player and I don't think he'll ever be.

I also think the culture war around him is tiresome. Some will absolutely never praise him, some go far out of their way to over-praise merely decent performances as evidence that he's 'arrived'  or should be in our strongest XI (answer: he shouldn't be if everyone is fit).

If he goes I'll wish him good luck, but I don't think we'll struggle to replace him and it'll be fine.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:26 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13657 on: Today at 08:12:22 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:58:27 am
So many people seem okay at the idea of Keita living which is baffling.

His availability is under rated too, yes he misses some games due to injury but I honestly think people blur the lines between games where he doesn't start too, like do people realise he was available against Palace??




I know Keita has his haters but I'm sure they don't want him dead :o
Logged

Online abetts

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13658 on: Today at 08:14:00 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:58:27 am
So many people seem okay at the idea of Keita living which is baffling.

Agreed - with his injury record, he should have been put down a long, long time ago.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13659 on: Today at 08:15:07 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:58:27 am
So many people seem okay at the idea of Keita living which is baffling.

His availability is under rated too, yes he misses some games due to injury but I honestly think people blur the lines between games where he doesn't start too, like do people realise he was available against Palace??
He also clearly wasn't fit enough to play much, if at all. It's ok being available, but is there any evidence he can actually play a lot of league minutes for us? Extreme example is Sturridge, he only missed the match day squad in the league 3 times in 18/19 but I don't think anyone would have expected him to be able to play loads more than he did.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13660 on: Today at 08:37:35 am »
If you owned a state of the art 65 inch TV which was great to watch but would randomly shut down for 2-3 days every week would you keep it, because your viewing pleasure is great when it does work, or replace it with a 55 inch option with 5 stars for reliability?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13661 on: Today at 08:39:59 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:37:35 am
If you owned a state of the art 65 inch TV which was great to watch but would randomly shut down for 2-3 days every week would you keep it, because your viewing pleasure is great when it does work, or replace it with a 55 inch option with 5 stars for reliability?

it would depend what else I had

I have other screens for entertainment. it wouldn't stop that one failing. I'd still want rid of it.

But if my phone and tablet were both damaged, my other screens my other devices, I'd make do with that telly. But yes, I'd replace it for reliability.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13662 on: Today at 08:41:50 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:37:35 am
If you owned a state of the art 65 inch TV which was great to watch but would randomly shut down for 2-3 days every week would you keep it, because your viewing pleasure is great when it does work, or replace it with a 55 inch option with 5 stars for reliability?

I'd find out what was wrong with the TV and fix it. And by all accounts that is Liverpool have done based on Keita's improved availability last season. This season Keita is ill not injured, there's a difference.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,519
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13663 on: Today at 08:54:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:02:08 am
As another poster said on the transfer thread that Keita doesnt exist in his own world, the fact is we have far too many unreliable players so any chance we have to sell him, we should let him go. I find it completely bizarre the talk of offering him a new contract.

I agree. The phrase cut your losses has never been more apt.

He is a good player, I have seen it with my own eyes at Leipzig, but he just doesnt fit our team and our game for whatever reason. Four seasons is plenty enough time to see that given he should be a regular, important first team player by now. We need better and more reliable players than Naby if we are to progress.
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13664 on: Today at 08:56:37 am »
if there were any players in the squad you would be worrying about losing, it certainly isnt him.

Will forever remember the toe punt into row Z in the champions league final
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,107
  • JFT96
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13665 on: Today at 08:57:01 am »
A very underwhelming signing. 4 inconsistent and injury ridden seasons

Its a shame we arent in the position to cash in as we need bodies. The fact were having to start a 37 year old James Milner, no matter his impeccable fitness levels, says it all really
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,481
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13666 on: Today at 08:57:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:41:50 am
I'd find out what was wrong with the TV and fix it. And by all accounts that is Liverpool have done based on Keita's improved availability last season. This season Keita is ill not injured, there's a difference.

He started a ridiculously low amount of games considering his availability. Maybe thats because he cant play unless he is 100% right? Maybe Klopp only trusts him certain games?

Either way, there are too many issues with him and the midfield in general.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,900
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13667 on: Today at 09:00:08 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:38:47 am
I think loads of people are in the middle ground on Keita - it's just not a particularly interesting take and gets lost between the extremes anyway.

We were all incredibly excited to sign him, eagerly anticipating his arrival, he was slow to settle, gets injured a lot, has gradually put together a reasonable number of 'decent' appearances and a handful of really good ones. The manager seems to have doubts about him, regularly substituting him or not using him at all for spells when he's actually fit.

Meh. He's not going to be the driving force of our midfield, he's not terrible. He gets injured a lot (worth mentioning twice). Given that we have a few other midfielders with dubious fitness records, he's part of a vulnerability in that area of the squad - and one that, ultimately, his performances and usage by the manager don't really justify. At this stage (assuming they're both fit, which is... rare), I'd probably rather give playing time to Jones in that role, behind the (also rarely fit) Thiago. There's not a huge amount between Keita and Jones in their output to date, but one has the potential to be around for a lot longer.

Think this sums it up for me.  The fact that we're in the middle of a bit of an injury crisis and I'm still pretty ambivalent to the thought of him leaving this window says it all.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13668 on: Today at 09:07:50 am »

He`s not lived up to expectations, and he`s often been unavailable, but there is a player there...perhaps we haven`t used him properly , he needed to be picked for certain situations or perhaps he was never gonna fit? I`d expect the professional coaches at the club would know better than me. There have been highlights: one game i was actually at, 5-0 at home to Huddersfield, he pressed and robbed their midfielder and scored after 15 secs and set us on our way. The first goal against United last season. Some cracking shots. We can`t afford to sell him at this point with no replacements, certainly none that are bedded in.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,501
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13669 on: Today at 09:11:23 am »
Some right knobhead posts in here
Logged
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,090
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13670 on: Today at 09:12:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:57:43 am
He started a ridiculously low amount of games considering his availability. Maybe thats because he cant play unless he is 100% right? Maybe Klopp only trusts him certain games?

Either way, there are too many issues with him and the midfield in general.
The Daniel Sturridge effect. So sad to see when he was such a delight before it. Something gets in to some players heads and they start protecting themselves for a future that is disappearing as this desire to save themselves for when they feel 100% builds in their minds. At least that's how it seemed to me.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:15 am by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13671 on: Today at 09:14:21 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:00:08 am
Think this sums it up for me.  The fact that we're in the middle of a bit of an injury crisis and I'm still pretty ambivalent to the thought of him leaving this window says it all.

Speak for yourself don't presume to speak for others. I'm certainly not ambivalent to Keita leaving in this window.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,900
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13672 on: Today at 09:14:59 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:14:21 am
Speak for yourself don't presume to speak for others. I'm certainly not ambivalent to Keita leaving in this window.

I was speaking for myself, that's why I said it sums it up for me and that I'm ambivalent.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,481
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13673 on: Today at 09:17:00 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 09:12:32 am
The Daniel Sturridge effect. Something gets in to some players heads and they start protecting themselves for a future that is disappearing as this desire to save themselves for when they feel 100% builds in their minds. At least that's how it seemed to me.


To be fair what I meant is maybe the club feel he needs to be 100% right to play and not the situation we had from Gomez and Henderson this week, where they had a knock and were only brought on still.

I dont know really. Ultimately though he isnt really a reliable option in terms of being in as soon as he is fit or being available in the first place.

He is a luxury player and currently we have far too many of those.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,099
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13674 on: Today at 10:17:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:17:00 am
He is a luxury player and currently we have far too many of those.
Not sure what is meant by this, maybe naming the others might help clarify?

As it stands, luxury isnt the right word I dont think. Surplus or non-critical maybe. Contributes now and then and obviously has talent but for whatever reason isnt able to apply it consistently. If hes not in the team, hes never really missed.

Nobody says oh if only Naby was fit/available/brought on off the bench, wed have won. Id have put him in the shop window before now if Im brutally honest.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:59 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,214
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13675 on: Today at 10:20:46 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:17:17 am
Nobody says oh if only Naby was fit/available/brought on off the bench, wed have won. Id have put him in the shop window before now if Im brutally honest.
Last heard that three games ago, in a stadium in Paris
Logged

Online sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,275
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13676 on: Today at 10:22:07 am »
Oh RAWK, meltdowns, missed these haha!

I doubt we would want to let him leave on a free or a pre-contract, so lets see if a team can test our resolve with a decent bid. Naby Keita is a strange profile for a Premier League midfielder, he doesn't have a physical attribute which suits this league, he does have an abundance of skill, but his dribbling has declined since he came in, and his shooting is hit and miss.

Carvalho and Elliot are more dynamic players than Keita, they have youth and enthusiasm to try to win the game (vs Palace). Most believed Naby was a game-changer, but that hasnt really happened, though he has shown some flashes of brilliance, its just not been consistent enough. Right now, there is no way I'd be dropping Elliot in this form for Keita, Klopp probably wouldnt either. So yeah, being 4th or 5th choice midfielder would really piss him off. There is no way Milner should be playing ahead of him....and I love Milner, what he's done for this team over the years.
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,409
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13677 on: Today at 10:25:21 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:14:59 am
I was speaking for myself, that's why I said it sums it up for me and that I'm ambivalent.

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 