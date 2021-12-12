Oh RAWK, meltdowns, missed these haha!
I doubt we would want to let him leave on a free or a pre-contract, so lets see if a team can test our resolve with a decent bid. Naby Keita is a strange profile for a Premier League midfielder, he doesn't have a physical attribute which suits this league, he does have an abundance of skill, but his dribbling has declined since he came in, and his shooting is hit and miss.
Carvalho and Elliot are more dynamic players than Keita, they have youth and enthusiasm to try to win the game (vs Palace). Most believed Naby was a game-changer, but that hasnt really happened, though he has shown some flashes of brilliance, its just not been consistent enough. Right now, there is no way I'd be dropping Elliot in this form for Keita, Klopp probably wouldnt either. So yeah, being 4th or 5th choice midfielder would really piss him off. There is no way Milner should be playing ahead of him....and I love Milner, what he's done for this team over the years.