Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13640 on: Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm
He's taking the piss after four injury-ridden and inconsistent seasons.

This. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13641 on: Yesterday at 11:20:10 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm
You must have absolutely despised Oxlade Chamberlain for getting a new contract while extra inconsistent during his recovery from the horrific ligament injuries, the piss-taker

It wont be the same terms I dont think?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13642 on: Yesterday at 11:20:18 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:12:00 pm
Ox is a different case. He was a key player before his knee injury - helped us get to a Champions League final and started many games in our 19-game winning streak in 19/20.

Ah yeah, so different, because Keita wasn't trying to help us get to Champions League finals or partake in any periods of good form.

Quote from: red vinyl on Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Voila

What the fuck am I missing? Do you two think Keita has voluntarily chosen to sometimes be unavailable? Why are you guys acting like he's a twat?


Maybe you angry guys should read what the clubs mouthpiece has put out this evening, before you judge Keita a piss taker
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm
Neil Jones@neiljonesgoal·4m
Little chance of Naby Keita leaving Liverpool in this window.
Club held face-to-face talks with the midfielder's agent earlier this month, and relationship is good. Plan is still for an extension to be agreed.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13643 on: Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm
Youre the one missing the point here, a fit and maturing Naby would suit where we are going in style of play, thats why we bought him no?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13644 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 pm
Read that before, nothing new to add.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13645 on: Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm
I wonder how many of the more unforgiving takes on Keita in here still stem from the sky-high expectations that surrounded his arrival?

I remember genuinely thinking we had signed a midfielder who was the complete package and would go on to be the best in the world. The anticipation of waiting a whole season for him to arrive. The stats being shared on RAWK that showed him as being elite on pretty much every metric. Keita might be the most I've been excited for a transfer, to be honest.

So even though he's been one of my favourite players to watch when he's on form, the fact that he's not consistently reached those (probably unattainable) expected levels means that it's easier to feel underwhelmed, and magnify any perceived faults through that lens.

Otherwise it seems strange that someone who has been at worst a useful squad player in the best Liverpool team of my lifetime is sometimes turned against so readily.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13646 on: Today at 12:05:54 am
you'd think the experience of going through Mo's renewal would have taught people not to jump to conclusions.

yet so many still assume that their pure unadulterated speculation about his attitude and desires are somehow, magically, facts -- coz, y'know, they typed them.

giving one of our players the benfit of the doubt is too much to ask for with some people I guess.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13647 on: Today at 12:07:53 am
Sqaud players now are important more than ever because of the amount of games and let's be real we won't find a sqaud player with his qualities. If not for his injury issues we are talking about a +50m player so it make sense to keep him but we need the three first choice midfielders to be reliable. This of course assuming he is fine with staying and accepting he will not be first choice.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13648 on: Today at 12:09:18 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:20:18 pm
Ah yeah, so different, because Keita wasn't trying to help us get to Champions League finals or partake in any periods of good form.

What the fuck am I missing? Do you two think Keita has voluntarily chosen to sometimes be unavailable? Why are you guys acting like he's a twat?


Maybe you angry guys should read what the clubs mouthpiece has put out this evening, before you judge Keita a piss taker

Its so weird, as why would any actual fan feel compelled to post what these two have tonight? We know Keita is a very good player who sadly has been hampered badly. BUT all this shit coming off the back of a good season where he played a big part in an amazing season. Just agenda driven nonsense more suited to Tiwtter. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13649 on: Today at 12:38:47 am
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 07:55:46 pm
He has to be our most divisive player for some time. Some think he's Excellent others think hes terrible, theres no middle ground.

Hes been a huge disappointment for me, probably shouldve cashed in last summer.

I think loads of people are in the middle ground on Keita - it's just not a particularly interesting take and gets lost between the extremes anyway.

We were all incredibly excited to sign him, eagerly anticipating his arrival, he was slow to settle, gets injured a lot, has gradually put together a reasonable number of 'decent' appearances and a handful of really good ones. The manager seems to have doubts about him, regularly substituting him or not using him at all for spells when he's actually fit.

Meh. He's not going to be the driving force of our midfield, he's not terrible. He gets injured a lot (worth mentioning twice). Given that we have a few other midfielders with dubious fitness records, he's part of a vulnerability in that area of the squad - and one that, ultimately, his performances and usage by the manager don't really justify. At this stage (assuming they're both fit, which is... rare), I'd probably rather give playing time to Jones in that role, behind the (also rarely fit) Thiago. There's not a huge amount between Keita and Jones in their output to date, but one has the potential to be around for a lot longer.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,355
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #13650 on: Today at 01:07:32 am
Well Fuck me

Lively start to the season. 

Edit  I must say though, this puts us 1 step closer to the "Matip steps into midfield and breezes the balon d'or" scenario that i am pretty much counting on  ;D 
