He has to be our most divisive player for some time. Some think he's Excellent others think hes terrible, theres no middle ground.



Hes been a huge disappointment for me, probably shouldve cashed in last summer.





I think loads of people are in the middle ground on Keita - it's just not a particularly interesting take and gets lost between the extremes anyway.We were all incredibly excited to sign him, eagerly anticipating his arrival, he was slow to settle, gets injured a lot, has gradually put together a reasonable number of 'decent' appearances and a handful of really good ones. The manager seems to have doubts about him, regularly substituting him or not using him at all for spells when he's actually fit.Meh. He's not going to be the driving force of our midfield, he's not terrible. He gets injured a lot (worth mentioning twice). Given that we have a few other midfielders with dubious fitness records, he's part of a vulnerability in that area of the squad - and one that, ultimately, his performances and usage by the manager don't really justify. At this stage (assuming they're both fit, which is... rare), I'd probably rather give playing time to Jones in that role, behind the (also rarely fit) Thiago. There's not a huge amount between Keita and Jones in their output to date, but one has the potential to be around for a lot longer.