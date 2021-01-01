I can see him winding down his deal and going on a free. He is obviously a good player, but he hasn't shown it nearly enough at Liverpool. The glimpses we've had have been encouraging, and last season he was putting it together more for us, so we would all have been happy to see him sign a new deal.



But the closer we get to January, the more likely he will wait to see what his options are. There will be plenty of clubs who will like to take him on I'm sure, including some big ones on the continent. If he goes he will probably move to an easier league, stay fitter, and show something closer to the form that made us go in for him in the first place.



I expect this one to pan out something like that, but you never know. If it does we will need to sign two midfielder between now and the end of next summer's transfer window, as a bit of a midfield rebuild will be needed.



In the meantime, and as long as Keita is a red, we support him and hope he does well for us.