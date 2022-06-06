« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 6, 2022, 08:47:56 pm
At least the Nigerians can focus their attention on one player
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 6, 2022, 08:56:53 pm
wait til the Wakandans hear about this.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 6, 2022, 10:37:58 pm
If Keita and Milner are both renewing, it looks like a new midfielder's probably off the table for this summer. Probably the right decision if Tchouameni's going elsewhere, hopefully we'll see Jones and Elliott taking a few more minutes too.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 6, 2022, 10:39:08 pm
Quote from: newterp on June  6, 2022, 08:56:53 pm
wait til the Wakandans hear about this.

I don't think they even have electricity in Wakanda yet. What you on about?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 12:09:15 am
Quote from: Samie on June  6, 2022, 10:39:08 pm
I don't think they even have electricity in Wakanda yet. What you on about?

Wakandan player songs are acoustic, all good...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 01:44:03 pm
Glad he is getting a contract extension. I thought he was good this season and at times excellent (Inter away, Benfica away, Villarreal away).
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 01:52:30 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on June  7, 2022, 12:09:15 am
Wakandan player songs are acoustic, all good...

Vibranium based instruments.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 03:45:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on June  6, 2022, 05:39:13 pm
Mixed feelings on this one

On the plus side we get more seasons of a top class midfielder at the club

On the minus side we get more seasons of having to battle bile and ignorance in the RAWK player thread

Exactly my feelings, always expected him to stay but glad to hear that its in the works.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 03:48:13 pm
At this point, he'd need to score worldies most weeks and top the assists chart all season for the bile to stop.

Of course even then one bad miss and we'd be off again.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 10, 2022, 01:58:00 am
Quote from: SamLad on June  7, 2022, 03:48:13 pm
At this point, he'd need to score worldies most weeks and top the assists chart all season for the bile to stop.

Of course even then one bad miss and we'd be off again.

He read your post at half time

https://twitter.com/daveockop/status/1534960311853277184?s=21&t=VSeszyakvjrfiwnDdRNMZA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 10, 2022, 10:43:16 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June  6, 2022, 10:37:58 pm
If Keita and Milner are both renewing, it looks like a new midfielder's probably off the table for this summer. Probably the right decision if Tchouameni's going elsewhere, hopefully we'll see Jones and Elliott taking a few more minutes too.
We are saving good amount of money there, if it's true. I hope Keita will not face constant niggling injuries too, next season.

On another note... But when Naby is on his game, the Reds are always playing in full flow.  8)  8)

I am not sure another midfielder, Ox would stay or not... But he's reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Glad that if Keita and Milner are both renewing.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 10, 2022, 12:43:20 pm
Watcing Naby play for his country is like watching a different player at times. His last minute winner against Malawi was great and followed an all action performance from him, different to his effective but controlled games for us. Perhaps with Nunez and a possible change of formation Naby might get a freer role?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 10, 2022, 01:19:53 pm
Quote from: number 168 on June 10, 2022, 12:43:20 pm
Watcing Naby play for his country is like watching a different player at times. His last minute winner against Malawi was great and followed an all action performance from him, different to his effective but controlled games for us. Perhaps with Nunez and a possible change of formation Naby might get a freer role?

That might be quite right.

I mean I've watched him quite a lot in the Bundesliga. He was one of the best midfielders over the years.

So I'll be glad if he continues at our place and hope he can continue there how his last season went.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 11, 2022, 04:38:45 pm
have a feeling hes going to be a beast this year if hes fully fit we saw bits last season
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 11, 2022, 05:12:29 pm
Quote from: marmite sw on July 11, 2022, 04:38:45 pm
have a feeling hes going to be a beast this year if hes fully fit we saw bits last season

Klopp said at the end of last season Naby is in the best shape of his life. Add a full pre-season to that (hopefully) and it bodes well.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 11, 2022, 05:54:26 pm
Quote from: number 168 on June 10, 2022, 12:43:20 pm
Watcing Naby play for his country is like watching a different player at times. His last minute winner against Malawi was great and followed an all action performance from him, different to his effective but controlled games for us. Perhaps with Nunez and a possible change of formation Naby might get a freer role?

Or it's like watching him play against a different standard of opposition...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 11, 2022, 11:29:22 pm
We need to get Keita tied down onto a new contract.  He still has a big future here, we dont want him walking for free next summer.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 21, 2022, 06:40:02 pm
His new haircut makes him look like such a baller.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 21, 2022, 10:42:41 pm
Quote from: Knight on July 21, 2022, 06:40:02 pm
His new haircut makes him look like such a baller.
come on, now.

it wasn't that bad.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 22, 2022, 12:53:26 am
Quote from: Knight on July 21, 2022, 06:40:02 pm
His new haircut makes him look like such a baller.
Quote from: SamLad on July 21, 2022, 10:42:41 pm
come on, now.

it wasn't that bad.

More than four hours to respond, SamLad; you're still in preseason form... :D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 22, 2022, 01:23:00 am
Quote from: afc turkish on July 22, 2022, 12:53:26 am
More than four hours to respond, SamLad; you're still in preseason form... :D
I know, mate.

more windsprints needed !!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 22, 2022, 08:20:33 am
Keita's haircut is counter-intuitive.
The haircut has removed millimeters off his head but now he looks like a pro basketball player so looks taller.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:43:26 pm
So now Jota's signed a new contract, Naby is the last of the hold outs.

I wonder what the situation behind the scenes is?

Has he told them he wants a fresh challenge like Sadio did?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:05:24 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 12:43:26 pm
So now Jota's signed a new contract, Naby is the last of the hold outs.

I wonder what the situation behind the scenes is?

Has he told them he wants a fresh challenge like Sadio did?
It seemed to be a done deal a few weeks ago.  I hope he stays but realistically he's not going to get a bumper contract like Salah and Jota as he's not performed at that level.  As a free agent he could probably negotiate a better deal elsewhere and be more pivotal to that team but he won't be playing for us and competing for every trophy going.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:10:26 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:05:24 pm
It seemed to be a done deal a few weeks ago.  I hope he stays but realistically he's not going to get a bumper contract like Salah and Jota as he's not performed at that level.  As a free agent he could probably negotiate a better deal elsewhere and be more pivotal to that team but he won't be playing for us and competing for every trophy going.

Not sure about that. Jurgen rates the guy and, with a new focus for attack in Nunez, Naby's talent for a forward pass will be very handy.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:26:26 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:10:26 pm
Not sure about that. Jurgen rates the guy and, with a new focus for attack in Nunez, Naby's talent for a forward pass will be very handy.

The qauilty is there but what about reliability. I think it will depend on the medical department opinion.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:12:22 pm
i hope he signs but on lesser terms but still competitive enough with what other clubs can compensate him with

think he knows that his reliability is an issue but if he is willing to play a squad role then he should stay. No other clubs will get him as much chances as a trophy haul other than maybe than the likes of bayern and psg.

how does he compare to our other midfielders in terms of minutes played? Thought he was having a pretty good season when his minutes was being rotated and managed with thiago.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:18:27 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:26:26 pm
The qauilty is there but what about reliability. I think it will depend on the medical department opinion.

Maybe, but he only missed 8 games through injury last season whereas Bobby missed 22, Thiago 23, Jones missed 14, even Trent missed 4 so it seems his injury worries are past him. Hope sp.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:23:15 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:12:22 pm
i hope he signs but on lesser terms but still competitive enough with what other clubs can compensate him with

think he knows that his reliability is an issue but if he is willing to play a squad role then he should stay. No other clubs will get him as much chances as a trophy haul other than maybe than the likes of bayern and psg.

how does he compare to our other midfielders in terms of minutes played? Thought he was having a pretty good season when his minutes was being rotated and managed with thiago.

I really dont know what world people live in sometimes with footballers wages :D

He's just coming into what should be his prime years as a midfielder, he's won every trophy its possible to win since he joined, he's just probably had his best season here (certainly the one where he's played the most), he's seeing other first teamers getting pay rises....and you think he'd accept a pay-cut? I mean it'd be tremendous if we could just get our players to accept pay-cuts but in reality, its only going to happen at the tail end of their career ala Milner.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:47:23 pm
On his injury record, I think the medical department have realised that both he and Thiago shouldn't be playing every three days. They just don't have the physical capability to do that.

The solution was to rotate them.

It's also a lot easier with 5 subs.
