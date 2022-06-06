If Keita and Milner are both renewing, it looks like a new midfielder's probably off the table for this summer. Probably the right decision if Tchouameni's going elsewhere, hopefully we'll see Jones and Elliott taking a few more minutes too.
We are saving good amount of money there, if it's true. I hope Keita will not face constant niggling injuries too, next season.
On another note... But when Naby is on his game, the Reds are always playing in full flow.
I am not sure another midfielder, Ox would stay or not... But he's reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs.
Glad that if Keita and Milner are both renewing.