Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 6, 2022, 08:47:56 pm
At least the Nigerians can focus their attention on one player
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 6, 2022, 08:56:53 pm
wait til the Wakandans hear about this.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 6, 2022, 10:37:58 pm
If Keita and Milner are both renewing, it looks like a new midfielder's probably off the table for this summer. Probably the right decision if Tchouameni's going elsewhere, hopefully we'll see Jones and Elliott taking a few more minutes too.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 6, 2022, 10:39:08 pm
Quote from: newterp on June  6, 2022, 08:56:53 pm
wait til the Wakandans hear about this.

I don't think they even have electricity in Wakanda yet. What you on about?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 12:09:15 am
Quote from: Samie on June  6, 2022, 10:39:08 pm
I don't think they even have electricity in Wakanda yet. What you on about?

Wakandan player songs are acoustic, all good...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 01:44:03 pm
Glad he is getting a contract extension. I thought he was good this season and at times excellent (Inter away, Benfica away, Villarreal away).
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 01:52:30 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on June  7, 2022, 12:09:15 am
Wakandan player songs are acoustic, all good...

Vibranium based instruments.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 03:45:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on June  6, 2022, 05:39:13 pm
Mixed feelings on this one

On the plus side we get more seasons of a top class midfielder at the club

On the minus side we get more seasons of having to battle bile and ignorance in the RAWK player thread

Exactly my feelings, always expected him to stay but glad to hear that its in the works.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 7, 2022, 03:48:13 pm
At this point, he'd need to score worldies most weeks and top the assists chart all season for the bile to stop.

Of course even then one bad miss and we'd be off again.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 10, 2022, 01:58:00 am
Quote from: SamLad on June  7, 2022, 03:48:13 pm
At this point, he'd need to score worldies most weeks and top the assists chart all season for the bile to stop.

Of course even then one bad miss and we'd be off again.

He read your post at half time

https://twitter.com/daveockop/status/1534960311853277184?s=21&t=VSeszyakvjrfiwnDdRNMZA
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 10, 2022, 10:43:16 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June  6, 2022, 10:37:58 pm
If Keita and Milner are both renewing, it looks like a new midfielder's probably off the table for this summer. Probably the right decision if Tchouameni's going elsewhere, hopefully we'll see Jones and Elliott taking a few more minutes too.
We are saving good amount of money there, if it's true. I hope Keita will not face constant niggling injuries too, next season.

On another note... But when Naby is on his game, the Reds are always playing in full flow.  8)  8)

I am not sure another midfielder, Ox would stay or not... But he's reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Glad that if Keita and Milner are both renewing.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 10, 2022, 12:43:20 pm
Watcing Naby play for his country is like watching a different player at times. His last minute winner against Malawi was great and followed an all action performance from him, different to his effective but controlled games for us. Perhaps with Nunez and a possible change of formation Naby might get a freer role?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
June 10, 2022, 01:19:53 pm
Quote from: number 168 on June 10, 2022, 12:43:20 pm
Watcing Naby play for his country is like watching a different player at times. His last minute winner against Malawi was great and followed an all action performance from him, different to his effective but controlled games for us. Perhaps with Nunez and a possible change of formation Naby might get a freer role?

That might be quite right.

I mean I've watched him quite a lot in the Bundesliga. He was one of the best midfielders over the years.

So I'll be glad if he continues at our place and hope he can continue there how his last season went.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 11, 2022, 04:38:45 pm
have a feeling hes going to be a beast this year if hes fully fit we saw bits last season
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 11, 2022, 05:12:29 pm
Quote from: marmite sw on July 11, 2022, 04:38:45 pm
have a feeling hes going to be a beast this year if hes fully fit we saw bits last season

Klopp said at the end of last season Naby is in the best shape of his life. Add a full pre-season to that (hopefully) and it bodes well.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 11, 2022, 05:54:26 pm
Quote from: number 168 on June 10, 2022, 12:43:20 pm
Watcing Naby play for his country is like watching a different player at times. His last minute winner against Malawi was great and followed an all action performance from him, different to his effective but controlled games for us. Perhaps with Nunez and a possible change of formation Naby might get a freer role?

Or it's like watching him play against a different standard of opposition...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
July 11, 2022, 11:29:22 pm
We need to get Keita tied down onto a new contract.  He still has a big future here, we dont want him walking for free next summer.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
His new haircut makes him look like such a baller.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
His new haircut makes him look like such a baller.
come on, now.

it wasn't that bad.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:53:26 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
His new haircut makes him look like such a baller.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm
come on, now.

it wasn't that bad.

More than four hours to respond, SamLad; you're still in preseason form... :D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:53:26 am
More than four hours to respond, SamLad; you're still in preseason form... :D
I know, mate.

more windsprints needed !!
