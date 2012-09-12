If Naby had lived up to the billing I don't think we'd have the need for a Tchouameni type of player which we do need. Naby should be that really.



Keita has done okay but he doesn't get in the first XI, he doesn't offer an awful lot defensively and offensively he's scored 11 goals in 4 seasons.



It became the same with Gini in his last season or two. He wasn't offering defensively or creatively, although he did have a specific role. Keita has become more of a fill in option when someone is injured or in need of a rest.



I agree with some of that. But every team needs the options that Keita offers. He just didn't leave to the expectations his price tag suggested. But if we take that out of the equation, he's now one of four midfielders that can be rotated without a major drop in quality of the play, which is very useful throughout a long season.Having said that though, we don't have to try and replace Keita, but we should look for another top MF who could add a goal thread upfront. If Harvey turns out to be that player, then we have a solution, but I think he needs a year or two before he grows into that role.