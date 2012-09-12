« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1536136 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13440 on: May 31, 2022, 04:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May 31, 2022, 04:17:09 pm
Being linked with move to PSG maybe pinch of salt job here but if they did bid £40m id take it.

Im not desperate to see him leave us but everyone has a price and £40m with one year left that is a good offer.

But its only 1 year left on his contract if you cant reach an agreement on his contract extension.

If Keita wants to extend then the real Q is can you find a better player for the approximate value (fee + wages) of 40M + Keitas next contract value.

If not then you should just extend Keita if possible. If Keita cant be extended then the 40M offer for a player with 1 year on his contract comes into play
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,341
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13441 on: May 31, 2022, 05:19:21 pm »
Sell if theres a buyer and we can replace him.

Bellingham maybe ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,198
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13442 on: May 31, 2022, 05:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 31, 2022, 05:19:21 pm
Sell if theres a buyer and we can replace him.

Bellingham maybe ?

Too small. We need someone at least as tall as Naby. Someone 6 foot 3 or over I think.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,569
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13443 on: May 31, 2022, 05:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on May 31, 2022, 12:01:57 pm
You say Keita has had a great season, my God Jack, you are very easily pleased. I can think of nearly all of our team, squad having great seasons including Henderson who I think has had his best overall. The Ox and Keita for me have been average spread over the whole season.
Football is a game of opinions and it doesn't mean I am right, if you think Keita has had a great season it is up to you.
I just want the very best for Liverpool and Keita for me is a 6 outa 10 player..

Hes had a fantastic season whether you measure his individual metrics or the team performance when hes played
Its not a particularly marginal call either
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13444 on: May 31, 2022, 05:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 31, 2022, 04:21:44 pm
But its only 1 year left on his contract if you cant reach an agreement on his contract extension.

If Keita wants to extend then the real Q is can you find a better player for the approximate value (fee + wages) of 40M + Keitas next contract value.

If not then you should just extend Keita if possible. If Keita cant be extended then the 40M offer for a player with 1 year on his contract comes into play

Yeah its a tough choice as we know he is good enough but again it comes down to the whether he'd sign a new deal.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,836
  • JFT96.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13445 on: May 31, 2022, 06:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 31, 2022, 05:19:21 pm
Sell if theres a buyer and we can replace him.

Bellingham maybe ?

Take it and run.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,542
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13446 on: May 31, 2022, 06:43:47 pm »
If Naby had lived up to the billing I don't think we'd have the need for a Tchouameni type of player which we do need. Naby should be that really.

Keita has done okay but he doesn't get in the first XI, he doesn't offer an awful lot defensively and offensively he's scored 11 goals in 4 seasons.

It became the same with Gini in his last season or two. He wasn't offering defensively or creatively, although he did have a specific role. Keita has become more of a fill in option when someone is injured or in need of a rest.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13447 on: May 31, 2022, 06:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May 31, 2022, 04:17:09 pm
Being linked with move to PSG maybe pinch of salt job here but if they did bid £40m id take it.

Im not desperate to see him leave us but everyone has a price and £40m with one year left that is a good offer.
we need to be aware of the 5 subs in the PL next year ... the need for a strong and long bench has never been greater.  as well as being able to bring in experienced guys when necessary, we need to provide meaningful minutes for Elliott, Jones and Carvalho.

so for me - using Keita as an example - unless we know we can bring in an upgrade during the same window, we should hold on to him.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,291
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13448 on: May 31, 2022, 06:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 31, 2022, 06:43:47 pm
If Naby had lived up to the billing I don't think we'd have the need for a Tchouameni type of player which we do need. Naby should be that really.

Keita has done okay but he doesn't get in the first XI, he doesn't offer an awful lot defensively and offensively he's scored 11 goals in 4 seasons.

It became the same with Gini in his last season or two. He wasn't offering defensively or creatively, although he did have a specific role. Keita has become more of a fill in option when someone is injured or in need of a rest.
I agree with some of that. But every team needs the options that Keita offers. He just didn't leave to the expectations his price tag suggested. But if we take that out of the equation, he's now one of four midfielders that can be rotated without a major drop in quality of the play, which is very useful throughout a long season.

Having said that though, we don't have to try and replace Keita, but we should look for another top MF who could add a goal thread upfront. If Harvey turns out to be that player, then we have a solution, but I think he needs a year or two before he grows into that role.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13449 on: May 31, 2022, 07:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 31, 2022, 06:43:47 pm
If Naby had lived up to the billing I don't think we'd have the need for a Tchouameni type of player which we do need. Naby should be that really.

Keita has done okay but he doesn't get in the first XI, he doesn't offer an awful lot defensively and offensively he's scored 11 goals in 4 seasons.

It became the same with Gini in his last season or two. He wasn't offering defensively or creatively, although he did have a specific role. Keita has become more of a fill in option when someone is injured or in need of a rest.

Tchouameni is a defensive midfielder so we'd still need that type of player.
Logged

Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13450 on: May 31, 2022, 08:17:05 pm »
Can't believe PSG would pay that, given his contact situation
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13451 on: May 31, 2022, 08:21:55 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on May 31, 2022, 08:17:05 pm
Can't believe PSG would pay that, given his contact situation

Seems high but after the Mbappe roadshow anything is possible with this lot.

I mean they are paying Gini £300k a week to sit on the bench the idiots
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13452 on: May 31, 2022, 08:33:30 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on May 31, 2022, 08:17:05 pm
Can't believe PSG would pay that, given his contact situation

It's nonsense. You aren't paying big sums of money for a player who can leave in a year.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13453 on: May 31, 2022, 10:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 31, 2022, 05:19:21 pm
Sell if theres a buyer and we can replace him.

Bellingham maybe ?
Would be really dumb to ditch Keita for Bellingham. Bellingham is half the player Keita was at Bundesliga. Not sure he is even better than Curtis Jones to be honest.
Those young English lads who impressed in Bundesliga all turn out to be not that good in the Premier League. See Nelson, Lookman, even Sancho.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,836
  • JFT96.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13454 on: May 31, 2022, 10:35:44 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on May 31, 2022, 10:29:48 pm
Would be really dumb to ditch Keita for Bellingham. Bellingham is half the player Keita was at Bundesliga. Not sure he is even better than Curtis Jones to be honest.
Those young English lads who impressed in Bundesliga all turn out to be not that good in the Premier League. See Nelson, Lookman, even Sancho.

Your logic makes no sense. It doesn't matter what Keita done in Germany, it is what he's done for us. And we signed Keita *because* of what he done in Germany, which we would also likely do with Belligham.

Naby hasn't translated his form to us, and to suggest Bellingham wont (you are saying he hasn't reached Naby's heights but he's still only 18) is a premature at best. I'm not sure Curtis Jones is better although I still do see a big future for Curtis. Having them grow together wouldn't hurt, especially not if you add in Elliott and Carvalho.

Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,569
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13455 on: May 31, 2022, 10:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 31, 2022, 06:43:47 pm

Keita has done okay but he doesn't get in the first XI, he doesn't offer an awful lot defensively


Started the carling cup final, champions league quarter and semi finals, FA cup semi final and final 

Defensively leads the entire team in successful pressures per 90 and tackles per 90

But carry on 
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13456 on: May 31, 2022, 10:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on May 31, 2022, 10:55:02 pm
Im finally getting over the weekends footy so I thought I would do something fun, I dont think nabi is worth losing for free. hes not hit the heights I would have hoped and I think if we can get between £30-£40mil for him I would take it. In an ideal world and this is football manager on the pc thinking these are some of the moves I would make.

Outs
Keita £40mil
Mane £50mil (hes worth more than that, and I dont want him to go but we may have no choice) only if he doesnt extend his contract
Salah £100mil (I dont want him to go but I would hate to lose him on a free) only if he doesnt extend his contract
Ox £15mil
Phillips £15mil
Williams £15mil
Minamino £20mil

Thats £255 plus you would like to think we have a healthy warchest already, this is just a bit of fun by the way so dont take it to serious.

Ins
Rice £100mil
Bellingham £80mil
Nunez £60mil
Anthony £40mil (Im no expert on him but I was bored lol)

We'll be challenging for top 4, not the title with that amount of changes (not to mention inferior players).
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13457 on: May 31, 2022, 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on May 31, 2022, 10:57:15 pm
We'll be challenging for top 4, not the title with that amount of changes (not to mention inferior players).

Realistically only salah mane and keita would be major changes, I dont want to lose salah and mane but I would hate them to be able to sign for someone else on a pre contract for free in January which is a real possibility, especially after seeing the contract mbappe got after running his contract down.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13458 on: May 31, 2022, 11:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on May 31, 2022, 10:35:44 pm
Your logic makes no sense. It doesn't matter what Keita done in Germany, it is what he's done for us. And we signed Keita *because* of what he done in Germany, which we would also likely do with Belligham.

Naby hasn't translated his form to us, and to suggest Bellingham wont (you are saying he hasn't reached Naby's heights but he's still only 18) is a premature at best. I'm not sure Curtis Jones is better although I still do see a big future for Curtis. Having them grow together wouldn't hurt, especially not if you add in Elliott and Carvalho.
Yeah the problem is he'd probably cost 50-60 millions. Throwing that kind of money for a 18 year old so he can grow with us isn't a smart move, especially when you already have a player better than him.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13459 on: May 31, 2022, 11:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on May 31, 2022, 10:55:02 pm
Im finally getting over the weekends footy so I thought I would do something fun, I dont think nabi is worth losing for free. hes not hit the heights I would have hoped and I think if we can get between £30-£40mil for him I would take it. In an ideal world and this is football manager on the pc thinking these are some of the moves I would make.

THIS IS A BIT OF LIGHT HEARTED FUN ONLY BEFORE YOU SLAUGHTER ME

Outs
Keita £40mil
Mane £50mil (hes worth more than that, and I dont want him to go but we may have no choice) only if he doesnt extend his contract
Salah £100mil (I dont want him to go but I would hate to lose him on a free) only if he doesnt extend his contract
Ox £15mil
Phillips £15mil
Williams £15mil
Minamino £20mil

Thats £255 plus you would like to think we have a healthy warchest already, this is just a bit of fun by the way so dont take it to serious.

Ins
Rice £100mil
Bellingham £80mil
Nunez £60mil
Anthony £40mil (Im no expert on him but I was bored lol)
Yeah you're not getting 15m for Ox and 20m for Minamino I'm afraid.
Also not nearly 200m for Salah Keita and Mane who all have 1 year left in their contract.
Also blowing 180m on England's CM pair is like buying two Macguires for your CB pair.
This isn't even good business if you're playing FM.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13460 on: May 31, 2022, 11:14:23 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on May 31, 2022, 11:07:08 pm
Yeah you're not getting 15m for Ox and 20m for Minamino I'm afraid.
Also not nearly 200m for Salah Keita and Mane who all have 1 year left in their contract.
Also blowing 180m on England's CM pair is like buying two Macguires for your CB pair.
This isn't even good business if you're playing FM.

I disagree, Declan rice is absolute quality and is the perfect replacement for hendo, that would be that position sorted for the next 10 years, and Ive seen nothing that would lead me to believe Bellingham will be the next Harry maguire.
« Last Edit: May 31, 2022, 11:23:11 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13461 on: May 31, 2022, 11:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 31, 2022, 11:24:35 pm
What level of hell has this thread descended to....

Its called a bit of light hearted fun after a shit week, is that ok
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,119
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13462 on: June 1, 2022, 12:01:28 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on May 31, 2022, 11:43:39 pm
Its called a bit of light hearted fun after a shit week, is that ok

Arguing about Declan Rice and Bellingham in the Naby Keita thread. One mans treasure is another mans trash so the saying goes.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,836
  • JFT96.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13463 on: June 1, 2022, 01:46:12 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on May 31, 2022, 11:00:59 pm
Yeah the problem is he'd probably cost 50-60 millions. Throwing that kind of money for a 18 year old so he can grow with us isn't a smart move, especially when you already have a player better than him.

Look, I think we should probably keep Naby. I wont cry if he goes, but I'd rather keep him. I just think if you get Bellingham or someone like him, Naby becomes more flexible (given his injury record too that helps) and you have younger potential players like Jones, Elliott and Carvalho. Plus a couple of older stalwarts, so you tick a lot of boxes.

Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13464 on: June 1, 2022, 08:09:33 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on May 31, 2022, 11:43:39 pm
Its called a bit of light hearted fun after a shit week, is that ok

If you could go to the transfer thread on the general football and sport board thatd be where to do the light hearted fun. :)

Its here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=9.0
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13465 on: June 1, 2022, 08:37:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May 31, 2022, 06:43:47 pm
If Naby had lived up to the billing I don't think we'd have the need for a Tchouameni type of player which we do need. Naby should be that really.

Keita has done okay but he doesn't get in the first XI, he doesn't offer an awful lot defensively and offensively he's scored 11 goals in 4 seasons.

It became the same with Gini in his last season or two. He wasn't offering defensively or creatively, although he did have a specific role. Keita has become more of a fill in option when someone is injured or in need of a rest.

You can say he doesn't offer a lot offensively but Keita pressing and defensive actions are off the charts good.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,814
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13466 on: June 1, 2022, 12:32:20 pm »
Pearce saying we want to offer him an extension. 

Quote
Liverpool are hoping to agree an extension with Keita,

https://theathletic.com/3342618/2022/06/01/liverpool-transfers-salah-premier-league/
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,572
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13467 on: June 1, 2022, 12:33:48 pm »
Which is the right thing to do.
Never going to be what we imagined early on - but he's setlled and valuable to have around.
Also who the hell knows, may just pop with an amazing season or three out of the blue.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13468 on: June 1, 2022, 01:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on June  1, 2022, 12:32:20 pm
Pearce saying we want to offer him an extension. 

https://theathletic.com/3342618/2022/06/01/liverpool-transfers-salah-premier-league/

One in the eye for the people that want rid. Keita has been good this season and if they can't see that then that's their problem, not Keita's.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13469 on: June 1, 2022, 01:54:27 pm »
As Klopp said recently, he's in the best shape of his life, coming into his prime years now too. We'd be silly to let him go when he's finally becoming robust enough for the Premier League.
Logged

Offline faisfais

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13470 on: June 1, 2022, 07:17:26 pm »
Keita is a very good player, some could successfully argue (with stats) an excellent squad player.

Some players are burdened by their price tag, others by their reputations, but Naby Keita is the first player (in Liverpool) who will forever be haunted by his pre-signing YouTube highlight clips package. :)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,265
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13471 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm »
Quote
Liverpool have opened talks with Naby Keita over a new contract. He is expected to RENEW. [@_pauljoyce]
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,792
    • @hartejack
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13472 on: Today at 05:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:08 pm


Great news if so - can't see that Tweet though. Is there a link?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,569
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13473 on: Today at 05:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:08 pm


Mixed feelings on this one

On the plus side we get more seasons of a top class midfielder at the club

On the minus side we get more seasons of having to battle bile and ignorance in the RAWK player thread
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13474 on: Today at 05:41:10 pm »
Great news, hopefully it'll be announced soon.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,265
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13475 on: Today at 05:41:20 pm »
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,792
    • @hartejack
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13476 on: Today at 05:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:41:20 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/james-milner-agrees-one-year-contract-extension-with-liverpool-pnpg92vm7

It's here with the Milner news.

Ah, thanks - had assumed it was a Tweet of its own!

Think this is an important deal for continuity, particularly when you consider the ages of the four regular midfielders. Having demonstrated fitness, availability, and consistency (criticisms levelled at him during the early part of his time with us), the next challenge to him might be to push on and develop into one of the leaders in the squad.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,463
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13477 on: Today at 05:54:54 pm »
13.4% of Guineans do not like this. No song, no renew!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337]   Go Up
« previous next »
 