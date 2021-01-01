A talented player, there is no doubt about that.



But I don't trust him to impact big games positively, on the contrary he is one of the players I most worry about. It could be a mentality issue rather than any questions about his ability or technique. After 5 seasons he still seems a guy that is trying to impress, that feels like he doesn't really belong.



In short, I believe the player is too insecure to play for us and if we want to win big trophies then he shouldn't be involved. Sorry to be so harsh but we can hardly say he hasn't had enough time or opportunities.



Sometimes you just know that a player doesn't have what it takes (again, not necessarily talking about ability here) and you can sense that they don't even have the belief in themselves which is the root cause of these anxious, nervy and flaky performances.



You see it sometimes with comedians on stage, within a minute or two with some of them you can almost smell their self-consciousness and it impacts on everything.



Time to sell, we will do well to get anything near 20 million.