Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
Row Z is one of his favourite targets unfortunately. I'ver personally never seen such a consistently poor striker of the ball at Liverpool before. He's even more feeble than Sterling.

Must be a relief to have found something else to not rate him at  did you just realize this or when you were banging on about him not getting stuck in a bit ago were you holding it in reserve ?
Actually surprised you havent flip flopped backed to the Henderson bashing after this thread didnt work out for you and after we failed to win a big game where he was captain  you couldve dusted off a few of your not really a liverpool player vibes about the captain but I guess Keita remains an easier target

That said Keita was good when he came on last night .. shouldve been on 10/15 minutes sooner - had a great season, looking froward to watching him next year
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
Yet I remember when you drooled over him Yorky, because he did that rare thing - constantly played with his head up.

Has he, overall, been a disappointment? Given the general view that he would transform our midfield, undoubtedly yes. But whilst I think that, he nevertheless has performed well in a number of games. And I believe his finishing is no more erratic than the other midfielders, with the probable exception of Ox, who these days never gets a look in. Truth is, we dont have an elite midfielder in the mould of Modric or de Bruyne - mores the pity. (Thiago is very good, but his overall profile and fitness record preclude him imho).

If he has been a disappointment it's because I had such high expectations of him. For one reason or another he hasn't matched those. Injuries seem to have taken a big slice out of his Liverpool career and until this season, at least, he hasn't been in any position to show that he's indispensable to Liverpool. This season has been different of course. He's played very well on the whole and made a top class contribution to Liverpool's brilliant season. He remains the wonderful 'head-up player' I must have referred to. But I still wouldn't say he's indispensable. I never fret for example when he's on the bench or when he's unavailable. The same isn't true with Fabinho and Thiago (who I would put in the same bracket as de Bruyne and Modric).

His shooting is genuinely lousy though. It's not even "erratic". It's predictably poor.

PS Sorry for the nuance JackWard. I know you struggle with that.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 05:42:26 am
He's capable of anything, his quality is there, but he flatters to deceive.

We'll lose dosh if we sell, but it's time to let the younger lads in.

Can't beat City on sentiment.  Gotta go undefeated every year.  Ruthless.  No quarter.  A joyful, cool machine.

We go again.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 05:47:10 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm

Actually surprised you havent flip flopped backed to the Henderson bashing after this thread didnt work out for you and after we failed to win a big game where he was captain  you couldve dusted off a few of your not really a liverpool player vibes about the captain but I guess Keita remains an easier target

Yorky is right in his opinion of both these players.

With all due respect, you're a joke.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 07:46:36 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:47:10 am
Yorky is right in his opinion of both these players.

With all due respect, you're a joke.

The only opinion that counts is Klopp's.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 07:53:20 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm
Shows how much trust Klopp has in both players doesnt it.

Klopp gambled with a more talented player but in retrospect we may have been better served going with the player closer to full fitness.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 11:06:50 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:42:26 am
He's capable of anything, his quality is there, but he flatters to deceive.

We'll lose dosh if we sell, but it's time to let the younger lads in.

Can't beat City on sentiment.  Gotta go undefeated every year.  Ruthless.  No quarter.  A joyful, cool machine.

We go again.
Naby started 14 league games this season. We won 12 drew one, against Tottenham, and lost against Leicester who only scored once he went off. But please, don't let facts get in the way of 'the narrative'.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 11:14:38 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:47:10 am
Yorky is right in his opinion of both these players.

With all due respect, you're a joke.

Nah he's not, and nah he's not.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 11:18:25 am
The shot was infuriating, but those moments can happen to anyone.

Hes had a decent season. I accepted a while ago that we didnt get the player we expected when we signed him, but hes a very solid squad option and well see how he gets on next year. Id certainly keep him, whereas at the start of the year I was 50:50 whether it would be more sensible to cash in or not.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 11:21:07 am
No point in being disappointed in Keita.
He is not the player we think we bought.

Decent enough player for the squad. Can be useful against weaker opposition of a certain type who we need to pick apart and open up for goals.
But many times when push came to shove against stronger opposition, we have looked to him to be the one to change the game, and mostly, he just does not.
Not his fault per se. He is not that player.

He is however, a nice rotation player to play selectively, manage fitness and be useful in specific games.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:31:13 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:20:54 pm
No idea why hes getting this kind of stick.

Because he is, and will remain, RAWK's favorite scapegoat. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 12:54:57 pm
'I'ver personally never seen such a consistently poor striker of the ball at Liverpool before'

Heard it all now :lmao

Go back and look at some of the names that have respresented this club over the years. Naby wouldn't make the top 50 for the most consistently poor strikers of the ball ffs

Also love how he is quite literally the only CM we have that gets goalscoring levelled at him as a criticism despite the fact only Fab (who has scored an uncharacteristically high amount this season) has more than him from midfield
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:02:13 pm

Odd people piling on Naby. I don`t think anyone was genuinely bad, we played well and were unlucky not to score a hatful. Diaz was stifled by gameplan and generous (to Madrid) refereeing. Apart from that i have no complaints about the efforts of anyone.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:16:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:34:47 pm
Fuck me, he slices a shot.

Get over it.

Are you still going on about that Villa one?  ;D

For the record I thought Keita was great when he came on. Made me think he might have started. But the shooting! It is so bad.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:17:06 pm
It's mad to slate him for one kick.  He's just got no consistency and infrequent application of his outstanding talents.

He'd blossom out of the Prem.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:24:01 pm
Na for me its understandable having a dig. Professional footballer, get that chance and that is what you produce? Its not the fact that he missed. That is fine. Its the fact he chose to go with that technique. Its just really bad decision making. Its shocking. Thats one you go with side foot or laces, but that? This isnt a friendly or a prem game youre 2-0 up. You go with percentages. I wouldve done a better job. Im not one to be harsh on players but it was shockingly bad decision making given the context.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 01:57:03 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:06:50 am
Naby started 14 league games this season. We won 12 drew one, against Tottenham, and lost against Leicester who only scored once he went off. But please, don't let facts get in the way of 'the narrative'.

Don't you mean drew 2? Brighton and Spurs? Brighton scored two goals after Keita went off. It was 2-0 before Keita broke down with his hamstring.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:24:41 pm
A talented player, there is no doubt about that.

But I don't trust him to impact big games positively, on the contrary he is one of the players I most worry about. It could be a mentality issue rather than any questions about his ability or technique. After 5 seasons he still seems a guy that is trying to impress, that feels like he doesn't really belong.

In short, I believe the player is too insecure to play for us and if we want to win big trophies then he shouldn't be involved. Sorry to be so harsh but we can hardly say he hasn't had enough time or opportunities. 

Sometimes you just know that a player doesn't have what it takes (again, not necessarily talking about ability here) and you can sense that they don't even have the belief in themselves which is the root cause of these anxious, nervy and flaky performances.

You see it sometimes with comedians on stage, within a minute or two with some of them you can almost smell their self-consciousness and it impacts on everything.

Time to sell, we will do well to get anything near 20 million.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:32:34 pm
Hang on, we might be on to something here.

Think of all the debating, arguing, and mental anguish we could save - not to mention the pixels! - if the club adopted the following policy:

"If a player balloons into the crowd more than X shots in a season, their other skills and contributions will be ignored and we will sell them at the first available opportunity and replace them with someone who might not do the same."

life would be so much simpler !!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:37:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:32:34 pm
Hang on, we might be on to something here.

Think of all the debating, arguing, and mental anguish we could save - not to mention the pixels! - if the club adopted the following policy:

"If a player balloons into the crowd more than X shots in a season, their other skills and contributions will be ignored and we will sell them at the first available opportunity and replace them with someone who might not do the same."

life would be so much simpler !!

Christ, that seems a bit drastic.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:39:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:37:17 pm
Christ, that seems a bit drastic.
drastic times, drastic measures.

could extend it to defenders who score OGs as well.  or goalies who let in an easy goal.

poor throw-ins.

christ. I might spin a job out of this.  I could be a consultant to a top-level team.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:21:35 pm
If you want to read a bad take, click on the Keita thread. It's inevitable.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:45:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:39:20 pm
drastic times, drastic measures.

could extend it to defenders who score OGs as well.  or goalies who let in an easy goal.

poor throw-ins.

christ. I might spin a job out of this.  I could be a consultant to a top-level team.

At the moment you're the only person advocating this and quite frankly I wouldn't waste your time. I don't think it will catch on. Be worrying if it did!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 05:13:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:45:39 pm
At the moment you're the only person advocating this and quite frankly I wouldn't waste your time. I don't think it will catch on. Be worrying if it did!

dear me .....  :)  ::)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 06:08:48 pm
This thread is unparalleled in just bringing out the worst of RAWK.
