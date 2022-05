Yet I remember when you drooled over him Yorky, because he did that rare thing - constantly played with his head up.



Has he, overall, been a disappointment? Given the general view that he would transform our midfield, undoubtedly yes. But whilst I think that, he nevertheless has performed well in a number of games. And I believe his finishing is no more erratic than the other midfielders, with the probable exception of Ox, who these days never gets a look in. Truth is, we don’t have an ‘elite’ midfielder in the mould of Modric or de Bruyne - more’s the pity. (Thiago is very good, but his overall profile and fitness record preclude him imho).



If he has been a disappointment it's because I had such high expectations of him. For one reason or another he hasn't matched those. Injuries seem to have taken a big slice out of his Liverpool career and until this season, at least, he hasn't been in any position to show that he's indispensable to Liverpool. This season has been different of course. He's played very well on the whole and made a top class contribution to Liverpool's brilliant season. He remains the wonderful 'head-up player' I must have referred to. But I still wouldn't say he's indispensable. I never fret for example when he's on the bench or when he's unavailable. The same isn't true with Fabinho and Thiago (who I would put in the same bracket as de Bruyne and Modric).His shooting is genuinely lousy though. It's not even "erratic". It's predictably poor.PS Sorry for the nuance JackWard. I know you struggle with that.