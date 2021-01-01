I think our two best midfield players this year have been Fabinho and Thiago which leaves one spot that is up for debate.

Keita has shown that is is as good as if not better than Henderson with both being used to replace each other in a lot of the matches.



However the bigger question is will Keita be good enough?



Compared to City's, our midfield is weaker and is one area that we could strengthen. I think Chelsea also have a stronger midfield.



Even though Keita has been very good this year, I think he needs to show a bit more improvement. I know that is harsh but I am comparing his contribution to the likes of Gündoğan or Silva who I think are better. KdB is head and shoulders above any other midfielder in the league so it's unfair to compare Naby with him.



There's certainly room in the squad for a fit Keita and I hope that he builds on this season to become even better. I feel that he is only now starting to learn what he needs to do for us due to his lengthy injuries.



