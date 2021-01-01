Chelsea dont have a stronger midfield than us and City barely do either. In the games weve played against Chelsea we actually havent started our strongest midfield, against Chelsea in the Carling cup final we started Keita and he helped completely nullify Kante.
The fixture at their ground we started Henderson and Milner together and they unsurprisingly which many posters predicted even before the game ran through our midfield, if we have Thiago Fabinho and one of a Keita/Henderson starting(preferably Keita) our midfield is as good as any in Europe.
It would help to use the caveat in my opinion when disagreeing with someone elses - otherwise you just come across as confrontational.
Fwiw, I disagree with you - City more than barely have a stronger midfield, no shame in that, were considerably stronger elsewhere. And Chelsea? Kante on recent evidence is in decline, even so, he, Mount and Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, James, Havertz and even Jorginho represent a combined strength we dont possess (Im using James and Havertz as examples of players whos role is fluid - not strictly forwards, not strictly defenders; like when they play a back 3).