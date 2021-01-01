« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Doesn't this last paragraph show his value?

The idea of having a squad filled with incredible footballers is obviously unlikely. Most great sides have been sprinkled with good / very good / great players. There will always be the superstars and there will be the other lads who add value without shining so brightly. For Klopp to have Keita to come in and offer a very good impression of a very good midfielder is, for me, good enough. Not perfection nor flawless across 90 minutes, but a player who occupies a place in the team and does a good enough job. That's not ignoring the elements where he falls short but that's ok in my opinion. Even if Liverpool get a third 'excellent midfielder' you're still able to make a Keita switch and the standard doesn't drop significantly. That's depth.

Essentially, he's more than good enough as a rotating midfielder in a squad with lofty ambitions.

It does show his value Fitzy. And I broadly agree with your reasoning too. Though not completely. I think it might be possible to have a first eleven of stupendous players. I think we have ten already. The weak point (I mean relatively weak) is the right-side of advanced midfield.

But Jookie identifies the key question - a looming one too. Is Keita good enough to command another 4 years at Liverpool? I don't particularly enjoy threads which degenerate into questions about contracts. But in Keita's case it seems a bit unavoidable. Is Keita a big part of our future, or should we be looking elsewhere? I'd certainly want his next four years to be considerably better than his first four.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
It does show his value Fitzy. And I broadly agree with your reasoning too. Though not completely. I think it might be possible to have a first eleven of stupendous players. I think we have ten already. The weak point (I mean relatively weak) is the right-side of advanced midfield.


But even in a world of 11 outstanding players, you need very good substitutes and replacements to supplement the whole thing. Indeed, you don't need 11 top performers for around 70% of the games in the PL or CL. Keita is good enough for Liverpool in nearly every game. He's below the standards of the very best midfield players but you will always need that 12th player whether it is Keita or not.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
I think our two best midfield players this year have been Fabinho and Thiago which leaves one spot that is up for debate.
Keita has shown that is is as good as if not better than Henderson with both being used to replace each other in a lot of the matches.

However the bigger question is will Keita be good enough?

Compared to City's, our midfield is weaker and is one area that we could strengthen. I think Chelsea also have a stronger midfield.

Even though Keita has been very good this year, I think he needs to show a bit more improvement. I know that is harsh but I am comparing his contribution to the likes of Gündoğan or Silva who I think are better. KdB is head and shoulders above any other midfielder in the league so it's unfair to compare Naby with him.

There's certainly room in the squad for a fit Keita and I hope that he builds on this season to become even better. I feel that he is only now starting to learn what he needs to do for us due to his lengthy injuries.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Best way to shut the doubters up is to put in great displays in both finals.  Be it from starting (doubtful) or coming off the bench.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Keita is clearly good enough for the squad, I have always believed he was good enough to start, and I believe that now, even against a midfield markedly better than it was before.

I think he kicks on from here. I hope so anyway. This year he has been very, very good. I hope that next year is a stellar one.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Think he's currently our best option for that third midfield spot, but I'm expecting Henderson to take it for the cup finals.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Best way to shut the doubters up is to put in great displays in both finals.  Be it from starting (doubtful) or coming off the bench.

You sound like a "doubter" yourself. Like me, you think he's not quite good enough to start.

Also once the game starts there's obviously no room for "doubters" of any kind. We must all support the team to the hilt (and not moan & lose heart when things don't go our way in the first half, if you know what I mean).
Re: Naby Keita Watch
That was just a general comment Yorky, not aimed in your direction.   :D

I do think he start's on Saturday along with Hendo and Thiago if Fab doesn't make it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
That was just a general comment Yorky, not aimed in your direction.   :D

I do think he plays on Saturday along with Hendo and Thiago if Fab doesn't make it.

That's a chicken answer!  ;D What if Fabinho does make it?

Hendo or Keita? I find it a really difficult one to answer. Both offer different qualities of course. Some of Henderson's defensive work yesterday was spectacular. But his passing, even the short stuff, too often took the wind out of our sails and invited Villa to press the bloke who'd just been passed to. I imagine Hendo will get the nod though since he's a big-game player and, above all, it's odd to enter a Final with your skipper on the bench.
Our starting midfield for both finals if everyone is fit should be IMO:

                                  Fabinho

                             Keita      Thiago         


Henderson comes off the bench for Naby around 75 minute mark if all is good.                                 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Our starting midfield for both finals if everyone is fit is:

                                  Fabinho

                             Keita      Thiago         


Henderson comes off the bench for Naby around 75 minute mark if all is good.                                 

Good man!

You're wrong though....It will surely be Henderson.
I think so too for Paris anyway.

But I think at best Fab is on the bench for the weekend and Hendo start's at #6 anyway.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
This thread has seen some of the most ridiculous comments in it's history here. Is there a Hall of Fame section of the forums that I'm not aware of where this thread will eventually be moved to once Naby's day as an LFC player is done so those future RAWKers will have something to marvel at? Hasn't "made it" but probably is a coin flip at worst to start must win games. Either Klopp is trying to up the difficultly level for the other ten players on the pitch or it's a pretty bad opinion.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Best way to shut the doubters up is to put in great displays in both finals.  Be it from starting (doubtful) or coming off the bench.
if Fab is out there is no doubt Keita will start.  both games.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
This thread has seen some of the most ridiculous comments in it's history here.

Now you've offended everybody!

You could be right, but at least let us judge. It's a simple thing to quote the posts that have made you so amazed. Please do it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
I think our two best midfield players this year have been Fabinho and Thiago which leaves one spot that is up for debate.
Keita has shown that is is as good as if not better than Henderson with both being used to replace each other in a lot of the matches.

However the bigger question is will Keita be good enough?

Compared to City's, our midfield is weaker and is one area that we could strengthen. I think Chelsea also have a stronger midfield.

Even though Keita has been very good this year, I think he needs to show a bit more improvement. I know that is harsh but I am comparing his contribution to the likes of Gündoğan or Silva who I think are better. KdB is head and shoulders above any other midfielder in the league so it's unfair to compare Naby with him.

There's certainly room in the squad for a fit Keita and I hope that he builds on this season to become even better. I feel that he is only now starting to learn what he needs to do for us due to his lengthy injuries.



I know this is the Keita thread, and he divides opinion, but whether or not his contract is extended, I want to say I agree with the bolded bit. As others have alluded to, this summers transfer business will be of interest to those who share this view because it is hoped that Klopp and Ljinders agree. Notwithstanding their occasional cameos, it seems that Jones and Elliot are not considered ready - in Elliots case he seems to have temporarily regressed following his post-injury re-introduction (after an impressive spell at the seasons start before that injury).

So given Millies age, Hendos perceived decline and Thiagos carefully managed game time, theres surely a strong case for assuming incoming midfield reinforcements, irrespective of whether Keita is considered integral to the next 2/3 seasons.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Chelsea dont have a stronger midfield than us and City barely do either. In the games weve played against Chelsea we actually havent started our strongest midfield, against Chelsea in the Carling cup final we started Keita and he helped completely nullify Kante.

The fixture at their ground we started Henderson and Milner together and they unsurprisingly which many posters predicted even before the game ran through our midfield, if we have Thiago Fabinho and one of a Keita/Henderson starting(preferably Keita) our midfield is as good as any in Europe.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Now you've offended everybody!

You could be right, but at least let us judge. It's a simple thing to quote the posts that have made you so amazed. Please do it.

It would take days or even weeks to parse through this thread in the manner you suggest.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
It would take days or even weeks to parse through this thread in the manner you suggest.

As I thought. Ducked the challenge.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Good man!

You're wrong though....It will surely be Henderson.

Henderson is good but I can't see him playing all three positions.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
As I thought. Ducked the challenge.

;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Where's my gold star for taking on and passing Yorky's challenge?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
As I thought. Ducked the challenge.

Hah, just because I think there's more than just one person with a bad opinion that should make you feel better? Whatever floats your boat I guess.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Chelsea dont have a stronger midfield than us and City barely do either. In the games weve played against Chelsea we actually havent started our strongest midfield, against Chelsea in the Carling cup final we started Keita and he helped completely nullify Kante.

The fixture at their ground we started Henderson and Milner together and they unsurprisingly which many posters predicted even before the game ran through our midfield, if we have Thiago Fabinho and one of a Keita/Henderson starting(preferably Keita) our midfield is as good as any in Europe.

It would help to use the caveat in my opinion when disagreeing with someone elses - otherwise you just come across as confrontational.

Fwiw, I disagree with you - City more than barely have a stronger midfield, no shame in that, were considerably stronger elsewhere. And Chelsea? Kante on recent evidence is in decline, even so, he, Mount and Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, James, Havertz and even Jorginho represent a combined strength we dont possess (Im using James and Havertz as examples of players whos role is fluid - not strictly forwards, not strictly defenders; like when they play a back 3).
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Chelsea dont have a stronger midfield than us and City barely do either. In the games weve played against Chelsea we actually havent started our strongest midfield, against Chelsea in the Carling cup final we started Keita and he helped completely nullify Kante.

The fixture at their ground we started Henderson and Milner together and they unsurprisingly which many posters predicted even before the game ran through our midfield, if we have Thiago Fabinho and one of a Keita/Henderson starting(preferably Keita) our midfield is as good as any in Europe.

It is a bit of an imponderable because when we play against City or Chelsea they have a numerical advantage in midfield. We play with 3 genuine forwards, City and Chelsea don't .
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Where's my gold star for taking on and passing Yorky's challenge?

You can have a gold star if Wolves win tonight.

That's to say, you can't have a gold star.
