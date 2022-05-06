« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: spider-neil on May  6, 2022, 01:11:26 pm
There is no evidence to suggest Henderson will provide more cover for the right fullback than Keita. You can definitely argue Henderson will offer more leadership but more cover is debatable. There have been several instances this season with Henderson starting on the right the right fullback has been hung out to dry. City at home and Brentford away being examples that spring to mind.
It's not about doubling up with a right back (say Milner who keeps getting used) and more about covering spaces/rotating with Salah and Trent to help with counter pressing.  Given how aggressive we play you'll still get breakdowns of this, but Foden beating Milner repeatedly for 45 minutes was more about is not stopping the supply to Foden from across the team. Given how many minutes Henderson has played and how successful we've been it's hard to argue he hasn't done a very good job at this.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Get an ice pack on dem nuts, Naby.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:00:14 pm
Get an ice pack on dem nuts, Naby.

Hope its just his bollocks and not the groin, looked like his leg got pulled sideways when he first did it
Re: Naby Keita Watch
He was excellent.

I think he got kneed pretty good. It's a painful one.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:45:45 pm
He was excellent.

I think he got kneed pretty good. It's a painful one.
Was also some cheeky timewasting. It a Painful one though.
He was very good today
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Really really hope it's his nuts.  :-[
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Hope Naby Lads testacles are ok.

#prayfornabystestacles
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Deez nuts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:00:14 pm
Get an ice pack on dem nuts, Naby.

You just know Knobby walked into the changing room post match and belted out "Deez nuts!"

Edit: damn it Ghost Town... although my version of the Knobster actually going full volume was funnier...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Needs a new contract too. I can't believe I almost gave up on him last summer and was OK if he left...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
He is such an enigma.

Can do some brilliant stuff, ball carrying and movements forward.
But can do some extremely poor things that make him look like a competition winner.

Think we were hoping for a Kante type when he signed, but IMO has been the only high profile signing failure in Kloops time considering the amount spent
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Did brilliantly to work the opportunity but took his eye off the ball at the crucial time. I think the miss affected him for the rest of the game.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 07:17:20 am
He is such an enigma.

Can do some brilliant stuff, ball carrying and movements forward.
But can do some extremely poor things that make him look like a competition winner.

Think we were hoping for a Kante type when he signed, but IMO has been the only high profile signing failure in Kloops time considering the amount spent

How is he a failure? He has contributed in key games in potentially Liverpool's best ever season. Keita started a CL semi-final on merit.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Hes been great this season.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Definitely his best season - but still frustrates me, he goes on a brilliant run beating players into the box, that's the Naby we expected from Leipzig
... then completely misses his kick from the cross, just has to bury that
he has asserted himself more this season as could be seen when Mings wouldn't give him the ball, that's good to see

Can't see him starting a CL final, just don't think he is ready, I think Hendo gets the nod
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 09:02:10 am
Definitely his best season - but still frustrates me, he goes on a brilliant run beating players into the box, that's the Naby we expected from Leipzig
... then completely misses his kick from the cross, just has to bury that
he has asserted himself more this season as could be seen when Mings wouldn't give him the ball, that's good to see


He did this 2 league games ago and scored
Its frustrating when players miss chances but the point about him hes the only midfielder we have whose great defensively but still be the extra man in attack and get big chances
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:15 am
He did this 2 league games ago and scored
Its frustrating when players miss chances but the point about him hes the only midfielder we have whose great defensively but still be the extra man in attack and get big chances

Would rather he's in there missing the chance than not being in there at all.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 09:02:10 am
Definitely his best season - but still frustrates me, he goes on a brilliant run beating players into the box, that's the Naby we expected from Leipzig
... then completely misses his kick from the cross, just has to bury that
he has asserted himself more this season as could be seen when Mings wouldn't give him the ball, that's good to see

Can't see him starting a CL final, just don't think he is ready, I think Hendo gets the nod

I'd start him in the CL Final, where we need to show more energy than Real's ageing midfield.

Naby is better on the ball than Henderson, and he's better at tracking back. I'd save the captain for the bench, to calm things down later when Madrid attempt their miraculous comeback...inspired by 2005's Liverpool.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
If Camavinga is playing for Madrid, Naby should start. If they go Kroos and Modric with Casemiro and no Camavinga, you've a bit more flexibility to play around with the midfield 3.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:24:47 am
I'd start him in the CL Final, where we need to show more energy than Real's ageing midfield.

Naby is better on the ball than Henderson, and he's better at tracking back. I'd save the captain for the bench, to calm things down later when Madrid attempt their miraculous comeback...inspired by 2005's Liverpool.

He's a smarter presser, definitely, not sure he's better at tracking back though.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Apparently he's undergoing counselling with Phil Babb and Naddy should be good for the cup final.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:18:13 am
Would rather he's in there missing the chance than not being in there at all.

Yeah - none of our other midfielders get those chances in the box
(suspect Elliot will as well but none of other other regs)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:32:46 am
Apparently he's undergoing counselling with Phil Babb and Naddy should be good for the cup final.

Is this a combo of Naby and Lad?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
This is the Naby we were so excited about. I agree would start him in both finals(who would have thought I would utter those words last season). Would like Hendo to be a full time 6. Thats just my opinion though.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:25:53 pm
Is this a combo of Naby and Lad?

No a childish play on the fact that he injured his nads ;)

But that works too.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 09:02:10 am
Definitely his best season - but still frustrates me, he goes on a brilliant run beating players into the box, that's the Naby we expected from Leipzig
... then completely misses his kick from the cross, just has to bury that


Mane, Salah, Origi, Jota, Ox have all air-kicked. In fact the only one that I can't remember doing it is Bobby
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: blamski on Today at 01:31:22 pm

Mane, Salah, Origi, Jota, Ox have all air-kicked. In fact the only one that I can't remember doing it is Bobby

Except during goal celebrations of course.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Keita's shooting has always been erratic since the Leipzig days. Sometimes he scores long range screamers and volleys and all that but sometimes he just horribly miskicks the ball or hits it straight to an opponent. The positives we should take is he's putting himself in situations to score. There was a game recently where he had like 2-3 headers in the box alone. What's that about for a short central midfielder? The traditional midfield of Fab-Hendo-Gini barely had a shot all season (well except for Fab the goal machine this season)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
I'm out on a limb here. It wouldn't be the first time. I don't think he's good enough.

This is not to say that Keita is a bad player. He certainly isn't. His performances this season have also improved considerably from last when he was so poor that Klopp didn't consider him at all (if memory serves) for the must-win games of our run-in. He was coming back from injury of course. But so were others. They played. he didn't.

It's traditional in moments like this for posters in my position to say "Of course I hope he proves me wrong". I've always hated that 'get out' clause because it should go without saying. Some posters will also respond by arguing that I've already been proved wrong and that, objectively, as the stats show, Keita is an elite Premier League footballer. There's some power in that argument I agree. Stats do show that Keita is an excellent presser, that he advances well with the ball and that his passing is accurate and aggressive. Probably last night, against Villa, his stats were very good too.

And yet...to my untrained eye it was a Naby Keita performance in a nutshell. Some great moments, some really poor ones. I don't even include the horrible mis-kick when Trent put the thing on a plate for him. That could happen to anyone. I mean, really, his slowness on the ball - especially when the pitch is 'big' as it was for large amounts of time last night. He gives the appearance on occasions of running through treacle and moves seem to break down because he delays his decisions for too long. Some of his passing was just not very bright either. Yes, the ball reaches its target, but it's often the wrong target. Trent, in particular, had to do some valiant work to rescue some really loose passes from Keita last night. And his shooting from distance is definitely not top class.

At this point someone will probably post a video of that incredible goal against Palace back in September. I may even be asked whether I liked that goal or not (I did). But in return I will ask, how typical a strike is that from Keita? Not very I think. Too often he shanks the ball or slices it (as he did again last night from the edge of the box).

Liverpool have got to the stage under Klopp where 'good players' are no longer guaranteed a starting place in the team. We possess two excellent midfield players (who start most games, and all big ones) and then a number of good ones (who fight for the remaining place). I hope next season we get a third excellent midfielder. Ideally he would emerge from our squad (Elliot and Jones must be contenders, and Carvalho may find he is in that cohort too once Jurgen gets hold of his game). Keita? I don't think so.
     
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:05:07 pm
I'm out on a limb here. It wouldn't be the first time. I don't think he's good enough.

This is not to say that Keita is a bad player. He certainly isn't. His performances this season have also improved considerably from last when he was so poor that Klopp didn't consider him at all (if memory serves) for the must-win games of our run-in. He was coming back from injury of course. But so were others. They played. he didn't.

It's traditional in moments like this for posters in my position to say "Of course I hope he proves me wrong". I've always hated that 'get out' clause because it should go without saying. Some posters will also respond by arguing that I've already been proved wrong and that, objectively, as the stats show, Keita is an elite Premier League footballer. There's some power in that argument I agree. Stats do show that Keita is an excellent presser, that he advances well with the ball and that his passing is accurate and aggressive. Probably last night, against Villa, his stats were very good too.

And yet...to my untrained eye it was a Naby Keita performance in a nutshell. Some great moments, some really poor ones. I don't even include the horrible mis-kick when Trent put the thing on a plate for him. That could happen to anyone. I mean, really, his slowness on the ball - especially when the pitch is 'big' as it was for large amounts of time last night. He gives the appearance on occasions of running through treacle and moves seem to break down because he delays his decisions for too long. Some of his passing was just not very bright either. Yes, the ball reaches its target, but it's often the wrong target. Trent, in particular, had to do some valiant work to rescue some really loose passes from Keita last night. And his shooting from distance is definitely not top class.

At this point someone will probably post a video of that incredible goal against Palace back in September. I may even be asked whether I liked that goal or not (I did). But in return I will ask, how typical a strike is that from Keita? Not very I think. Too often he shanks the ball or slices it (as he did again last night from the edge of the box).

Liverpool have got to the stage under Klopp where 'good players' are no longer guaranteed a starting place in the team. We possess two excellent midfield players (who start most games, and all big ones) and then a number of good ones (who fight for the remaining place). I hope next season we get a third excellent midfielder. Ideally he would emerge from our squad (Elliot and Jones must be contenders, and Carvalho may find he is in that cohort too once Jurgen gets hold of his game). Keita? I don't think so.
   

So why do you think Elliot or Jones are good enough because of age? Because neither has had the seasons as good as Keita has had even this season for Liverpool, let alone Leipzig where he was the best midfielder in Bundesliga.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:07:54 pm
So why do you think Elliot or Jones are good enough because of age? Because neither has had the seasons as good as Keita has had even this season for Liverpool, let alone Leipzig where he was the best midfielder in Bundesliga.

I said they might be good enough. It's to do with potential, so yes age. And in Elliot's case a blistering start to this season where he formed a potent right-flank trident with Salah and Trent that has simply not been reproduced since.

The Bundesliga? Yes, I remember. Part of Keita's problem (if I can put it like that) is that we all saw the videos of him waltzing through the Bundesliga midfields. Expectations were so high that they were difficult to meet. I defy anyone to say he has met them. I think it might have something to do with the nature (the quality?) of the Bundesliga.

My fervent hope is that Haaland will prove a false flag too next season (though I don't expect him to flop quite like Werner and Pulisic at Chelsea, or Sancho in Manchester).
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Interesting post Yorky.

I quite like Keita and think hes had a pretty good season. I think hes generally good at the things we want our midfielders to do. He presses well, hes good on the ball, hes tactically aware, has some physical presence. Its clear that this season hes our 3rd or 4th best midfielder. The only area I think he struggles sometimes is his positioning defensively. Villareal away 1st half and 1st 20-25 minutes last night were 2 recent examples we I think he was defensively not quite right. He wasnt the only one but the knock on effect is huge. In both games hes also improved as the game has progressed.

The biggest Q about Keita is whether hes worth a new contract. His ability and performance the last 6-8 months suggests hes to me. However you need to counter it with cost of contract and what you can get from him in a season. Even this season where Keita has been available a lot more, hell probably only play about 2000 mins across all comps. Its probably only 50-60% of what Fabinho and Henderson will play. Its not that dissimilar to AOC.

The other factor here is Thiago. Can you carry 2 talented midfielders wholl only play 30-50% of the available minutes each season (probably best case)? Thats a real conundrum when it comes to plans around Elliott/Jones/Carvalho but also recruitment. Keeping Keita on a longer term deal probably means less midfield recruitment. Do we risk a contract on Keita despite his availability/robustness issues? Or do we use those resources elsewhere?

No right or wrong answer here. Its just the conundrum we need to resolve either this summer or next. For me, Keita is good enough. Its more about availability and bang for your buck. Particularly when you have another midfielder who has a similar Q mark about availability and a key midfielder whose minutes may decrease over next few seasons (Henderson).
Re: Naby Keita Watch
I m always wary of a shockingly bad performance from him from time to time.
He is, for the most part, very good, and a really unique and important piece on midfield. 
Except when he's bad, when he's really hopelessly bad.

I think this is it. WYSWYG.
We have to use his skillset smartly, but also be clear that he's neither going to improve much from this level nor be the mythical player we thought he might become.

Still, very good against the right opponent,  and thankfully,  not injured so gives us a great option.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:37:37 pm
Interesting post Yorky.

I quite like Keita and think hes had a pretty good season. I think hes generally good at the things we want our midfielders to do. He presses well, hes good on the ball, hes tactically aware, has some physical presence. Its clear that this season hes our 3rd or 4th best midfielder. The only area I think he struggles sometimes is his positioning defensively. Villareal away 1st half and 1st 20-25 minutes last night were 2 recent examples we I think he was defensively not quite right. He wasnt the only one but the knock on effect is huge. In both games hes also improved as the game has progressed.

The biggest Q about Keita is whether hes worth a new contract. His ability and performance the last 6-8 months suggests hes to me. However you need to counter it with cost of contract and what you can get from him in a season. Even this season where Keita has been available a lot more, hell probably only play about 2000 mins across all comps. Its probably only 50-60% of what Fabinho and Henderson will play. Its not that dissimilar to AOC.

The other factor here is Thiago. Can you carry 2 talented midfielders wholl only play 30-50% of the available minutes each season (probably best case)? Thats a real conundrum when it comes to plans around Elliott/Jones/Carvalho but also recruitment. Keeping Keita on a longer term deal probably means less midfield recruitment. Do we risk a contract on Keita despite his availability/robustness issues? Or do we use those resources elsewhere?

No right or wrong answer here. Its just the conundrum we need to resolve either this summer or next. For me, Keita is good enough. Its more about availability and bang for your buck. Particularly when you have another midfielder who has a similar Q mark about availability and a key midfielder whose minutes may decrease over next few seasons (Henderson).

This season, he has already played  c. 2000 mins for us - and that is including a month at the AFCON where he played 3 full games for Guinea.  Unlike previous seasons, he has barely been injured - most of the time it's been him and Hendo fighting for 3rd spot, and *that* is the reason it isn't more.  Next season, if he maintains this fitness, he'll easily get 3000 (given that AOC/Milner have had 1500, so there will be more minutes for him to have if one or both leave).  Next season, with Thiago and Hendo one year older, as well, they'll need rotating more.

He is also 4 years younger than Hendo/Thiago, which will help if we keep him.  I think it is a no brainer, as long as he is happy with little or no increase to his wage, to extend his contract. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:05:07 pm
I'm out on a limb here. It wouldn't be the first time. I don't think he's good enough.

This is not to say that Keita is a bad player. He certainly isn't. His performances this season have also improved considerably from last when he was so poor that Klopp didn't consider him at all (if memory serves) for the must-win games of our run-in. He was coming back from injury of course. But so were others. They played. he didn't.

It's traditional in moments like this for posters in my position to say "Of course I hope he proves me wrong". I've always hated that 'get out' clause because it should go without saying. Some posters will also respond by arguing that I've already been proved wrong and that, objectively, as the stats show, Keita is an elite Premier League footballer. There's some power in that argument I agree. Stats do show that Keita is an excellent presser, that he advances well with the ball and that his passing is accurate and aggressive. Probably last night, against Villa, his stats were very good too.

And yet...to my untrained eye it was a Naby Keita performance in a nutshell. Some great moments, some really poor ones. I don't even include the horrible mis-kick when Trent put the thing on a plate for him. That could happen to anyone. I mean, really, his slowness on the ball - especially when the pitch is 'big' as it was for large amounts of time last night. He gives the appearance on occasions of running through treacle and moves seem to break down because he delays his decisions for too long. Some of his passing was just not very bright either. Yes, the ball reaches its target, but it's often the wrong target. Trent, in particular, had to do some valiant work to rescue some really loose passes from Keita last night. And his shooting from distance is definitely not top class.

At this point someone will probably post a video of that incredible goal against Palace back in September. I may even be asked whether I liked that goal or not (I did). But in return I will ask, how typical a strike is that from Keita? Not very I think. Too often he shanks the ball or slices it (as he did again last night from the edge of the box).

Liverpool have got to the stage under Klopp where 'good players' are no longer guaranteed a starting place in the team. We possess two excellent midfield players (who start most games, and all big ones) and then a number of good ones (who fight for the remaining place). I hope next season we get a third excellent midfielder. Ideally he would emerge from our squad (Elliot and Jones must be contenders, and Carvalho may find he is in that cohort too once Jurgen gets hold of his game). Keita? I don't think so.
   

I'd argue that his long range shooting is better than Fab/Hendo/Thiago (or on a par with at worse) , if you look historically at goal returns etc.  His passing is also more attacking (and thus sometimes not as high %) compared to the other midfielders in our squad  - his passing % this season is 86.1%, Fab/Hendo/Thiago are at 88.1/83.3/89.6 so it is a myth that he gives the ball away significantly more; he also has similar Key Pass metrics to Thiago and Hendo (Thiago has a KP every 57 mins, Hendo every 67, and Keita every 78) - so a little lower, but still showing he is creating despite not getting consistent runs in the team
