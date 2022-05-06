I'm out on a limb here. It wouldn't be the first time. I don't think he's good enough.



This is not to say that Keita is a bad player. He certainly isn't. His performances this season have also improved considerably from last when he was so poor that Klopp didn't consider him at all (if memory serves) for the must-win games of our run-in. He was coming back from injury of course. But so were others. They played. he didn't.



It's traditional in moments like this for posters in my position to say "Of course I hope he proves me wrong". I've always hated that 'get out' clause because it should go without saying. Some posters will also respond by arguing that I've already been proved wrong and that, objectively, as the stats show, Keita is an elite Premier League footballer. There's some power in that argument I agree. Stats do show that Keita is an excellent presser, that he advances well with the ball and that his passing is accurate and aggressive. Probably last night, against Villa, his stats were very good too.



And yet...to my untrained eye it was a Naby Keita performance in a nutshell. Some great moments, some really poor ones. I don't even include the horrible mis-kick when Trent put the thing on a plate for him. That could happen to anyone. I mean, really, his slowness on the ball - especially when the pitch is 'big' as it was for large amounts of time last night. He gives the appearance on occasions of running through treacle and moves seem to break down because he delays his decisions for too long. Some of his passing was just not very bright either. Yes, the ball reaches its target, but it's often the wrong target. Trent, in particular, had to do some valiant work to rescue some really loose passes from Keita last night. And his shooting from distance is definitely not top class.



At this point someone will probably post a video of that incredible goal against Palace back in September. I may even be asked whether I liked that goal or not (I did). But in return I will ask, how typical a strike is that from Keita? Not very I think. Too often he shanks the ball or slices it (as he did again last night from the edge of the box).



Liverpool have got to the stage under Klopp where 'good players' are no longer guaranteed a starting place in the team. We possess two excellent midfield players (who start most games, and all big ones) and then a number of good ones (who fight for the remaining place). I hope next season we get a third excellent midfielder. Ideally he would emerge from our squad (Elliot and Jones must be contenders, and Carvalho may find he is in that cohort too once Jurgen gets hold of his game). Keita? I don't think so.

