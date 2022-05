I think the misplaced pass that lead to a Villareal chance made it look a hell of a lot worse



Yeah. Aside from that he was the pick of Thiago and Fabinho. But a. that isn’t saying much and b. the misplaced pass almost gifted them a goal which isn’t great.But the bigger thing here is scapegoating. Most fans do it. And Keita is the classic scapegoat. But it’s such a simplistic way of viewing the game. Full disclosure, I do it too, I made very strong criticisms of both fullbacks in the half term thread to vent. But the reality is loads was going wrong to cause the first 2 goals, not just mistakes from Trent and Robbo.