definitely, for me. wonderful performance.just a shame he didn't get a yellow.
The shouts in here are bonkers to be honest. Hes nearly always been very good for us when hes been fit. It needs to be said after almost every game because people keep pushing a weird, hes finally now a player we can rely on narrative. I wonder if its because people get an idea about a player in their heads and it takes A LOT of good performances to change peoples minds. I suspect that this is particularly the case at CM.
Or maybe hes actually just more reliable now?His quality has never been in doubt
It's not just that as there have been people in here declaring the likes of "he's never had a good game for Liverpool" and that "he's crap".I think Lucas had some similar problems, he was a different player to what people expected him to be and he got a lot of hate despite being a damn good player for us.
Keita is head and shoulders above Lucas (sorry all the Lucas fans out there, but you know its true!)
Or maybe hes actually just more reliable now?His quality has never been in doubt
He's available more often, so in that sense he's more reliable. But is he actually an on pitch, 'safer pair of hands' now than he was a season ago, or 18 months ago? Not really. Your post certainly wasn't the worst example of this tendency, but if you want to see them, you don't have to scroll back very far.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
In terms of ability, he's on a different planet. The question was why the manager was not selecting him, whether Klopp saw something that we didn't.
He got subbed at half time away in a CL QF just over 12 months ago becaus his performance was so poor.Just dont see that happening on current form. Hes one of our most consistent performers ver last 4-5 months
He got subbed at half time away in a CL QF just over 12 months ago becaus his performance was so poor.Just dont see that happening on current form. Hes one of our most consistent performers ver last 4-5 months
Quietly having a very good season isnt he?
Quietly having a very good season isnt he?
Its a not so quietly one
Absolutely. Jurgen has managed his minutes very well too. Deserves that new contract.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]