« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 323 324 325 326 327 [328]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1498523 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,731
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13080 on: Yesterday at 03:44:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:09:33 pm
definitely, for me.  wonderful performance.

just a shame he didn't get a yellow.

Agreed, no yellow, not a baller. Get rid.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,009
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13081 on: Yesterday at 03:49:21 pm »
Keita is getting better with every game and I feel that theres even more to come. He has the engine to be one of the best central attacking midfield players. Opposing fans generally mention him as our over-rated player which is fair comment considering how much we expected from him. However, what matters is that Klopp has stuck with him and helped him to overcome a poor start with us (mainly due to a long string of injuries).

The good thing is that he is now close to being a certain starter or at least a player who will come on off the bench. This helps to ensure that the likes of Henderson and Thiago keep training hard.

If he starts then we are guaranteed to have a strong midfield and if he comes on as sub then the quality of the midfield remains very high. He has become a very important player for us.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13082 on: Yesterday at 03:57:24 pm »
Think he's been excellent all season and was outstanding today, it's great to see him chipping in with an important goal as well.

Fingers crossed we sort out a new contract for him, he's one we need to keep here for the long-term.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,081
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13083 on: Yesterday at 03:59:33 pm »
Cracking game today...
Logged

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,075
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13084 on: Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm »
That was such a Mane goal. I thought it was until the camera zoomed in. 1-2 and then rounding the keeper and staying calm. Incredible play from Naby.
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,010
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13085 on: Yesterday at 05:20:03 pm »
I loved Mane's reaction after the game, he was so happy for Naby!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,775
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13086 on: Yesterday at 05:26:04 pm »
I loved his movement for the goal really well taken and he put in a shift today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,042
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13087 on: Yesterday at 07:20:05 pm »
Hes become a man you can rely on.

Its taken some time, but hes now a safe pair of hands.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13088 on: Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm »
The shouts in here are bonkers to be honest. Hes nearly always been very good for us when hes been fit. It needs to be said after almost every game because people keep pushing a weird, hes finally now a player we can rely on narrative.

I wonder if its because people get an idea about a player in their heads and it takes A LOT of good performances to change peoples minds. I suspect that this is particularly the case at CM.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13089 on: Yesterday at 07:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm
The shouts in here are bonkers to be honest. Hes nearly always been very good for us when hes been fit. It needs to be said after almost every game because people keep pushing a weird, hes finally now a player we can rely on narrative.

I wonder if its because people get an idea about a player in their heads and it takes A LOT of good performances to change peoples minds. I suspect that this is particularly the case at CM.
100% agree.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,042
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13090 on: Yesterday at 07:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm
The shouts in here are bonkers to be honest. Hes nearly always been very good for us when hes been fit. It needs to be said after almost every game because people keep pushing a weird, hes finally now a player we can rely on narrative.

I wonder if its because people get an idea about a player in their heads and it takes A LOT of good performances to change peoples minds. I suspect that this is particularly the case at CM.
Or maybe hes actually just more reliable now?

His quality has never been in doubt
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,799
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13091 on: Yesterday at 07:58:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:53:40 pm
Or maybe hes actually just more reliable now?

His quality has never been in doubt

It's not just that as there have been people in here declaring the likes of "he's never had a good game for Liverpool" and that "he's crap".

I think Lucas had some similar problems, he was a different player to what people expected him to be and he got a lot of hate despite being a damn good player for us.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13092 on: Yesterday at 08:02:52 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:58:28 pm
It's not just that as there have been people in here declaring the likes of "he's never had a good game for Liverpool" and that "he's crap".

I think Lucas had some similar problems, he was a different player to what people expected him to be and he got a lot of hate despite being a damn good player for us.

Lucas was always available for selection, and Hodgson apart (at one point he was playing for Brazil but not for Hodgson's Liverpool, with Poulsen being preferred), his managers regularly picked him. Keita's principal demerit was non-selection or unavailability, for whatever reason.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,042
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13093 on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:58:28 pm
It's not just that as there have been people in here declaring the likes of "he's never had a good game for Liverpool" and that "he's crap".

I think Lucas had some similar problems, he was a different player to what people expected him to be and he got a lot of hate despite being a damn good player for us.
Keita is head and shoulders above Lucas (sorry all the Lucas fans out there, but you know its true!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13094 on: Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm
Keita is head and shoulders above Lucas (sorry all the Lucas fans out there, but you know its true!)

In terms of ability, he's on a different planet. The question was why the manager was not selecting him, whether Klopp saw something that we didn't.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13095 on: Yesterday at 09:24:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:53:40 pm
Or maybe hes actually just more reliable now?

His quality has never been in doubt

He's available more often, so in that sense he's more reliable. But is he actually an on pitch, 'safer pair of hands' now than he was a season ago, or 18 months ago? Not really. Your post certainly wasn't the worst example of this tendency, but if you want to see them, you don't have to scroll back very far.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,042
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13096 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:24:39 pm
He's available more often, so in that sense he's more reliable. But is he actually an on pitch, 'safer pair of hands' now than he was a season ago, or 18 months ago? Not really. Your post certainly wasn't the worst example of this tendency, but if you want to see them, you don't have to scroll back very far.
Yes he is.

Because hes available more, hes in better rhythm and players are better used to the way he plays (and vice versa).

If youre in and out every other game for three weeks it becomes impossible to establish yourself.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13097 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm »
Back to his gliding best. Really wonderful player to watch when playing well. Took a very well deserved goal and overall had a fantastic match. Wonderful to see our CMs coming into top form just at the right time with Thiago playing exceptionally recently and Keita look very good. I think Fab and Hendo haven't quite been at their best level just yet and have had a few indifferent performances, but overall we have great resource in the middle of the pitch.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13098 on: Today at 12:01:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:24:39 pm
He's available more often, so in that sense he's more reliable. But is he actually an on pitch, 'safer pair of hands' now than he was a season ago, or 18 months ago? Not really. Your post certainly wasn't the worst example of this tendency, but if you want to see them, you don't have to scroll back very far.

He got subbed at half time away in a CL QF just over 12 months ago becaus his performance was so poor.

Just dont see that happening on current form. Hes one of our most consistent performers ver last 4-5 months
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13099 on: Today at 01:24:52 am »
love when he plays that advanced position, same as at old trafford? It's definitely where he has more influence on the game, he pretty much ran the game today, brilliant performance and great to see it
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,581
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13100 on: Today at 02:02:11 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm
In terms of ability, he's on a different planet. The question was why the manager was not selecting him, whether Klopp saw something that we didn't.

I think him and Ox ran into similar situations where they lost places to injury and Klopp usually eases players coming back until they show the required levels. That can sometimes keep players from breaking back in like in the case of Ox who has struggled to comsistently take his chances while Naby this season has been exemplary more often than not. You have to earn your starts here and Naby's gotten there this season where our he is pretty much one of the 4 preferred midfielders for Jurgen in regular rotation. Only thing left is to close the season at the same levels and I would be surprised if he didnt get his contract extended in the summer.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13101 on: Today at 06:34:27 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:01:06 am
He got subbed at half time away in a CL QF just over 12 months ago becaus his performance was so poor.

Just dont see that happening on current form. Hes one of our most consistent performers ver last 4-5 months


Yeah he was terrible. No worse than many other players in the same game mind. And the examples of him not being good for us tend to focus in on that game and one/ two others, because there aren't any other examples.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13102 on: Today at 09:21:03 am »
Quietly having a very good season isnt he?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,574
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13103 on: Today at 09:34:08 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:01:06 am
He got subbed at half time away in a CL QF just over 12 months ago becaus his performance was so poor.

Just dont see that happening on current form. Hes one of our most consistent performers ver last 4-5 months

I think that performance was due to Klopp throwing him in cold. I think in retrospect Klopp would have given him some minutes beforehand.
Logged

Offline harrylfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,246
  • XABI'S MATE
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13104 on: Today at 09:54:43 am »
Superb again yesterdayThe key has bn keeping him fit and him not getting these little niggles that he was picking up.. its took a while but we finally starting to see the real Naby Lad
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13105 on: Today at 10:16:51 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:21:03 am
Quietly having a very good season isnt he?

Its a not so quietly one, hes been playing well and making those runs into the box any time hes been on for 2 months now almost. They must have done some work with him and Thiago. Both have stayed fit for a while now.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,525
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13106 on: Today at 10:31:48 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:21:03 am
Quietly having a very good season isnt he?

Absolutely. Jurgen has managed his minutes very well too.

Deserves that new contract.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13107 on: Today at 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 10:16:51 am
Its a not so quietly one

I have a mental image of you doing Whats-a-madda-you? Hey! ;D
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13108 on: Today at 10:39:32 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:31:48 am
Absolutely. Jurgen has managed his minutes very well too.

Deserves that new contract.

I think Klopp deserved that contract whatever happened with Keita.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,668
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13109 on: Today at 10:52:31 am »
Should have passed to Robertson in first half before the goal but was quietly efficient.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 323 324 325 326 327 [328]   Go Up
« previous next »
 