Keita is getting better with every game and I feel that theres even more to come. He has the engine to be one of the best central attacking midfield players. Opposing fans generally mention him as our over-rated player which is fair comment considering how much we expected from him. However, what matters is that Klopp has stuck with him and helped him to overcome a poor start with us (mainly due to a long string of injuries).



The good thing is that he is now close to being a certain starter or at least a player who will come on off the bench. This helps to ensure that the likes of Henderson and Thiago keep training hard.



If he starts then we are guaranteed to have a strong midfield and if he comes on as sub then the quality of the midfield remains very high. He has become a very important player for us.