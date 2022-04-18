« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1492313 times)

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13040 on: April 18, 2022, 09:42:24 pm »
No headless chicken stuff though - he reads players really well.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13041 on: April 18, 2022, 10:41:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on April 18, 2022, 09:42:24 pm
No headless chicken stuff though - he reads players really well.
Agreed. You don't win back possession as much as he does if you can't read the game.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline abetts

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13042 on: April 18, 2022, 11:00:05 pm »
Silva probably expected to see Keita on Saturday night when he turned over in bed.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13043 on: April 18, 2022, 11:02:09 pm »
Quote from: abetts on April 18, 2022, 11:00:05 pm
Silva probably expected to see Keita on Saturday night when he turned over in bed.

ha ha  ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,942
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13044 on: April 18, 2022, 11:45:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on April 18, 2022, 09:13:09 pm
He broke Anfield Indexs under pressure record for possession adjusted pressing on Saturday.
Someone is going to have to pay to have it fixed.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13045 on: April 19, 2022, 07:06:54 am »
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13046 on: Today at 04:07:59 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 