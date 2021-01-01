« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1489594 times)

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
  • Meh sd f
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 12:48:26 pm »
Its not just his fitness, I think his decision making has improved markedly this season. He used to have a few brain farts every game, unnecessary mistakes. Maybe he was a bit desperate and was trying to impress too much. Now he plays regularly and plays more calmly. I think he makes the least amount of mistakes of all our CMs recently.
Hes also focusing more on defense and possession, rather than creating chances with every touch. Thiagos creativity lessens the burden on the other CMs.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,572
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 12:57:03 pm »
Probably his best day in a Liverpool shirt. Long may it continue.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,634
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13002 on: Yesterday at 12:57:31 pm »
Yeah, I dont think he drives into the box as much now and played pretty calmly keeping possession until a better option presents itself.

I remember he was often caught out of position when he was playing earlier in the season and I think he has cut those out of his game now.
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13003 on: Yesterday at 01:51:17 pm »
Anyone else encouraged by his courage to shoot from ridiculous distances? He was doing it all the time before we signed him then he stopped. Now he's showing us his true self which is all we wanted. Won't be long before he's scoring 4 or 5 goal of the months a season if he carries on.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13004 on: Yesterday at 02:01:20 pm »
We've got to get him a new deal. We aren't getting a better player for how much you'd get for selling him that's for sure.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13005 on: Yesterday at 02:51:47 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 01:51:17 pm
Anyone else encouraged by his courage to shoot from ridiculous distances? He was doing it all the time before we signed him then he stopped. Now he's showing us his true self which is all we wanted. Won't be long before he's scoring 4 or 5 goal of the months a season if he carries on.
I love that he tries from distance - we haven't had that option available since Stevie left, no-one else seems to try it (OK maybe Jones now and then I guess) - but I think recently he's overdoing it a bit distance-wise.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13006 on: Yesterday at 02:58:41 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 12:48:26 pm
Its not just his fitness, I think his decision making has improved markedly this season. He used to have a few brain farts every game, unnecessary mistakes. Maybe he was a bit desperate and was trying to impress too much. Now he plays regularly and plays more calmly. I think he makes the least amount of mistakes of all our CMs recently.
Hes also focusing more on defense and possession, rather than creating chances with every touch. Thiagos creativity lessens the burden on the other CMs.

He's improved considerably, but for me he's still very error ridden in some of his play. I saw him give away the ball cheaply numerous times and he looked out of position and lacked impact on the press at times. I think when all the players are fit and rested, Hendo definitely starts with the other 2 ahead of him. That being said, its just good to see Naby last more than 2 games nowadays. Hopefully he can have a strong finish to the season because that'll do his confidence a world of good. I imagine it must have taken a bit of a hammering when he was injured all the time.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13007 on: Yesterday at 03:34:10 pm »
Im bored of saying this but some of the other sane posters arent around so here goes

HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN VERY GOOD FOR US WHEN HES BEEN ON THE PITCH.

Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13008 on: Yesterday at 04:28:47 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 02:58:41 pm
He's improved considerably, but for me he's still very error ridden in some of his play. I saw him give away the ball cheaply numerous times and he looked out of position and lacked impact on the press at times. I think when all the players are fit and rested, Hendo definitely starts with the other 2 ahead of him. That being said, its just good to see Naby last more than 2 games nowadays. Hopefully he can have a strong finish to the season because that'll do his confidence a world of good. I imagine it must have taken a bit of a hammering when he was injured all the time.

No matter how well the guy plays there is always somebody to criticise him. "He's still very error ridden", based on what? His season pass completion rate is virtually the same as Fab, Thiago and Henderon at 87%. Robbo's passing was not the best yesterday with a very poor pass leading to City's first goal but somehow Naby is "error ridden". As for his positioning and pressing he does exactly as demanded by Klopp. Be first to press when possible and given his interceptions he seems know his 'position'. Naby is only going to get better and better.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13009 on: Yesterday at 04:36:45 pm »
To quote our boss, who knows a thing or two about football: "Naby, oof!"
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13010 on: Yesterday at 05:03:43 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 04:28:47 pm
No matter how well the guy plays there is always somebody to criticise him. "He's still very error ridden", based on what? His season pass completion rate is virtually the same as Fab, Thiago and Henderon at 87%. Robbo's passing was not the best yesterday with a very poor pass leading to City's first goal but somehow Naby is "error ridden". As for his positioning and pressing he does exactly as demanded by Klopp. Be first to press when possible and given his interceptions he seems know his 'position'. Naby is only going to get better and better.

Hes got less minutes which needs to be born in mind but according to FBREF his passing accuracy is higher than Hendersons and his progressive passing is higher than Hendersons and Fabinhos. At this point theres no point engaging with these guys to be honest. If you dont watch the first half yesterday and marvel at Keiras pressing performance you have literally no idea how a Klopp team and a Klopp midfield works.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13011 on: Yesterday at 05:22:02 pm »
Watching his comp yesterday, he was everywhere. We can only really judge them off the Benficaatch and yesterday, but Thiago and Keita are our best 8s at the moment. If they can stay fit, I want to see them in the final and throughout the CL.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,530
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13012 on: Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 05:22:02 pm
Watching his comp yesterday, he was everywhere. We can only really judge them off the Benficaatch and yesterday, but Thiago and Keita are our best 8s at the moment. If they can stay fit, I want to see them in the final and throughout the CL.

Can you post a link to this, please?
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13013 on: Yesterday at 07:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:03:43 pm
Hes got less minutes which needs to be born in mind but according to FBREF his passing accuracy is higher than Hendersons and his progressive passing is higher than Hendersons and Fabinhos. At this point theres no point engaging with these guys to be honest. If you dont watch the first half yesterday and marvel at Keiras pressing performance you have literally no idea how a Klopp team and a Klopp midfield works.

You are right some people just react to what's said in the media. Laughably the MOTD half wits actually blamed Naby for City's two goals last week. Forza Naby lad!
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13014 on: Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm »
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,062
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13015 on: Yesterday at 07:57:04 pm »
Calm in possession and aggressive in the press. Most importantly, hes staying healthy and making himself available.
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline T.Mills

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13016 on: Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:34:10 pm
Im bored of saying this but some of the other sane posters arent around so here goes

HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN VERY GOOD FOR US WHEN HES BEEN ON THE PITCH.

SO WHY HASNT HE BEEN PART OF OUR FIRST CHOICE MIDFIELD 3?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,530
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13017 on: Yesterday at 08:43:44 pm »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,530
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13018 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm
SO WHY HASNT HE BEEN PART OF OUR FIRST CHOICE MIDFIELD 3?

Because Henderson is the captain and Keita has to be managed or he breaks down. Which is also the reason why Thiago hasn't started more games. If Keita were fit more he'd play more.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,752
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13019 on: Yesterday at 08:53:59 pm »
Safe to say Klopps trusted midfield 3 is out of 4 players. Guaranteed to get a new deal now and for me puts a question mark over how big a player we sign for the midfield in the summer.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13020 on: Yesterday at 09:15:13 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm
SO WHY HASNT HE BEEN PART OF OUR FIRST CHOICE MIDFIELD 3?

Cards on the table, I think he should have been picked more often. There were points last season where Klopps reluctance to pick him was a bit odd. And there have been times this season where its been the same. I dont remember if he was fit when we picked Milner and Henderson against Chelsea but Im pretty sure he was and if so it was a pretty bizarre call in hindsight (which makes it very easy to say obviously). But the clue is in what I wrote, hes not been on the pitch more often because hes been injured so much. And if I were Klopp Id of been thinking, if I pick Keita hell probably get injured and Id rather a fit Keita used very sparingly to an injured Keita.

That said, hes probably very close to first choice now. Started away at Benefica and in the FA cup semi final. If he stays fit hes likely to be chosen for some of our biggest games left this season.
Logged

Offline T.Mills

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13021 on: Yesterday at 09:31:18 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
Because Henderson is the captain and Keita has to be managed or he breaks down. Which is also the reason why Thiago hasn't started more games. If Keita were fit more he'd play more.

I feel like he's been fit most of the season (I could be wrong). He's had some good games and some terrible ones whereby he's been hooked at HT. To say he's been very good in every game hes played is an odd statement (not by you).
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13022 on: Yesterday at 09:37:51 pm »
Can we please drop the hobby horse bollocks and just enjoy the games and performances lads n lasses?

Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,219
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13023 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 09:31:18 pm
I feel like he's been fit most of the season (I could be wrong). He's had some good games and some terrible ones whereby he's been hooked at HT. To say he's been very good in every game hes played is an odd statement (not by you).

Feel free to list his terrible games this season??!!  dont think hes had any has he?

the only time  I remember him being hooked at half time this season was away vs Atletico I think where he wasnt great but scored and was still our best midfielder on the night (Henderson and esp Milner were wretched that half)

Hes had a great season, bit surprising some lfc fans still think otherwise


Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,895
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13024 on: Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm »
Nabby is now showing how good he is both by his pressing and by his strong running with the ball. Whether he starts or comes on as a sub, hes now an important player in our midfield.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13025 on: Yesterday at 10:41:01 pm »
He still suffers I think in the eyes of some fans from how hyped up he was before he signed. I think many were, either rightly or wrongly, expecting some kind of out-of-this-world midfielder, a Coutinho-Kante hybrid, and even now he will get criticised for his extremely good performances not meeting that level.

Others just wrote him off and will not change that opinion, regardless of how he does moving forward. This means that he can make 99 successful passes out of 100, but that one misplaced pass will lead to "I told you so". Lucas suffered from the same thing throughout his time here.

Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 09:31:18 pm
I feel like he's been fit most of the season (I could be wrong). He's had some good games and some terrible ones whereby he's been hooked at HT. To say he's been very good in every game hes played is an odd statement (not by you).

Case in point. He hasn't had any "terrible" games and he's only been subbed off once at half time - in a game in which he scored. Klopp afterwards went to great lengths to protect him, stating that it had nothing to do with him and that it was tactical and linked to playing a lot of minutes for Guinea.

I don't think he's been as tactically trusted as some of our other midfielders, especially last season when our midfield had to be as disciplined as possible with our defensive issues, but even that has changed recently.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13026 on: Yesterday at 11:43:30 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm
SO WHY HASNT HE BEEN PART OF OUR FIRST CHOICE MIDFIELD 3?

HE WAS  AGAINST CITY AND HE WAS AWESOME.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,530
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13027 on: Yesterday at 11:54:39 pm »
I think he should have started both games against Chelsea in the league.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,229
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13028 on: Today at 12:09:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:34:10 pm
Im bored of saying this but some of the other sane posters arent around so here goes

HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN VERY GOOD FOR US WHEN HES BEEN ON THE PITCH.
Well said

[This bit edited out of courtesy to Mr Mod. It was proper cool and biting and boss, though  :-*  8) ]

You're correct, of course. I remember his first game, versus West Ham I think. A neat defence splitting ball to Robbo who crossed for Salah to score the opener. Or his second or third game ( I think) v Palace was it? A long pitch length pass from the left back position to Salah who took it down and just failed to convert. It would have been the assist of the season if it had resulted in a goal. 

He's been mostly excellent when he's played. OK, the odd game here or there might have been lower on the scale, as happens to every single player, and once maybe his selection didn't work in the context of that particular game and he was replaced. But overall he's been on it when he's been on.

The really disappointing thing is this idea - implied not openly stated - that his being injured is somehow on him; like he wants to be injured. He never asked to be. He has no doubt been much more frustrated by it than any fan has. And that, surely, is the time to support the player not barrack him.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:15:52 am by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13029 on: Today at 12:31:15 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 09:31:18 pm
I feel like he's been fit most of the season (I could be wrong). He's had some good games and some terrible ones whereby he's been hooked at HT. To say he's been very good in every game hes played is an odd statement (not by you).

Please list the games where he has been "terrible" and "hooked at HT".
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13030 on: Today at 07:07:09 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:34:10 pm
Im bored of saying this but some of the other sane posters arent around so here goes

HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN VERY GOOD FOR US WHEN HES BEEN ON THE PITCH.



Pretty much.

Cant speak for everyone, but I would guess many of us have just been waiting patiently for his body to allow him to play his way into some rhythm. Some less impatiently. Yep, he has been stop start with injuries, but you could always see his quality. fingers crossed all that is behind him now and we can all enjoy watching him play regularly.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:44 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13031 on: Today at 07:11:24 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:07:09 am
Pretty much.

Cant speak for everyone, but I would guess some of us have just been waiting patiently for his body to allow him to play his way into some rhythm. Yep, he has been stop start with injuries, but you could always see his quality. fingers crossed all that is behind him now and we can enjoy watching him play regularly.

Ive been banging on him since he came, the only hope i was losing wasnt in his ability but simply if his body could manage in the PL and even a Klopp team and the demands he requires from midfield

I am glad he has shown everyone what hes capable of and been able to finally get the run he needed to build fitness and establish himself
Logged

Offline T.Mills

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13032 on: Today at 08:12:38 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
Feel free to list his terrible games this season??!!  dont think hes had any has he?

the only time  I remember him being hooked at half time this season was away vs Atletico I think where he wasnt great but scored and was still our best midfielder on the night (Henderson and esp Milner were wretched that half)

Hes had a great season, bit surprising some lfc fans still think otherwise

Ffs im not looking to turn this into a for/against Naby debate! I was replying to a post that said he's been very good in every game he's played, thats simply not true agreed?

My stance is, a fully fit and firing Naby is a site to behold, hes not the sort of player i was expecting/hoping if im being honest, i thought he was a bit more explosive and strong in the tackle (but thats on me for not doing my research and reading too much on here.) HOWEVER I LIKE HIM AS A PLAYER AND HES BEEN AS GOOD AS ANYONE OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS.

With that being said, lets not derail the thread anymore and appreciate his run of form.

Logged

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13033 on: Today at 10:21:19 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:31:15 am
Please list the games where he has been "terrible" and "hooked at HT".

Atletico away
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13034 on: Today at 10:46:48 am »
Was hooked real Madrid away, Napoli away, think theres another one as well.

I'm a big Naby fan but he has delivered 3 or 4 shockers in his time when Klopp gave him a big chance.

However hes also had some very good spells prior to picking up an injury, his potential ceiling is very high, I do think hes ready to really kick on now.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,530
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13035 on: Today at 11:36:57 am »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 10:21:19 am
Atletico away

Scored a worldy and was part of what I consider our best 20 minutes of sustained pressure where we were camped around AM's penalty area and they couldn't get out. Keita was dribbled past twice but he wasn't 'terrible'.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
  • Meh sd f
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13036 on: Today at 12:10:06 pm »
Klopp always supports his players in public, but his team selections speak louder than words. He clearly thinks that Keita is a better and more reliable player than ever before. Keita used to be on par with Ox and Jones, but now hes really competing with Henderson for a starting spot.
Klopp clearly got it right with Gini too.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,567
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13037 on: Today at 12:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm
Enjoy.

https://twitter.com/LFC_Comps/status/1515630233118023686?s=20&t=WTstsQEcwHnSdSgPlogALA

Thanks for that, lovely stuff. Was one of his best performances for us so far, even though he's been really good since he signed (when he's been fit). Just praying he stays fit for the run in.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13038 on: Today at 09:13:09 pm »
He broke Anfield Indexs under pressure record for possession adjusted pressing on Saturday.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13039 on: Today at 09:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 16, 2022, 04:17:40 pm
Not sure Ive seen a better pressing performance in a half, ever. Most of what he did was brilliant but the pressing, extraordinary.

Always reassuring when the stats back up what you thought you witnessed!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Up
« previous next »
 