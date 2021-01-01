Im bored of saying this but some of the other sane posters arent around so here goes



HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN VERY GOOD FOR US WHEN HES BEEN ON THE PITCH.



Well said[This bit edited out of courtesy to Mr Mod. It was proper cool and biting and boss, thoughYou're correct, of course. I remember his first game, versus West Ham I think. A neat defence splitting ball to Robbo who crossed for Salah to score the opener. Or his second or third game ( I think) v Palace was it? A long pitch length pass from the left back position to Salah who took it down and just failed to convert. It would have been the assist of the season if it had resulted in a goal.He's been mostly excellent when he's played. OK, the odd game here or there might have been lower on the scale, as happens to every single player, and once maybe his selection didn't work in the context of that particular game and he was replaced. But overall he's been on it when he's been on.The really disappointing thing is this idea - implied not openly stated - that his being injured is somehow on him; like he wants to be injured. He never asked to be. He has no doubt been much more frustrated by it than any fan has. And that, surely, is the time to support the player not barrack him.