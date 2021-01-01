I feel like he's been fit most of the season (I could be wrong). He's had some good games and some terrible ones whereby he's been hooked at HT. To say he's been very good in every game hes played is an odd statement (not by you).



He still suffers I think in the eyes of some fans from how hyped up he was before he signed. I think many were, either rightly or wrongly, expecting some kind of out-of-this-world midfielder, a Coutinho-Kante hybrid, and even now he will get criticised for his extremely good performances not meeting that level.Others just wrote him off and will not change that opinion, regardless of how he does moving forward. This means that he can make 99 successful passes out of 100, but that one misplaced pass will lead to "I told you so". Lucas suffered from the same thing throughout his time here.Case in point. He hasn't had any "terrible" games and he's only been subbed off once at half time - in a game in which he scored. Klopp afterwards went to great lengths to protect him, stating that it had nothing to do with him and that it was tactical and linked to playing a lot of minutes for Guinea.I don't think he's been as tactically trusted as some of our other midfielders, especially last season when our midfield had to be as disciplined as possible with our defensive issues, but even that has changed recently.