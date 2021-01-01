That's the answer to avoid any pushback but in reality the answer is Henderson. Fabinho and Thiago will obviously start. Which leaves one position. And it'll be Henderson that starts. I'm just not sure I want Henderson being pressed by City from 0-60. I suspect he starts but I'd much rather the press resistance of the 3 who started this evening and then bring Henderson on once City have tired a little.



If it is a straight choice between the two (and it isn't necessarily .. Thiago could also come off the bench) Keita fits the role better than Henderson... and its not that close for me based on this season in that positionAs an aside its probably fair to say Keita's season has been under rated because he's had his usual stop start affair but when he's played he's been mostly top classHe has this incredible ability to do his job defensively (at a really high level) but also become the extra attacker. He had 4 shots/headers for a total of 0.49xg last night all from the centre of the box while putting up some of the highest defensive metrics on the team.Obviously the opposition aren't as strong as some that we play but we don't have another midfielder who can combine those two sides of the game as well from that position