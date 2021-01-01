« previous next »
If he takes any part of the game against city it should be from the off. Henderson is better coming on as a sub than Naby is. Naby plays better if he starts games, with Hendo it doesn't seem to matter as he always puts a solid performance whether starting or coming on as a sub.
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 01:46:15 am
If he takes any part of the game against city it should be from the off. Henderson is better coming on as a sub than Naby is. Naby plays better if he starts games, with Hendo it doesn't seem to matter as he always puts a solid performance whether starting or coming on as a sub.
I agree with that. The "dream midfield" was really good today, and that's not a backhand comment on Hendo. We'd need his energy so much more in the second part of the game.
I do agree that Henderson seems to have a much bigger impact on games when he comes on as a sub.

It will be quite interesting what that lineup says come Sunday.
One of his best games for us. Absolutely brilliant last night.
Id love to go Thiago and Naby to try and really dominate the game. Technically Hendo is not on their level (and of any of the City midfielders really) so hed be there more for his work rate.

Having depth this season has really allowed Klopp to let Thiago, Keita, and Matip ration their minutes well.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:54:08 am
One of his best games for us. Absolutely brilliant last night.

This gets said after an ever increasing number of his performances, doesn't it?
If people still can't see what he brings to us after last night then the problem is them, not Naby. Absolutely bossed it, my man of the match just ahead of Trent.

Well in, Naby Lad.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:21:54 am
If people still can't see what he brings to us after last night then the problem is them, not Naby. Absolutely bossed it, my man of the match just ahead of Trent.

Well in, Naby Lad.

Nah, those people have deserved to be ignored for the whole time theyve been spouting nonsense about Naby. Theyve been the problem from the beginning because Naby has almost always been very, Very good for us. Question whether a player seemingly made out of paper should be playing for us if you like, but if someone watches Naby in a Liverpool shirt and says hes no good thats a sure fire sign he knows very little about how a CM should be playing football.
He's given Jurgen a real selection headache for Sunday.
Brillant game from Naby hope he stays fit
Perhaps his best game for us so far......
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:13:38 am
This gets said after an ever increasing number of his performances, doesn't it?

Well yes but it doesnt mean that it isnt true every time. He just seems to really find his feet now and improve continuously.

To go into more detail why I think it was his best game for us yet: Keita in the past years had great games for us from time to time, where he scored great goals and had really flashy moments. His problem was mostly his inconsistency (mostly becuase of injuries). What he really improved on this season imo is
  • consistency: hasnt put in a bad performance for us this season, at least 7/10 with lots of 9 and 10 aswell
  • doing the simple stuff good: whereas (as said before) he had flashy moments before, now he seems to do the boring stuff good aswell, mixed with moments of genius.
That assist was ridiculous, his weight of pass is always perfect. I agree with the above posters about him starting with Hendo potentially coming on.
Quote from: Larse on Today at 08:54:19 am
Well yes but it doesnt mean that it isnt true every time. He just seems to really find his feet now and improve continuously.

To go into more detail why I think it was his best game for us yet: Keita in the past years had great games for us from time to time, where he scored great goals and had really flashy moments. His problem was mostly his inconsistency (mostly becuase of injuries). What he really improved on this season imo is
  • consistency: hasnt put in a bad performance for us this season, at least 7/10 with lots of 9 and 10 aswell
  • doing the simple stuff good: whereas (as said before) he had flashy moments before, now he seems to do the boring stuff good aswell, mixed with moments of genius.

It wasn't a criticism - I was agreeing with you. The fact that it gets said so often just shows how well he has played recently.
Been brilliant this season!
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:13:38 am
This gets said after an ever increasing number of his performances, doesn't it?

I think his game at Old Trafford this year is the high watermark but he's had a very good season for us, albeit one that's still punctuated with minor niggles and an inability to shake the narrative that he's hit-and-miss.
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:56:17 am
That assist was ridiculous, his weight of pass is always perfect. I agree with the above posters about him starting with Hendo potentially coming on.

Took a big deflection which gave it the weight it needed - but it's a like a shot that takes a deflection to go in, you need to take the shot to get the deflection. Him sweeping up from Virgil's duel and powering through the midfield to get into that position to make the pass is the real sauce.
Best game for us. Probably on par with his showing at Old Trafford.
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:56:17 am
That assist was ridiculous, his weight of pass is always perfect. I agree with the above posters about him starting with Hendo potentially coming on.
It was a perfect deflection actually...

Great game by Keita though. I think he has found the right level of risk taking vs possession now, and his defending is much better than a couple of years ago.

Playing midfield for Liverpool is a very tricky role, and it's no coincidence that Klopp uses so many experienced players there. It took Henderson years to really reach his top level, for instance, and he had the advantage of being fit.
I say he doesn't start on Sunday. Jürgen seems to rotate Thiago and Naby a bit to keep them off the treatment table and last night Naby did the full 90 where as Thiago was subbed.

Just my guess.
106 touches (The most)
92.3% pass success - Ludicrous given how advanced he was playing. Only exceeded by our cb's who playing the ball sideways.
Equalled Diaz for most successful dribbles
2 key passes
5 tackles won and 1 interception.

An outstanding night's work for Naby.
Also joint most tackles with Thiago in our side in the league
Great game last night as was one of our best performers. The midfield really took control of the game from the 1st minute and would love to see that again this weekend. Hopefully Keita can take that confidence and show how good he can be as too often he has played within himself which is not doing justice to his talent. Jurgen should be showing him all the highlights and remind him that is why we bought you. Well played
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:44:34 am
I say he doesn't start on Sunday. Jürgen seems to rotate Thiago and Naby a bit to keep them off the treatment table and last night Naby did the full 90 where as Thiago was subbed.

Just my guess.

He doesnt start because Henderson is captain and offers something different to those two, dont think it will be due to risk of injuries, Henderson isnt the most robust of players in that regard either.
That's the midfielder we've always wanted him to be. His issue has never been ability, he just needs to stay fit for long enough to allow himself to show consistency. Could be an important player this month.
Tremendous again last night

Its a shame we have a few posters who still can't big up one player without putting down another though. We should be tremendously happy that we've got four proven, top class central midfielders, another couple of brilliant youngsters who have shown they can play in big games.....and then the ultimate shithouse match finisher in Millie.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:43:18 pm
That's the answer to avoid any pushback but in reality the answer is Henderson. Fabinho and Thiago will obviously start. Which leaves one position. And it'll be Henderson that starts. I'm just not sure I want Henderson being pressed by City from 0-60. I suspect he starts but I'd much rather the press resistance of the 3 who started this evening and then bring Henderson on once City have tired a little.

If it is a straight choice between the two (and it isn't necessarily .. Thiago could also come off the bench)  Keita fits the role better than Henderson... and its not that close for me based on this season in that position
As an aside its probably fair to say Keita's season has been under rated because he's had his usual stop start affair but when he's played he's been mostly top class

He has this incredible ability to do his job defensively (at a really high level) but also become the extra attacker. He had 4 shots/headers for a total of 0.49xg last night all from the centre of the box while putting up some of the highest defensive metrics on the team.
Obviously the opposition aren't as strong as some that we play but we don't have another midfielder who can combine those two sides of the game as well from that position
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:02:26 am
It wasn't a criticism - I was agreeing with you. The fact that it gets said so often just shows how well he has played recently.
All good, just wanted to double down on my statement.

One more thing I have to say about Nabys performance yesterday: The third goal is the definition of the player we wanted when we got him from leipzig. Won the ball, drove forward and assists a goal.
playing very well it is a shame he isnt stronger then he wouldbe undroppable
Same midfield for City please.
Quote from: Sambo25 on Today at 10:40:11 am
Same midfield for City please.
Has to be. Hopefully the only starting change should be Matip coming in for Konate (not knocking him but Matip at the moment is our best defender).
Played very well last night. Glad that stick didn't hit him after the Diaz game otherwise that would have been him out for the season
