I'd prefer if he was being played more like Coutinho than Gini, because we're limiting the parts of his game that actually make him a £50m player. Old Trafford Keita, playing in a more advanced position, shows the kind of play that would've driven the buy.



Its an odd take that one of the better pressing CMs in Europe wouldn't be worth 50 million quidHe didn't play high up the pitch at Leipzig so I'm not sure why you or anyone wouldve been expecting a Coutinho style playerHe was bought as a CM and he's playing as a really complete CM at the moment, the only thing that's changed is he's not attempting as many dribbles in the centre of the pitch (this is eye test haven't checked numbers) but in every other way he's as advertisedWhat's weird is how many people on podcasts cite 'we havent got the player we saw at Leipzig' which is basically a siren that they only ever watched you tube