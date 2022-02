Which is why the points per minutes played were offered up to counter this.



But itís still stat padding, against Norwich at the weekend we were losing 1-0 when he went off after 62 minutes but we ended up winning 3-1. So he gets 3pts for 62 minutes of playing time in that match.Itís a pretty meaningless stat really, Rhys Williams had 2.44pts per 90 minutes last season, VVD is on 2.33pts per 90 this season. I know who I want playing Sunday though.