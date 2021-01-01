you know this is the Keita thread, right?



Keita had an impressive 90% passing accuracy and completed a game high 12 final third passes. Alongside that, he also mucked in on the defensive side of things. Five tackles, four ball recoveries, and six duels won showed he has a bit of fight in him for these sorts of games.



These stats look impressive when they've been cherry picked. The majority of tackles he attempted, he didn't commit enough, and didn't actually win the ball back.And passes in the final third just means we were dominating possession. He wasn't actually creating any chances. A lot of the time i the first hour, he was taking longer than necessary deciding who to pass to, giving the Burnley players more time to get in position.Although that shot on goal he had was pretty good.This is a widely used stats site in the FPL community and it has Keita down for 4 tackles, of which 0 ended up with Liverpool gaining possession of the ball. Compare that to previous games in the season, like Norwich, Spurs and the home game against Burnley in August, where he was much more successful.Here you can see his goal/shot creation stats for the match, which is 0:In general we lost the ball a lot in the first hour and allowed Burnley several dangerous counter attacks. They actually had more shots on target than we did. And if it hadn't been for Alisson's world class keeping, the result might have been very different. We had problems creating big chances from open play, and our passing game wasn't flowing like it is when the team is in top form. Still, being able to win ugly is an important ability to have.