« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1427105 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12480 on: Yesterday at 02:17:12 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 01:32:09 pm
If Jurgen was as impressed by Naby then surely Naby, Thiago and Fabinho will be the perfect midfield for Milan on Tuesday night.

Pretty sure the captain is going to start.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12481 on: Yesterday at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 02:17:12 pm
Pretty sure the captain is going to start.

I think this too, which will be unfortunate, we cant expect Keita to hit his best form here when if he does play a series of good games hes out of the team for players who have been underperforming, Keita for m has been really good this season, his metrics are starting to look similar to the Keita as first bought as well, high amount of tackles, probably the most reliable passer in the midfield in terms of passing percentages, his cut out the dribbling but thats in line from what Klopp wants from his midfielders. He played a great cameo against Leicester then the next week was on the bench with Milner and Henderson starting in front of him.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,446
  • Indefatigability
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12482 on: Yesterday at 03:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:57:25 pm
I think this too, which will be unfortunate, we cant expect Keita to hit his best form here when if he does play a series of good games hes out of the team for players who have been underperforming, Keita for m has been really good this season, his metrics are starting to look similar to the Keita as first bought as well, high amount of tackles, probably the most reliable passer in the midfield in terms of passing percentages, his cut out the dribbling but thats in line from what Klopp wants from his midfielders. He played a great cameo against Leicester then the next week was on the bench with Milner and Henderson starting in front of him.
There's a balance to this, I think. Keita's greatest enemy is his fitness. You play him for a series of matches and his body lets him down. On the other hand, Klopp looks at the squad and sees that his minutes can be managed - a bit like Thiago - so he's taken out of the first XI. While some might not love Henderson his presence in the side isn't really hurting results but it does preserve more injury-prone footballers in the long run.
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12483 on: Yesterday at 03:59:06 pm »
I thought he played well to be fair - is it just me or has he gained a lot of weight (in a good way)? Looked very robust and almost a few inches taller!
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,009
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12484 on: Yesterday at 04:20:27 pm »
He had a superb game, totally expect him not to play against Inter though, I think our midfield will be rotated quite a bit now, we've got Ox, Milner, Elliot, Jones all waiting to get game time too. I might even go as far as to suggest I reckon Milner will play midweek instead of Hendo and Jones/Thiago instead of Keita.

Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,131
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12485 on: Yesterday at 06:01:28 pm »
He did pretty well I thought. Neat in possession, reasonably quick to snuff out danger and a nice pot on goal in the first half.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline the first available number at the end, starting with 1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12486 on: Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm »
Looked like he was lacking confidence and responding poorly to being pressed in the first 60 minutes.
Didn't challenge wholeheartedly for the ball. Looked nervous and gave the ball away a lot.
Then once Burnley tired and stopped pressing, he had a good last third of the game.

Maybe Burnley is too physical an opponent for him to thrive against.
Logged
Bastion of invincibility

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,102
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12487 on: Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm
Looked like he was lacking confidence and responding poorly to being pressed in the first 60 minutes.
Didn't challenge wholeheartedly for the ball. Looked nervous and gave the ball away a lot.
Then once Burnley tired and stopped pressing, he had a good last third of the game.

Maybe Burnley is too physical an opponent for him to thrive against.

:lmao how dumb can one post(er) be
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12488 on: Yesterday at 08:42:51 pm »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm
Looked like he was lacking confidence and responding poorly to being pressed in the first 60 minutes.
Didn't challenge wholeheartedly for the ball. Looked nervous and gave the ball away a lot.
Then once Burnley tired and stopped pressing, he had a good last third of the game.

Maybe Burnley is too physical an opponent for him to thrive against.
you know this is the Keita thread, right?

https://tbrfootball.com/6-duels-won-12-final-third-passes-naby-keita-was-outstanding-at-burnley/

Keita had an impressive 90% passing accuracy and completed a game high 12 final third passes. Alongside that, he also mucked in on the defensive side of things. Five tackles, four ball recoveries, and six duels won showed he has a bit of fight in him for these sorts of games.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:44:27 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12489 on: Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:42:51 pm
you know this is the Keita thread, right?

https://tbrfootball.com/6-duels-won-12-final-third-passes-naby-keita-was-outstanding-at-burnley/

Keita had an impressive 90% passing accuracy and completed a game high 12 final third passes. Alongside that, he also mucked in on the defensive side of things. Five tackles, four ball recoveries, and six duels won showed he has a bit of fight in him for these sorts of games.

Not just this game

https://mobile.twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1491381867085455360
Logged

Offline the first available number at the end, starting with 1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12490 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm
:lmao how dumb can one post(er) be
Name calling because someone has a different opinion only reflects poorly on your own decorum.
Logged
Bastion of invincibility

Offline the first available number at the end, starting with 1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12491 on: Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:42:51 pm
you know this is the Keita thread, right?

https://tbrfootball.com/6-duels-won-12-final-third-passes-naby-keita-was-outstanding-at-burnley/

Keita had an impressive 90% passing accuracy and completed a game high 12 final third passes. Alongside that, he also mucked in on the defensive side of things. Five tackles, four ball recoveries, and six duels won showed he has a bit of fight in him for these sorts of games.
These stats look impressive when they've been cherry picked. The majority of tackles he attempted, he didn't commit enough, and didn't actually win the ball back.
And passes in the final third just means we were dominating possession. He wasn't actually creating any chances. A lot of the time i the first hour, he was taking longer than necessary deciding who to pass to, giving the Burnley players more time to get in position.
Although that shot on goal he had was pretty good.

This is a widely used stats site in the FPL community and it has Keita down for 4 tackles, of which 0 ended up with Liverpool gaining possession of the ball. Compare that to previous games in the season, like Norwich, Spurs and the home game against Burnley in August, where he was much more successful.
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/defense/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

Here you can see his goal/shot creation stats for the match, which is 0:
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/gca/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

In general we lost the ball a lot in the first hour and allowed Burnley several dangerous counter attacks. They actually had more shots on target than we did. And if it hadn't been for Alisson's world class keeping, the result might have been very different. We had problems creating big chances from open play, and our passing game wasn't flowing like it is when the team is in top form. Still, being able to win ugly is an important ability to have.
Logged
Bastion of invincibility

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12492 on: Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:53:18 pm
Someone to take the role that Henderson had before his physicality started to wane.  Maybe hard runner isn't the right way of putting it, but we could definitely do with more dynamism in midfield, there's not really much speed in there at all apart from AOC, and he's lost a step with all his injuries.
Who did this for the World Cup winning Spain/ Pep Barca?, Germany/Bayern World cup/CL teams?
You just need somebody who can also dribble though the MF and Pass. Elliott, Jones, Keita, Thiago all can do that.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12493 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
These stats look impressive when they've been cherry picked. The majority of tackles he attempted, he didn't commit enough, and didn't actually win the ball back.
And passes in the final third just means we were dominating possession. He wasn't actually creating any chances. A lot of the time i the first hour, he was taking longer than necessary deciding who to pass to, giving the Burnley players more time to get in position.
Although that shot on goal he had was pretty good.

This is a widely used stats site in the FPL community and it has Keita down for 4 tackles, of which 0 ended up with Liverpool gaining possession of the ball. Compare that to previous games in the season, like Norwich, Spurs and the home game against Burnley in August, where he was much more successful.
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/defense/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

Here you can see his goal/shot creation stats for the match, which is 0:
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/gca/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

In general we lost the ball a lot in the first hour and allowed Burnley several dangerous counter attacks. They actually had more shots on target than we did. And if it hadn't been for Alisson's world class keeping, the result might have been very different. We had problems creating big chances from open play, and our passing game wasn't flowing like it is when the team is in top form. Still, being able to win ugly is an important ability to have.

How many of the shots on target for Burnley were onside?
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,009
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12494 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
How many of the shots on target for Burnley were onside?
no point engaging someone that doesn't understand offside
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12495 on: Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
These stats look impressive when they've been cherry picked. The majority of tackles he attempted, he didn't commit enough, and didn't actually win the ball back.
And passes in the final third just means we were dominating possession. He wasn't actually creating any chances. A lot of the time i the first hour, he was taking longer than necessary deciding who to pass to, giving the Burnley players more time to get in position.
Although that shot on goal he had was pretty good.

This is a widely used stats site in the FPL community and it has Keita down for 4 tackles, of which 0 ended up with Liverpool gaining possession of the ball. Compare that to previous games in the season, like Norwich, Spurs and the home game against Burnley in August, where he was much more successful.
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/defense/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

Here you can see his goal/shot creation stats for the match, which is 0:
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/gca/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

In general we lost the ball a lot in the first hour and allowed Burnley several dangerous counter attacks. They actually had more shots on target than we did. And if it hadn't been for Alisson's world class keeping, the result might have been very different. We had problems creating big chances from open play, and our passing game wasn't flowing like it is when the team is in top form. Still, being able to win ugly is an important ability to have.

I'm not here to defend Naby and I'm a bit hesitant to even start this but did you even look at the match stats as a whole? As I think you're missing some pretty significant chunks of context that make your whole argument patently ridiculous. But maybe that doesn't fit with the narrative you want to post. No idea.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12496 on: Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
These stats look impressive when they've been cherry picked. The majority of tackles he attempted, he didn't commit enough, and didn't actually win the ball back.
And passes in the final third just means we were dominating possession. He wasn't actually creating any chances. A lot of the time i the first hour, he was taking longer than necessary deciding who to pass to, giving the Burnley players more time to get in position.
Although that shot on goal he had was pretty good.

This is a widely used stats site in the FPL community and it has Keita down for 4 tackles, of which 0 ended up with Liverpool gaining possession of the ball. Compare that to previous games in the season, like Norwich, Spurs and the home game against Burnley in August, where he was much more successful.
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/defense/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

Here you can see his goal/shot creation stats for the match, which is 0:
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/gca/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

so you disregard stats coz they must be cherry-picked, then quote a bunch of FPL stats?  jesus wept.


The majority of tackles he attempted, he didn't commit enough, and didn't actually win the ball back.

what part of this do you not understand?

Five tackles, four ball recoveries
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,102
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12497 on: Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm
so you disregard stats coz they must be cherry-picked, then quote a bunch of FPL stats?  jesus wept.


The majority of tackles he attempted, he didn't commit enough, and didn't actually win the ball back.

what part of this do you not understand?

Five tackles, four ball recoveries

But were they really really really strong ball recoveries? Like stuff-upper lip British ball recoveries?
Logged

Offline the first available number at the end, starting with 1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12498 on: Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
I'm not here to defend Naby and I'm a bit hesitant to even start this but did you even look at the match stats as a whole? As I think you're missing some pretty significant chunks of context that make your whole argument patently ridiculous. But maybe that doesn't fit with the narrative you want to post. No idea.
By all means, state the context you think is missing then.
Logged
Bastion of invincibility

Offline the first available number at the end, starting with 1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12499 on: Yesterday at 11:43:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
How many of the shots on target for Burnley were onside?
A couple of them were offside. Cornet's was the most memorable one, where Alisson slid on the grass to cover even the widest angle. Regardless if they're offside, the initial mistake that lead to the loss of the ball still happened.
 
I believe nowadays most shots on targets that were offside are counted in the stats, because the refs generally wait to blow the whistle to allow for VAR to check it.

There were also situations where we got countered against, where it didn't lead to a shot on target.
Logged
Bastion of invincibility

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12500 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm »
:D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12501 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
Some people just have an agenda. Keita had a decent game and that passed the eye test and the stats test. Just wait for a game where Keita has a mare before attempting to disparage him. This was not that game.
Logged

Offline the first available number at the end, starting with 1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12502 on: Today at 12:10:56 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm
so you disregard stats coz they must be cherry-picked, then quote a bunch of FPL stats?  jesus wept.


The majority of tackles he attempted, he didn't commit enough, and didn't actually win the ball back.

what part of this do you not understand?

Five tackles, four ball recoveries
It makes a difference where the ball goes after the tackle. If it goes out for an opposition throw in, or you lose possession shortly after tackling, then there's not much advantage gained.
If you attempt a tackle and are about to lose the physical duel, but a team mate or two back you up just in time and make sure your team gets possession, was that really a convincing game action on your part?
There are more nuances to how well you played defensively than just 5 tackles and 4 recoveries.

I watched the whole game and didn't see Keita anywhere near his best. Compared to his better games, he was a bit off the pace in the first hour or so. He's playing himself into form and trying to build confidence, and if that happens he'll show a lot more than this.
Logged
Bastion of invincibility

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12503 on: Today at 12:12:12 am »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm
By all means, state the context you think is missing then.

The fact that he attempted half of all tackles the team even attempted? The fact that he was the only one that even stopped any dribbles at all? You're saying his stats are bad in the context of his season stats but in the context of the game itself he stands out as someone that was doing what was required in midfield, kept the ball and battled to win it back. So in that context are you also posting in every other players thread that they aren't committed enough and didn't do enough?

There was 1 goal creating action by the whole team, again in the context of nobody creating anything why are you here saying the stats are cherry picked?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12504 on: Today at 12:12:54 am »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Today at 12:10:56 am
It makes a difference where the ball goes after the tackle. If it goes out for an opposition throw in, or you lose possession shortly after tackling, then there's not much advantage gained.
If you attempt a tackle and are about to lose the physical duel, but a team mate or two back you up just in time and make sure your team gets possession, was that really a convincing game action on your part?
There are more nuances to how well you played defensively than just 5 tackles and 4 recoveries.

I watched the whole game and didn't see Keita anywhere near his best. Compared to his better games, he was a bit off the pace in the first hour or so. He's playing himself into form and trying to build confidence, and if that happens he'll show a lot more than this.

Holy jesus...
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12505 on: Today at 12:22:30 am »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Today at 12:10:56 am
It makes a difference where the ball goes after the tackle. If it goes out for an opposition throw in, or you lose possession shortly after tackling, then there's not much advantage gained.

Without meaning to be rude, do you even know what point you're trying to make?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,102
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12506 on: Today at 12:26:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:22:30 am
Without meaning to be rude, do you even know what point you're trying to make?

apparently if you stop an opposition player but the ball goes out ....you shouldn't really have bothered at all.

it's a pretty amazing line of reasoning, to be fair.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12507 on: Today at 12:31:03 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:26:07 am
apparently if you stop an opposition player but the ball goes out ....you shouldn't really have bothered at all.

it's a pretty amazing line of reasoning, to be fair.

I need clarification because that is what it sounds like he is trying to say.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:47 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12508 on: Today at 12:31:35 am »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Today at 12:10:56 am
It makes a difference where the ball goes after the tackle. If it goes out for an opposition throw in, or you lose possession shortly after tackling, then there's not much advantage gained.
If you attempt a tackle and are about to lose the physical duel, but a team mate or two back you up just in time and make sure your team gets possession, was that really a convincing game action on your part?
There are more nuances to how well you played defensively than just 5 tackles and 4 recoveries.

I watched the whole game and didn't see Keita anywhere near his best. Compared to his better games, he was a bit off the pace in the first hour or so. He's playing himself into form and trying to build confidence, and if that happens he'll show a lot more than this.
do you stay awake at night thinking up this absurd fukking nonsense, or does it come naturally?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12509 on: Today at 12:33:50 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:26:07 am
apparently if you stop an opposition player but the ball goes out ....you shouldn't really have bothered at all.
Much more effective if you stay away from them and wait for them to mess things up.  Does save a lot of energy I s'pose ...
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12510 on: Today at 12:36:18 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:33:50 am
Much more effective if you stay away from them and wait for them to mess things up.  Does save a lot of energy I s'pose ...

Defenders shouldn't attempt to clear their lines because there is a chance the ball might go to the opposition.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12511 on: Today at 12:40:05 am »
If people want to knock Keita just say he isn't available for selection enough and leave it at that. Because some of the stuff I've been reading knocking his performances on the pitch has been fucking nonsense.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12512 on: Today at 12:40:25 am »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm
Looked like he was lacking confidence and responding poorly to being pressed in the first 60 minutes.
Didn't challenge wholeheartedly for the ball. Looked nervous and gave the ball away a lot.
Then once Burnley tired and stopped pressing, he had a good last third of the game.

Maybe Burnley is too physical an opponent for him to thrive against.
This is factually wrong, my friend. He never responded poorly to pressure and gave the ball away a lot.

If you know how to use fbref for stats, why didn't you bother to check the number of times Keita was dispossessed. It was zero.

You made it out like all those "chances" Burnley had came as a result of Keita being dispossessed under pressure. Well, all they did was hoofing the ball from their own box to us. They didn't need to dispossess our midfielders to do that.

I'm so sorry but this is all fantasy in your head.


Logged

Offline the first available number at the end, starting with 1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12513 on: Today at 12:43:56 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:12:12 am
The fact that he attempted half of all tackles the team even attempted? The fact that he was the only one that even stopped any dribbles at all? You're saying his stats are bad in the context of his season stats but in the context of the game itself he stands out as someone that was doing what was required in midfield, kept the ball and battled to win it back. So in that context are you also posting in every other players thread that they aren't committed enough and didn't do enough?

There was 1 goal creating action by the whole team, again in the context of nobody creating anything why are you here saying the stats are cherry picked?
I'm not criticizing his work rate at all. He clearly worked very hard. I should have included that in my initial post.
I'm just saying he's capable of higher quality. But so is the team as a whole.

The cherry picked comment was mostly a counter to "passes in the final third" being an indicator of having played well, when you're a midfielder your team has 67% ball possession and the opposition has withdrawn all the way back to their own third after 60 minutes.

The other stats are fine, if you apply context. But people apply their own contexts. I just hoped there would be room for different viewpoints.
Logged
Bastion of invincibility

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,102
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12514 on: Today at 12:46:51 am »
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Today at 12:43:56 am
I'm not criticizing his work rate at all. He clearly worked very hard. I should have included that in my initial post.
I'm just saying he's capable of higher quality. But so is the team as a whole.

The cherry picked comment was mostly a counter to "passes in the final third" being an indicator of having played well, when you're a midfielder your team has 67% ball possession and the opposition has withdrawn all the way back to their own third after 60 minutes.

The other stats are fine, if you apply context. But people apply their own contexts. I just hoped there would be room for different viewpoints.


no problem with that - but as one of the matchgoing fans stated - and maybe you even responded to that originally - Keita was great in the conditions that the game was played in. I don't know that he could have done more. It's a huge part of the reason he wasn't subbed.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12515 on: Today at 12:48:58 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:40:05 am
If people want to knock Keita just say he isn't available for selection enough and leave it at that. Because some of the stuff I've been reading knocking his performances on the pitch has been fucking nonsense.
^^ his issue isnt on the Pitch it the availability  to be on the pitch
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12516 on: Today at 12:52:04 am »
By the way if anyone notice, it was Keita's throughball that sent Mane down the wing in a very promising position, but his cross was cut out for a corner, from which we scored.

Stats wise he wasn't credited for anything, but god knows we could even go home with 3 pts if not for that throughball.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,019
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12517 on: Today at 03:13:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
:D

Had quite the giggle at that one, GT...

No more needs be said, really...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Up
« previous next »
 