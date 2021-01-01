« previous next »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 pm
This is such a confusing misuse  "statistics" I genuinely don't know where to start with it

First of all everything needs to be per 90- not per game played in or cumulative... if you want to do that then we can go through them
Apart from not using per 90 which is essential you've managed to completely absent any on ball statistics, misread your own recovery numbers and leave out pressures and successful pressures

Finally if you're using last years numbers you should be aware Hendersons games at centre back and playing the 6 vs where he's currently playing will affect his numbers a lot (positively and negatively depending on the metric)

You have the number of games and you have the numbers. If you want to bring in the minutes played, you are welcome to compare them. I know I took the time to analyze the two players and it's not always up to one side to support their claim, if you or SamLad or anyone wants to show the contrary that Keita is indeed defensively better than Henderson, and deserves a spot in the XI, you can always come back with what you think are the right numbers per 90, so that it will be helpful for all to come to the accurate perspective.

I know for sure that tackle success % isn't going to improve even if you make it per 90, nor will aerial success rate and the other numbers per game are incredibly high in favour of Henderson, I personally think there will be a little tilt, but the numbers will still favour Henderson. But, if you do come up with per 90 numbers that show that Keita is better, you're welcome to and I will be happy to change my opinion.

Also, if there is a way to separate Hendo's stats as a CB and as a midfielder, instead of going through individual stats of every game, please let me know.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:15:03 pm
He'd be seen as a decent enough signing (given he's contributed to CL wins and a title winning season) if it wasn't for the fact we need to get every big signing spot on due to our reluctance to ever spend/sell to buy.

The only really weak spots in the squad are due to Ox and Keita not really living up to the billing. If they were the players we hoped they'd be - and stayed fit - then it would have been invaluable to our squad strength and improved the team even further. Particularly since the title win.

If you look at what we need in midfield (mid 20s, box-to-box energetic player, technically adept) that's basically what we were looking for Naby to be.

Absolutely. Naby has always had all the tools to be a really top class midfielder. Unfortunately, this is his fourth season here and he has still not shown his abilities consistently, nor been reliable, one way or the other. He has still remained only a promise at Liverpool. Whichever way you want to see, whether you want to put it all down to injuries, he has scored 6 goals and 5 assists and has created 9 big chances in 3 and a half seasons, and for a player who was expected to be a lock picker and a creative midfielder, who was supposed to improve us to incredible heights when we bought him, those numbers are extremely disappointing. Forget the money spent on him.

I wouldn't go as far as calling him waste of money or use any kind of hyperbole like that, he has played his part at times, but he hasn't been reliable for 3 and 1/2 years, and expecting him to suddenly become that reliable, consistent midfielder in our side is quite simply far-fetched and not realistic. At 27, and being only a promise is not someone whom we can bank on in the future unfortunately.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:25:15 pm
You have the number of games and you have the numbers. If you want to bring in the minutes played, you are welcome to compare them. I know I took the time to analyze the two players and it's not always up to one side to support their claim, if you or SamLad or anyone wants to show the contrary that Keita is indeed defensively better than Henderson, and deserves a spot in the XI, you can always come back with what you think are the right numbers per 90, so that it will be helpful for all to come to the accurate perspective.

I know for sure that tackle success % isn't going to improve even if you make it per 90, nor will aerial success rate and the other numbers per game are incredibly high in favour of Henderson, I personally think there will be a little tilt, but the numbers will still favour Henderson. But, if you do come up with per 90 numbers that show that Keita is better, you're welcome to and I will be happy to change my opinion.

Also, if there is a way to separate Hendo's stats as a CB and as a midfielder, instead of going through individual stats of every game, please let me know.

so ... you post questionable stats, and when someone mentions it, your response is not "OK what I posted is misleading" and not "No, here's why it's accurate" but instead you say "I know for sure" you're right anyway ? 

:)

btw I never said "Keita is better" I just said your stats are misleading.  are they not?
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:34:42 pm
so ... you post questionable stats, and when someone mentions it, your response is not "OK what I posted is misleading" and not "No, here's why it's accurate" but instead you say "I know for sure" you're right anyway ? 

:)

btw I never said "Keita is better" I just said your stats are misleading.  are they not?

What? I posted the stats I had and the stats are correct, while the interpretation was not accurate, I didn't mean to mislead.

I said,

Quote
if you or SamLad or anyone wants to show the contrary that Keita is indeed defensively better than Henderson, and deserves a spot in the XI, you can always come back with what you think are the right numbers per 90, so that it will be helpful for all to come to the accurate perspective.

Doesn't this clearly mean, I conceded the flaws in the interpretation? I made a suggestion, you can choose not to research.

Quote
I know for sure that tackle success % isn't going to improve even if you make it per 90 nor will aerial success rate

This is a math thing. I'm not great at math, but this is what I know

Percentage success won't change whether or not you make it per 90 minutes or for the entire set of games. It's a success percentage, meaning number of tackles won/number of tackles contested * 100.

Aerial success rate is the ratio of Aerial duels won to the total Aerial duels contested, which also will not change if you make it to per 90 minutes or whatever. It's a ratio.

Think about it.

I also said this

Quote
But, if you do come up with per 90 numbers that show that Keita is better, you're welcome to and I will be happy to change my opinion.

Let me give you an example - If you're in court

1) There is an accusation on person A that he stole a necklace
2) Someone provides an alibi for person A as evidence for not stealing
3) The evidence was rejected after research

The above doesn't imply that person A is now automatically guilty since that particular evidence was rejected, it means the case is still up in their air, unless one of the two sides provide an evidence to prove their stand. Unless there is an evidence, that he did actually steal, he will not be called guilty.

You calling out that the stats are misleading doesn't automatically show that the opposite of what I said was true, it just implies that that particular set of stats was not sufficient, to which I asked for the stats from those who believe in the contrary.

If you didn't say Keita was better, fair enough, but if those who claim Keita deserves a regular starting spot over Hendo don't have anything to back it up, then it doesn't count as an informed opinion, and I'd rather believe in what the manager is doing. Hence, I said, if there are such numbers per 90, backing Keita, I'd be happy to change my opinion.

That's not the same as what you're claiming I said. Lesson that people try to put words into others' mouths during discussions ;D

Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:45:25 pm
Rhythm plays a part but as I said if Keita were available for selection more he would get picked more. I think being in and out of the side hasn't helped Keita at all but no manager is going to build their team around an injury-prone player. So Keita is a rotation player and rotation players will find it hard to find consistency especially compared to a regular. When Henderson eventually drops down the pecking order his consistency will also suffer.

Yes, rotation players will find it harder to find rhythm, I understand that. But is it not a chicken and egg kind of an argument, where to be a regular, you need to show consistency and rhythm, and to have rhythm, you need to be a regular?

When Henderson drops below in the order, we will probably have made signings/signed better players for our midfield. He has proven pedigree, so if he is happy to be on the bench, playing in some games, then the ownership/management will be happy to oblige. However, the same cannot be said of Naby. I don't think we will persist with him if we are intending to keep him on the bench.

In 3 and half years, he has not staked his claim to be a regular. How long are we going to wait for him to become a regular and put in consistent performances? His contract is going to be up next season. Will be interesting to see what happens regarding that.
One day when Naby Keita leaves or retires we'll all get to rejoice as this thread is nuked into oblivion.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
One day when Naby Keita leaves or retires we'll all get to rejoice as this thread is nuked into oblivion.

Speak for yourself. Don't presume to speak for others.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm
What? I posted the stats I had and the stats are correct, while the interpretation was not accurate, I didn't mean to mislead.

I said,

Doesn't this clearly mean, I conceded the flaws in the interpretation? I made a suggestion, you can choose not to research.

This is a math thing. I'm not great at math, but this is what I know

Percentage success won't change whether or not you make it per 90 minutes or for the entire set of games. It's a success percentage, meaning number of tackles won/number of tackles contested * 100.

Aerial success rate is the ratio of Aerial duels won to the total Aerial duels contested, which also will not change if you make it to per 90 minutes or whatever. It's a ratio.

Think about it.

I also said this

Let me give you an example - If you're in court

1) There is an accusation on person A that he stole a necklace
2) Someone provides an alibi for person A as evidence for not stealing
3) The evidence was rejected after research

The above doesn't imply that person A is now automatically guilty since that particular evidence was rejected, it means the case is still up in their air, unless one of the two sides provide an evidence to prove their stand. Unless there is an evidence, that he did actually steal, he will not be called guilty.

You calling out that the stats are misleading doesn't automatically show that the opposite of what I said was true, it just implies that that particular set of stats was not sufficient, to which I asked for the stats from those who believe in the contrary.

If you didn't say Keita was better, fair enough, but if those who claim Keita deserves a regular starting spot over Hendo don't have anything to back it up, then it doesn't count as an informed opinion, and I'd rather believe in what the manager is doing. Hence, I said, if there are such numbers per 90, backing Keita, I'd be happy to change my opinion.

That's not the same as what you're claiming I said. Lesson that people try to put words into others' mouths during discussions ;D
I imagine all that is quite cogent, and potentially interesting ... but I dozed off part-way through.


joking - joking!  :)

I'm not having a dig, mate, it's just that I find a lot of footie stats drain the enjoyment of the game to the point it becomes more of a math / stat quiz than anything else.

e.g. watching Trent effortlessly ping multiple inch-perfect 60 yard passes around the pitch loses some of its magic if I see a ton of stats related to the effectiveness of what he does and how it compares to anyone else.  I just love seeing it, and don't need it analyzed.

peace, amigo.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:11:59 pm
Bad argument. Thiago is progressive, but not downright creative as some of you are clamoring for. He plays a lot of progressive passes, but as I said, to the wide or to the attackers dropping deep, rather than looking to create goals or effect the final third himself. Also, Thiago offers a lot defensively, he's an 8 as well, a deep lying playmaker, not a No. 10 at all.

Thiago has played in 35 PL games so far (both last season and this combined 2020-21 and 2021-22) and here are his numbers for all of those games

Games - 35
Goals - 2
Assist - 1
Passes per match - 67.86 (similar to Hendo, who averages around 65 passes)
Big Chances created - 4 (Hendo has created 4 in 2021-22 alone in 20 appearances)
Through-balls - 6 (Hendo has 7 in 2021-22 alone in 20 appearances)

Are these the stats of someone affecting our final third heavily?

On the contrary, look at his defensive stats

Tackle success - 61%
Interceptions - 37
Recoveries - 215
Duels won - 193
Duels lost - 176
Aerial Battles won - 46
Aerial Battles lost - 36

These are the stats of someone battling hard in midfield and recycling the ball - signs of a perfect Klopp midfielder.

We've been talking at cross purposes a little because you think 'creative' = creating chances and goals and I've been talking about being 'progressive' quite intentionally. Thiago has never been a 'creative' player in your definition of the word but has always been world class at progressing the ball. Klopp looked at our midfield and decided he wanted someone better on the ball, someone superior to Gini at progressing the ball. Any discussion of 'Klopp's preferred midfield' has got to take this into consideration. Yes he wants off the ball ability but he clearly wanted more from the centre of the pitch in terms of ball progression, hence the move from Gini to Thiago. He even accepted a downgrade in phsicality in order to have a massive upgrade in technical ability. Thiago's addition demonstrates that the narrative that Klopp doesn't want technical ability from his players is wrong. He got ball recycling and battling hard from Gini, he wanted ball progression and he gave up some degree of 'hardness' in terms of pace and strength, to get it.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:28:10 pm
Absolutely. Naby has always had all the tools to be a really top class midfielder. Unfortunately, this is his fourth season here and he has still not shown his abilities consistently, nor been reliable, one way or the other. He has still remained only a promise at Liverpool. Whichever way you want to see, whether you want to put it all down to injuries, he has scored 6 goals and 5 assists and has created 9 big chances in 3 and a half seasons, and for a player who was expected to be a lock picker and a creative midfielder, who was supposed to improve us to incredible heights when we bought him, those numbers are extremely disappointing. Forget the money spent on him.

I wouldn't go as far as calling him waste of money or use any kind of hyperbole like that, he has played his part at times, but he hasn't been reliable for 3 and 1/2 years, and expecting him to suddenly become that reliable, consistent midfielder in our side is quite simply far-fetched and not realistic. At 27, and being only a promise is not someone whom we can bank on in the future unfortunately.

I think it's fair to say what midfielders were and how they are utilised in a Klopp midfield is totally different. Look at Gini's attacking output for Holland compared to Liverpool. Up until this season, Klopp has used midfielders to shield the defence and recycle the ball first and foremost. You mention the 6 goals and 5 assists but (excluding penalties) it's not as if the other midfielders are tearing up the scoring charts. Keita has been used in a different way to how he was used at Leipzig and if Klopp wasn't happy with his output he would have been shipped out long before now.
Oh and if we're going to use stats properly, everyone go to this page, https://fbref.com/en/squads/822bd0ba/Liverpool-Stats#all_stats_defense . per90 stats from this season. Just compare Henderson and Keita's defensive stats and decide for yourself. The sample size for Keita is small so it comes with an obvious caveat.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
I imagine all that is quite cogent, and potentially interesting ... but I dozed off part-way through.


joking - joking!  :)

I'm not having a dig, mate, it's just that I find a lot of footie stats drain the enjoyment of the game to the point it becomes more of a math / stat quiz than anything else.

e.g. watching Trent effortlessly ping multiple inch-perfect 60 yard passes around the pitch loses some of its magic if I see a ton of stats related to the effectiveness of what he does and how it compares to anyone else.  I just love seeing it, and don't need it analyzed.

peace, amigo.

I absolutely love the romantic part of the game mate. I love it when our players suddenly play one touch passes, flicks, back-heels, the beauty of which cannot be recorded in stats.

But sometimes, enjoying the beauty of the game and looking at stats aren't mutually exclusive, it's good to look into stats to see if it's actually true what you're understanding from the images on the screen, because 10 people can look at the same thing and come into 10 different conclusions. But yes, stats are only as helpful as the context they are used, I agree with that.

The truth is, I would be absolutely delighted if the eye test said Naby was putting in consistently good performances, being the creative midfielder we thought we were getting and being defensively stable, which is needed in our system, but it's not saying that. Who wouldn't want our big signing talented midfielder to be a success/have been a success? If he had been a success, most fans wouldn't be asking for midfield signings though.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:30:22 pm
Speak for yourself. Don't presume to speak for others.

Hah. I'm a Naby fan and want him to still succeed here but when the discourse even to this day was "I though we were getting a Kante" then the writing is on the wall for me.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm
I absolutely love the romantic part of the game mate. I love it when our players suddenly play one touch passes, flicks, back-heels, the beauty of which cannot be recorded in stats.

But sometimes, enjoying the beauty of the game and looking at stats aren't mutually exclusive, it's good to look into stats to see if it's actually true what you're understanding from the images on the screen, because 10 people can look at the same thing and come into 10 different conclusions. But yes, stats are only as helpful as the context they are used, I agree with that.

The truth is, I would be absolutely delighted if the eye test said Naby was putting in consistently good performances, being the creative midfielder we thought we were getting and being defensively stable, which is needed in our system, but it's not saying that. Who wouldn't want our big signing talented midfielder to be a success/have been a success? If he had been a success, most fans wouldn't be asking for midfield signings though.

The stats show he's been LOADS better defensively than Henderson when he's been on the pitch this season.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm
I think it's fair to say what midfielders were and how they are utilised in a Klopp midfield is totally different. Look at Gini's attacking output for Holland compared to Liverpool. Up until this season, Klopp has used midfielders to shield the defence and recycle the ball first and foremost. You mention the 6 goals and 5 assists but (excluding penalties) it's not as if the other midfielders are tearing up the scoring charts. Keita has been used in a different way to how he was used at Leipzig and if Klopp wasn't happy with his output he would have been shipped out long before now.

Yep, this was absolutely my initial point in this thread, a few posts above. Thanks for that.

It puts to bed that consistent appearances from more attack minded midfielders like Keita, Ox, Elliot will somehow result in better attacking output from a Klopp midfield, despite evidence to the contrary for what, 5 years now?
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm
I absolutely love the romantic part of the game mate. I love it when our players suddenly play one touch passes, flicks, back-heels, the beauty of which cannot be recorded in stats.

But sometimes, enjoying the beauty of the game and looking at stats aren't mutually exclusive, it's good to look into stats to see if it's actually true what you're understanding from the images on the screen, because 10 people can look at the same thing and come into 10 different conclusions. But yes, stats are only as helpful as the context they are used, I agree with that.

The truth is, I would be absolutely delighted if the eye test said Naby was putting in consistently good performances, being the creative midfielder we thought we were getting and being defensively stable, which is needed in our system, but it's not saying that. Who wouldn't want our big signing talented midfielder to be a success/have been a success? If he had been a success, most fans wouldn't be asking for midfield signings though.


Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I think Keita has been good when selected this season. There have been times this season when (IMHO) he should have been selected on merit. For me, he should have started both Chelsea games. As for fans wanting signings that will always be the case till the end of time.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
Yep, this was absolutely my initial point in this thread, a few posts above. Thanks for that.

It puts to bed that consistent appearances from more attack minded midfielders like Keita, Ox, Elliot will somehow result in better attacking output from a Klopp midfield, despite evidence to the contrary for what, 5 years now?

Despite the 'heavy metal' perception, Klopp is a pragmatic manager. Our midfield serves a specific role of shielding the defence, blocking passing lanes, recycling the ball and applying pressure as high up the pitch as possible. The low scoring midfield isn't an accident as that isn't their primary role. This season has been different, midfielders are more often finding themselves ahead of the ball and (IMHO) it is leaving us more open for the counter-attack. This season is reminding me of 17/18 where we were wide open in midfield and we could win 5-0 or just as easily lose 4-3.

I have a problem with Keita's injuries because it doesn't matter how good a player is if he can't get on the pitch but I think when he has been selected he has done okay. Obviously, people are wanting and expecting better than just 'okay' for a player that cost over 50m but form and consistency are going to be very difficult to maintain when you are constantly picking up injuries. There is a decision to be made this summer with regards to Ox and Keita because both are out of contract next one. I can't see both being sold in the summer but I also can't see both of them getting an extension.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm
We've been talking at cross purposes a little because you think 'creative' = creating chances and goals and I've been talking about being 'progressive' quite intentionally. Thiago has never been a 'creative' player in your definition of the word but has always been world class at progressing the ball. Klopp looked at our midfield and decided he wanted someone better on the ball, someone superior to Gini at progressing the ball. Any discussion of 'Klopp's preferred midfield' has got to take this into consideration. Yes he wants off the ball ability but he clearly wanted more from the centre of the pitch in terms of ball progression, hence the move from Gini to Thiago. He even accepted a downgrade in phsicality in order to have a massive upgrade in technical ability. Thiago's addition demonstrates that the narrative that Klopp doesn't want technical ability from his players is wrong. He got ball recycling and battling hard from Gini, he wanted ball progression and he gave up some degree of 'hardness' in terms of pace and strength, to get it.

I don't disagree with any of this.

I'm not equating being progressive = creative, I'm doing the exact opposite of trying to separate between the two. Many people have been asking for a creative midfielder for a long time and think that if we start Keita/Ox/Elliot or someone who can dribble, we will suddenly become more creative from midfield, which is not exactly true. The thing is that even they will have primary defensive responsibilities.

We signed Thiago for his ball progression, absolutely agree, but we wouldn't have signed Thiago if he wasn't tactically intelligent defensive positioning wise, or if was going to buckle out of challenges. Thiago makes a lot of recoveries, wins many challenges, both in the ground and in the air. I don't think Thiago is that inferior to Wijnaldum defensively at all. The thing is Klopp may allow a marginal trade-off in defensive stability to create chances, but he's not going to convert our No. 8s into No. 10s. This is one of the reasons, why Klopp tried Shaqiri and it didn't really work out, because Shaqiri was a No. 10 and he didn't know where to play him. He couldn't play Shaqiri in midfield, and we even tried 4-2-3-1 in some games to accommodate him, but Klopp went back to 4-3-3 and froze him out.

Thiago is still a No. 8, not a No. 10, whereas some people want 1 or 2 of our CMs to act as our No. 10, who are creative, create chances themselves, record assists and score a few goals. Our CMs are not going to do that primarily. My post was to clarify on those lines.

For example, we wouldn't have signed Ozil or De Bruyne to play them as CMs in our system, just because they have progressive and creative abilities. De Bruyne only contested 14 aerial duels in the whole of last season having started 25 games, and lost 10 of those duels. Whether if we did sign them and then change the system to suit them is a different question. I think the clamor for playing No. 10s as CMs come from watching City and their overall attacking success, without the understanding that we and City play entirely differently.

To clarify - I would absolutely love for us to get another progressive CM, within the Klopp framework, where they can hold their own defensively (ala Thiago), but I wouldn't expect this player to create chances, assist or score frequently, just like I don't expect Thiago to do all that.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:49:19 pm
The stats show he's been LOADS better defensively than Henderson when he's been on the pitch this season.

Great for doing that in 6 League games he started.
Hopefully he gets to show more of that in the pitch for the rest of the season, and more?

Edit: On a second look, it also shows that Milner makes the 2nd highest number of the defensive actions listed per 90, in the whole team, and ahead of Fabinho. So, Milner is LOADS better defensively than Fabinho.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Despite the 'heavy metal' perception, Klopp is a pragmatic manager. Our midfield serves a specific role of shielding the defence, blocking passing lanes, recycling the ball and applying pressure as high up the pitch as possible. The low scoring midfield isn't an accident as that isn't their primary role. This season has been different, midfielders are more often finding themselves ahead of the ball and (IMHO) it is leaving us more open for the counter-attack. This season is reminding me of 17/18 where we were wide open in midfield and we could win 5-0 or just as easily lose 4-3.

True, agree with that. We are also not recycling the ball as well as we can at different game states. The return of Thiago should help and probably some focus on our game management in training.

Quote
I have a problem with Keita's injuries because it doesn't matter how good a player is if he can't get on the pitch but I think when he has been selected he has done okay. Obviously, people are wanting and expecting better than just 'okay' for a player that cost over 50m but form and consistency are going to be very difficult to maintain when you are constantly picking up injuries. There is a decision to be made this summer with regards to Ox and Keita because both are out of contract next one. I can't see both being sold in the summer but I also can't see both of them getting an extension.

Fair points regarding his availability and having to do more than 'okay'. On one hand Milner will leave this season, and on the other hand Jones and Elliot can step up and we may sign other midfielders. Remains to be seen, how the club will plan the futures of these two players.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 pm
This is such a confusing misuse  "statistics" I genuinely don't know where to start with it

First of all everything needs to be per 90- not per game played in or cumulative... if you want to do that then we can go through them
Apart from not using per 90 which is essential you've managed to completely absent any on ball statistics, misread your own recovery numbers and leave out pressures and successful pressures

Finally if you're using last years numbers you should be aware Hendersons games at centre back and playing the 6 vs where he's currently playing will affect his numbers a lot (positively and negatively depending on the metric)
Agreed per 90 is the fairest. Also Keita has won 57% of his ground duels in the PL this year. Henderson is at 40%. Keita is currently the only MF with a ground duel rate over 50%.
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/Naby-Keita Keita Per 90 stats in the last 365 days
https://fbref.com/en/players/935e6b8f/Jordan-Henderson per 90 stats from the last 365 days
