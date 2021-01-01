We've been talking at cross purposes a little because you think 'creative' = creating chances and goals and I've been talking about being 'progressive' quite intentionally. Thiago has never been a 'creative' player in your definition of the word but has always been world class at progressing the ball. Klopp looked at our midfield and decided he wanted someone better on the ball, someone superior to Gini at progressing the ball. Any discussion of 'Klopp's preferred midfield' has got to take this into consideration. Yes he wants off the ball ability but he clearly wanted more from the centre of the pitch in terms of ball progression, hence the move from Gini to Thiago. He even accepted a downgrade in phsicality in order to have a massive upgrade in technical ability. Thiago's addition demonstrates that the narrative that Klopp doesn't want technical ability from his players is wrong. He got ball recycling and battling hard from Gini, he wanted ball progression and he gave up some degree of 'hardness' in terms of pace and strength, to get it.



I don't disagree with any of this.I'm not equating being progressive = creative, I'm doing the exact opposite of trying to separate between the two. Many people have been asking for a creative midfielder for a long time and think that if we start Keita/Ox/Elliot or someone who can dribble, we will suddenly become more creative from midfield, which is not exactly true. The thing is that even they will have primary defensive responsibilities.We signed Thiago for his ball progression, absolutely agree, but we wouldn't have signed Thiago if he wasn't tactically intelligent defensive positioning wise, or if was going to buckle out of challenges. Thiago makes a lot of recoveries, wins many challenges, both in the ground and in the air. I don't think Thiago is that inferior to Wijnaldum defensively at all. The thing is Klopp may allow a marginal trade-off in defensive stability to create chances, but he's not going to convert our No. 8s into No. 10s. This is one of the reasons, why Klopp tried Shaqiri and it didn't really work out, because Shaqiri was a No. 10 and he didn't know where to play him. He couldn't play Shaqiri in midfield, and we even tried 4-2-3-1 in some games to accommodate him, but Klopp went back to 4-3-3 and froze him out.Thiago is still a No. 8, not a No. 10, whereas some people want 1 or 2 of our CMs to act as our No. 10, who are creative, create chances themselves, record assists and score a few goals. Our CMs are not going to do that primarily. My post was to clarify on those lines.For example, we wouldn't have signed Ozil or De Bruyne to play them as CMs in our system, just because they have progressive and creative abilities. De Bruyne only contested 14 aerial duels in the whole of last season having started 25 games, and lost 10 of those duels. Whether if we did sign them and then change the system to suit them is a different question. I think the clamor for playing No. 10s as CMs come from watching City and their overall attacking success, without the understanding that we and City play entirely differently.To clarify - I would absolutely love for us to get another progressive CM, within the Klopp framework, where they can hold their own defensively (ala Thiago), but I wouldn't expect this player to create chances, assist or score frequently, just like I don't expect Thiago to do all that.