« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1411897 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,012
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12360 on: Today at 08:25:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:42:55 pm
This is such a confusing misuse  "statistics" I genuinely don't know where to start with it

First of all everything needs to be per 90- not per game played in or cumulative... if you want to do that then we can go through them
Apart from not using per 90 which is essential you've managed to completely absent any on ball statistics, misread your own recovery numbers and leave out pressures and successful pressures

Finally if you're using last years numbers you should be aware Hendersons games at centre back and playing the 6 vs where he's currently playing will affect his numbers a lot (positively and negatively depending on the metric)

You have the number of games and you have the numbers. If you want to bring in the minutes played, you are welcome to compare them. I know I took the time to analyze the two players and it's not always up to one side to support their claim, if you or SamLad or anyone wants to show the contrary that Keita is indeed defensively better than Henderson, and deserves a spot in the XI, you can always come back with what you think are the right numbers per 90, so that it will be helpful for all to come to the accurate perspective.

I know for sure that tackle success % isn't going to improve even if you make it per 90, nor will aerial success rate and the other numbers per game are incredibly high in favour of Henderson, I personally think there will be a little tilt, but the numbers will still favour Henderson. But, if you do come up with per 90 numbers that show that Keita is better, you're welcome to and I will be happy to change my opinion.

Also, if there is a way to separate Hendo's stats as a CB and as a midfielder, instead of going through individual stats of every game, please let me know.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,012
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12361 on: Today at 08:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:15:03 pm
He'd be seen as a decent enough signing (given he's contributed to CL wins and a title winning season) if it wasn't for the fact we need to get every big signing spot on due to our reluctance to ever spend/sell to buy.

The only really weak spots in the squad are due to Ox and Keita not really living up to the billing. If they were the players we hoped they'd be - and stayed fit - then it would have been invaluable to our squad strength and improved the team even further. Particularly since the title win.

If you look at what we need in midfield (mid 20s, box-to-box energetic player, technically adept) that's basically what we were looking for Naby to be.

Absolutely. Naby has always had all the tools to be a really top class midfielder. Unfortunately, this is his fourth season here and he has still not shown his abilities consistently, nor been reliable, one way or the other. He has still remained only a promise at Liverpool. Whichever way you want to see, whether you want to put it all down to injuries, he has scored 6 goals and 5 assists and has created 9 big chances in 3 and a half seasons, and for a player who was expected to be a lock picker and a creative midfielder, who was supposed to improve us to incredible heights when we bought him, those numbers are extremely disappointing. Forget the money spent on him.

I wouldn't go as far as calling him waste of money or use any kind of hyperbole like that, he has played his part at times, but he hasn't been reliable for 3 and 1/2 years, and expecting him to suddenly become that reliable, consistent midfielder in our side is quite simply far-fetched and not realistic. At 27, and being only a promise is not someone whom we can bank on in the future unfortunately.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12362 on: Today at 08:34:42 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:25:15 pm
You have the number of games and you have the numbers. If you want to bring in the minutes played, you are welcome to compare them. I know I took the time to analyze the two players and it's not always up to one side to support their claim, if you or SamLad or anyone wants to show the contrary that Keita is indeed defensively better than Henderson, and deserves a spot in the XI, you can always come back with what you think are the right numbers per 90, so that it will be helpful for all to come to the accurate perspective.

I know for sure that tackle success % isn't going to improve even if you make it per 90, nor will aerial success rate and the other numbers per game are incredibly high in favour of Henderson, I personally think there will be a little tilt, but the numbers will still favour Henderson. But, if you do come up with per 90 numbers that show that Keita is better, you're welcome to and I will be happy to change my opinion.

Also, if there is a way to separate Hendo's stats as a CB and as a midfielder, instead of going through individual stats of every game, please let me know.

so ... you post questionable stats, and when someone mentions it, your response is not "OK what I posted is misleading" and not "No, here's why it's accurate" but instead you say "I know for sure" you're right anyway ? 

:)

btw I never said "Keita is better" I just said your stats are misleading.  are they not?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:36:16 pm by SamLad »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Up
« previous next »
 