It feels like his passing ability is properly rated to me.

He's a decent passer from deep - nothing earth shattering but good ... and as his career has progressed his judgment of when to recycle possession and when to pass progressively has become generally excellent when not pressed and playing the 6 (I think he's an excellent 6 fwiw)



The issue is that he's not a good final 3rd passer (or ball carrier) and never has been. You don't really ever want him to be your most advanced midfielder.

A couple of years ago his ability to press high helped compensate for this but that's pretty clearly dropped off this season and he now gets bypassed far too much - whether that's age or carrying knocks or being over played its hard to know but its an issue.



As for the overall balance of the side and the role of the midfield I don't think your post takes account of how we've set up this season

Until we had injuries this season we were playing with a pretty clearly advanced midfielder that was suited to the role, distinctly different from the 19/20 season - we used Elliot, Keita and Chamberlain to do the job until we didn't have any of them available (or played AOC in the front 3) then Henderson started playing their regularly but he's really not the player you want in that role.



Its hard to know what our best midfield 3 is because it depends on the fixture and because we've seen so much change but its a fair shout that its Fabinho/Thiago + an advanced midfielder and pick your preference between Keita Elliott and Jones



The main role of a CM in Klopp's team is to be tactically aware defensively and then to recycle the ball really well. He's good at both of them. His energy has been a plus for pressing, although he's struggling with it of late.I disagree that his progressive passing is only good when at 6, this is a cliche. He has combined to great success especially on the right side as an 8 with Trent and Salah and progressed the ball with them. He has also progressed the ball by switching forward to the opposite full-back (when the full-back takes up high positions) or the opposite side forward. He is safe in a Liverpool side with a recurring theme of having most CMs who are safe and intent on recycling the ball than being overtly creative, because there are other players to do it. Be it Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner, or even Jones who has been criticized to be more disciplined after he broke through, than when he was a youngster, they have all been primarily re-cyclers of the ball with more defensive responsibilities than creative responsibilities. Or take even Keita, who has suppressed much of his attacking instincts of Leipzig since joining us and has been trying to add defensive nous for a long time now. He doesn't dribble as often as he used to at Leipzig and he also engages in a lot of ball recycling than forcing the issue. Thiago is an excellent progressive passer, but even he doesn't look to create goals directly/assisting forwards. He primarily aims to recycle and then put the ball through to Firmino/one of the midfielders or out-wide. It's a Liverpool thing for midfielders not to worry about scoring or assisting and to worry about recycling and defending/shielding the defense.Disagree. In 2012-13, especially after Coutinho and Sturridge joined, he was extremely creative in the final third and this continued in the next two seasons. In 2013-14, he combined brilliantly with Suarez and Sturridge, often from the edge of the area, I remember plenty of passing from him and even back-heels from there (to Suarez's goal against Cardiff comes to mind).In 2014-15, our attack suffered after losing Suarez and due to Sturridge's injuries, and still he was a major creative outlet along with Coutinho and they fed Sterling regularly.The stats back me up, Hendo has 7 assists in the league in 2013-14, and 9 assists in 2014-15, which are pretty good for a CM playing from deep, but he wasn't a No. 6, Gerrard was in those seasons. He was an 8, playing progressive passes, creating chances and goals. To say, he was never a good final third passer is plain wrong.Even after that, he has created quite a few goals crossing from the right side under Klopp, the key is for him to interchange passes with Trent and Salah and then progress up there from wide, because Klopp rarely wants our CMs to progress through the middle to opposition box, concede possession and having the whole team to run back, with a midfielder or two short to defend.AOC, Keita and Elliot are only individually known as more attacking players. But in Klopp's Liverpool, they all have similar responsibilities as the others - recycle and offer defensive protection.We used Elliot, but Elliot was still an 8 with defensive responsibilities, however forward he pushed up. His primary responsibilities still was to retain the ball and to track back when needed. Elliot has played 1 through-ball in the 4 games he played, with 0 assists. He made 22 recoveries and contested 23 duels. He has even blocked 2 shots by the opposition. Don't tell me that's a No. 10. The same applies for Keita and Chamberlain, in fact, we got punished when Keita let his man loose in a few games, this season. It shows how concentrated our midfield has to be defensively, before they think of doing other things.In one of the games, Ox was in our own box clearing an opposition cross in open play (not even a set-piece), and he was pretty proud of it too after the game. No No. 10 does that or has that kind of a responsibility. It is clear and has been clear for a long long time that we play a 3 man midfield with one No. 6 and two No. 8s who all have to recycle the ball and focus on defensive discipline. If they create and score, it's a bonus.Our best midfield is open to interpretation, but as I said, there is no advanced midfielder, except if you consider Firmino as the one, who is the 10, playing false 9.It's hard to assess Elliot as he has only played a few games and need to see how he would do regularly in the big games or in the CL, so I'd be fine if Klopp eases him into the side next season, with sub appearances in this one, also considering his injury.Looking at the others, I think Klopp still thinks Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo is our best midfield. If Thiago is not available, then Jones. If two of those are not available/we need rotation, then only Keita and Ox come into the picture. It may change of course, based on how the rest of the season goes.Anyway, the situation is that, Hendo, at 31, has signed an extension. Milner is leaving. For all the talents and people's preference of them due to their attacking abilities (which they are still restrained by the system), there are huge concerns about Keita and Ox regarding both availability and consistency. Both of them are yet to show any signs of consistent performances for a long time now. Not intending to be harsh, but it's hard to see Keita and Ox having a clear-cut long term future at the club, especially if there will be midfield signings in the summer, which large sections of the fanbase want. Let's discuss during the summer.