Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm
I just hope we get to see a Naby, Fab & Thiago midfield. Intrigued to see how it would operate with three gifted but totally different types of player.

Only way you ever see this midfield is Henderson is injured. Simple fact is Klopp values Henderson energy and leadership over someone more skilled it seems.

We all know thats probably our best midfield technician wise and football smarts though.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 06:46:37 am
Only way you ever see this midfield is Henderson is injured. Simple fact is Klopp values Henderson energy and leadership over someone more skilled it seems.

We all know thats probably our best midfield technician wise and football smarts though.

Leadership shouldn't be underestimated especially away from home. That said, surely Klopp recognises Henderson isn't covering the right flank as well as he used to.
Guinea out of AFCON, Naby will be returning back to the UK in the coming days.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 06:46:37 am
Only way you ever see this midfield is Henderson is injured and if Naby is not injured. Simple fact is Klopp values Henderson energy and leadership over someone more skilled it seems.

We all know thats probably our best midfield technician wise and football smarts though.

Corrected for you.

Not intended to slate the guy (I was one of the most excited fans when he was initially linked with us, I was a big fan of him at Leipzig), but that's the reality of where we are. He needs to be more available and for all of Hendo's drop in form, it's not as if Naby can stake a claim regularly because he's secure defensively and would help us hold on to leads. Naby has equally struggled in certain games defensively, if not worse, so he needs to improve there if he wants to be Hendo's successor and stay as one beyond the summer. Jones is looking more probable to stake a claim than him, at the moment. His contract situation is not looking good as well, so will we be bringing a midfielder/or two in, in the summer, is another thing to ponder.

On the ball (if that's what you mean by technique) Naby is superior, yes, but not sure what you mean by 'football smarts'. If that's game intelligence, then I disagree, Hendo has seen through far bigger games and situations with great success than Naby has so far. If that's not game intelligence, what is?

For Klopp, tactical balance is important and we have some fantastic players on the ball already (our CBs, both full-backs, Thiago, maybe even Fabinho and of course front three - whichever combo plays), and our full-backs and front three create a lot of chances, so our CMs do not need to be extraordinarily creative on the ball. That's been the recurring theme of Klopp's Liverpool, regardless of what people may clamour for or fail to acknowledge.

Plus, Hendo's passing ability is extremely under-rated here, and in a lot of places elsewhere as well. Maybe, he should've been Hendinho for people to appreciate him better.

Anyway, it's good to have Naby back and among the options.

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:43:07 am


Plus, Hendo's passing ability is extremely under-rated here, and in a lot of places elsewhere as well. Maybe, he should've been Hendinho for people to appreciate him better.



It feels like his passing ability is properly rated to me.
He's a decent passer from deep - nothing earth shattering but good ... and as his career has progressed his judgment of when to recycle possession and when to pass progressively has become generally excellent when not pressed and playing the 6 (I think he's an excellent 6 fwiw)

The issue is that he's not a good final 3rd passer (or ball carrier) and never has been. You don't really ever want him to be your most advanced midfielder.
A couple of years ago his ability to press high helped compensate for this but that's pretty clearly dropped off this season and he now gets bypassed far too much - whether that's age or carrying knocks or being over played its hard to know but its an issue.

As for the overall balance of the side and the role of the midfield I don't think your post takes account of how we've set up this season 
Until we had injuries this season we were playing with a pretty clearly advanced midfielder that was suited to the role, distinctly different from the 19/20 season  - we used Elliot, Keita and Chamberlain to do the job until we didn't have any of them available (or played AOC in the front 3) then Henderson started playing their regularly but he's really not the player you want in that role.

Its hard to know what our best midfield 3 is because it depends on the fixture and because we've seen so much change but its a fair shout that its Fabinho/Thiago + an advanced midfielder and pick your preference between Keita Elliott and Jones
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:17:58 pm
It feels like his passing ability is properly rated to me.
He's a decent passer from deep - nothing earth shattering but good ... and as his career has progressed his judgment of when to recycle possession and when to pass progressively has become generally excellent when not pressed and playing the 6 (I think he's an excellent 6 fwiw)

The issue is that he's not a good final 3rd passer (or ball carrier) and never has been.

Plenty of examples in this clip of final 3rd passes that are top draw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Su-BPWCyutU
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:20:48 pm
Plenty of examples in this clip of final 3rd passes that are top draw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Su-BPWCyutU

Yes. Thanks. There are lots of clips of Mignolet making saves too.

(before someone jumps in - he's a better final 3rd passer than Mginolet was at saving things...you get the point)
Quote
For Klopp, tactical balance is important and we have some fantastic players on the ball already (our CBs, both full-backs, Thiago, maybe even Fabinho and of course front three - whichever combo plays), and our full-backs and front three create a lot of chances, so our CMs do not need to be extraordinarily creative on the ball. That's been the recurring theme of Klopp's Liverpool, regardless of what people may clamour for or fail to acknowledge.

He brought in Thiago to replace Gini, which is clear evidence of Klopp wanting more progressive passing ability from our midfield. Clearly Klopp was clamouring for more of it too.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:34:26 pm
Yes. Thanks. There are lots of clips of Mignolet making saves too.

(before someone jumps in - he's a better final 3rd passer than Mginolet was at saving things...you get the point)
Most of the assists in that video are passes from the middle third and a fair chunk are crosses from the right side to the back post. The issue is as he ages, his ability to make those runs outside the full back into space has diminished so he's being asked to play in ever tighter spaces and it just isn't his game at all. His movement is just a bit robotic to consistently excel in that advanced right sided eight role. Particularly against teams who just want to park the bus - and I think we have seen that recently against Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal in the 1st leg of the semi final. When teams bunker in he just doesn't have the call carrying ability to really break teams out of their shape so what you end up getting is him putting in a lot of those low percentage first time crosses towards the back post - those passes can and have worked but tough when the opposing team has 7 players in and around the 18 yard box. You can't even argue that Hendo gives us enough defensively in that role anymore either because I think it's clear he's lost a step and Elliott was giving you pretty much everything you want from that role before the injury.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 06:46:37 am
Only way you ever see this midfield is Henderson is injured. Simple fact is Klopp values Henderson energy and leadership over someone more skilled it seems.

We all know thats probably our best midfield technician wise and football smarts though.

Henderson's leadership won't fade but his ability to perform will and probably has. Jurgen rates Hendo but he rates winning more highly, and as with all players the time will come when they are used less and leave. I think Jurgen is already planning for Henderson's bit part days as he did for Milner so Thiago, Fab and Naby could appear at some point. Hope so as it might be a winning combination.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:17:58 pm
It feels like his passing ability is properly rated to me.
He's a decent passer from deep - nothing earth shattering but good ... and as his career has progressed his judgment of when to recycle possession and when to pass progressively has become generally excellent when not pressed and playing the 6 (I think he's an excellent 6 fwiw)

The main role of a CM in Klopp's team is to be tactically aware defensively and then to recycle the ball really well. He's good at both of them. His energy has been a plus for pressing, although he's struggling with it of late.

I disagree that his progressive passing is only good when at 6, this is a cliche. He has combined to great success especially on the right side as an 8 with Trent and Salah and progressed the ball with them. He has also progressed the ball by switching forward to the opposite full-back (when the full-back takes up high positions) or the opposite side forward. He is safe in a Liverpool side with a recurring theme of having most CMs who are safe and intent on recycling the ball than being overtly creative, because there are other players to do it. Be it Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner, or even Jones who has been criticized to be more disciplined after he broke through, than when he was a youngster, they have all been primarily re-cyclers of the ball with more defensive responsibilities than creative responsibilities. Or take even Keita, who has suppressed much of his attacking instincts of Leipzig since joining us and has been trying to add defensive nous for a long time now. He doesn't dribble as often as he used to at Leipzig and he also engages in a lot of ball recycling than forcing the issue. Thiago is an excellent progressive passer, but even he doesn't look to create goals directly/assisting forwards. He primarily aims to recycle and then put the ball through to Firmino/one of the midfielders or out-wide. It's a Liverpool thing for midfielders not to worry about scoring or assisting and to worry about recycling and defending/shielding the defense.

Quote
The issue is that he's not a good final 3rd passer (or ball carrier) and never has been. You don't really ever want him to be your most advanced midfielder.
A couple of years ago his ability to press high helped compensate for this but that's pretty clearly dropped off this season and he now gets bypassed far too much - whether that's age or carrying knocks or being over played its hard to know but its an issue.

Disagree. In 2012-13, especially after Coutinho and Sturridge joined, he was extremely creative in the final third and this continued in the next two seasons. In 2013-14, he combined brilliantly with Suarez and Sturridge, often from the edge of the area, I remember plenty of passing from him and even back-heels from there (to Suarez's goal against Cardiff comes to mind).

In 2014-15, our attack suffered after losing Suarez and due to Sturridge's injuries, and still he was a major creative outlet along with Coutinho and they fed Sterling regularly.

The stats back me up, Hendo has 7 assists in the league in 2013-14, and 9 assists in 2014-15, which are pretty good for a CM playing from deep, but he wasn't a No. 6, Gerrard was in those seasons. He was an 8, playing progressive passes, creating chances and goals. To say, he was never a good final third passer is plain wrong.

Even after that, he has created quite a few goals crossing from the right side under Klopp, the key is for him to interchange passes with Trent and Salah and then progress up there from wide, because Klopp rarely wants our CMs to progress through the middle to opposition box, concede possession and having the whole team to run back, with a midfielder or two short to defend.

Quote
As for the overall balance of the side and the role of the midfield I don't think your post takes account of how we've set up this season 
Until we had injuries this season we were playing with a pretty clearly advanced midfielder that was suited to the role, distinctly different from the 19/20 season  - we used Elliot, Keita and Chamberlain to do the job until we didn't have any of them available (or played AOC in the front 3) then Henderson started playing their regularly but he's really not the player you want in that role.

AOC, Keita and Elliot are only individually known as more attacking players. But in Klopp's Liverpool, they all have similar responsibilities as the others - recycle and offer defensive protection.

We used Elliot, but Elliot was still an 8 with defensive responsibilities, however forward he pushed up. His primary responsibilities still was to retain the ball and to track back when needed. Elliot has played 1 through-ball in the 4 games he played, with 0 assists. He made 22 recoveries and contested 23 duels. He has even blocked 2 shots by the opposition. Don't tell me that's a No. 10. The same applies for Keita and Chamberlain, in fact, we got punished when Keita let his man loose in a few games, this season. It shows how concentrated our midfield has to be defensively, before they think of doing other things.

In one of the games, Ox was in our own box clearing an opposition cross in open play (not even a set-piece), and he was pretty proud of it too after the game. No No. 10 does that or has that kind of a responsibility. It is clear and has been clear for a long long time that we play a 3 man midfield with one No. 6 and two No. 8s who all have to recycle the ball and focus on defensive discipline. If they create and score, it's a bonus.

Quote
Its hard to know what our best midfield 3 is because it depends on the fixture and because we've seen so much change but its a fair shout that its Fabinho/Thiago + an advanced midfielder and pick your preference between Keita Elliott and Jones

Our best midfield is open to interpretation, but as I said, there is no advanced midfielder, except if you consider Firmino as the one, who is the 10, playing false 9.

It's hard to assess Elliot as he has only played a few games and need to see how he would do regularly in the big games or in the CL, so I'd be fine if Klopp eases him into the side next season, with sub appearances in this one, also considering his injury.

Looking at the others, I think Klopp still thinks Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo is our best midfield. If Thiago is not available, then Jones. If two of those are not available/we need rotation, then only Keita and Ox come into the picture. It may change of course, based on how the rest of the season goes.

Anyway, the situation is that, Hendo, at 31, has signed an extension. Milner is leaving. For all the talents and people's preference of them due to their attacking abilities (which they are still restrained by the system), there are huge concerns about Keita and Ox regarding both availability and consistency. Both of them are yet to show any signs of consistent performances for a long time now. Not intending to be harsh, but it's hard to see Keita and Ox having a clear-cut long term future at the club, especially if there will be midfield signings in the summer, which large sections of the fanbase want. Let's discuss during the summer.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:17:58 pm
It feels like his passing ability is properly rated to me.
He's a decent passer from deep - nothing earth shattering but good ... and as his career has progressed his judgment of when to recycle possession and when to pass progressively has become generally excellent when not pressed and playing the 6 (I think he's an excellent 6 fwiw)

The issue is that he's not a good final 3rd passer (or ball carrier) and never has been. You don't really ever want him to be your most advanced midfielder.
A couple of years ago his ability to press high helped compensate for this but that's pretty clearly dropped off this season and he now gets bypassed far too much - whether that's age or carrying knocks or being over played its hard to know but its an issue.

As for the overall balance of the side and the role of the midfield I don't think your post takes account of how we've set up this season 
Until we had injuries this season we were playing with a pretty clearly advanced midfielder that was suited to the role, distinctly different from the 19/20 season  - we used Elliot, Keita and Chamberlain to do the job until we didn't have any of them available (or played AOC in the front 3) then Henderson started playing their regularly but he's really not the player you want in that role.

Its hard to know what our best midfield 3 is because it depends on the fixture and because we've seen so much change but its a fair shout that its Fabinho/Thiago + an advanced midfielder and pick your preference between Keita Elliott and Jones

Agreed his passing is fairly rated, good passer at 6 as you say can obviously make the odd special pass as we saw against United at old Trafford, overall wouldnt say its anything more than decent, its his other capabilities  that allowed him to get to the top.
We need him back asap. I've given him a lot of stick but we need his qualities.
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 12:53:30 pm
Most of the assists in that video are passes from the middle third and a fair chunk are crosses from the right side to the back post.

Crosses from the right side are also final third passes, and he has played plenty of passes through the middle from the edge of the area, lofted or ground. The thing is that he was doing this regularly before Klopp, but Klopp changed his game.

Quote
The issue is as he ages, his ability to make those runs outside the full back into space has diminished so he's being asked to play in ever tighter spaces and it just isn't his game at all. His movement is just a bit robotic to consistently excel in that advanced right sided eight role. Particularly against teams who just want to park the bus - and I think we have seen that recently against Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal in the 1st leg of the semi final. When teams bunker in he just doesn't have the call carrying ability to really break teams out of their shape so what you end up getting is him putting in a lot of those low percentage first time crosses towards the back post - those passes can and have worked but tough when the opposing team has 7 players in and around the 18 yard box.

Agree with the point about ageing, but the issue is more with respect to his defensive tracking back than anything offensively. As I said, our CMs under Klopp are rarely tasked with breaking down the opposition. Our CMs are not our No. 10 (right sided or left sided- regardless of how they position themselves), Firmino as false 9, is our No. 10. We play with one No. 6 and two No. 8s, so I don't see why we are looking at our CMs to break their defense primarily which hasn't been their game at all, regardless of any personnel in the middle. It has always been a bonus for them to score and create, but none of the CMs have done it consistently nor, do I think, has Klopp wanted them to. Which is why they stay in shape mostly, recycle the ball and allow the full-backs and attackers to take over, while helping occasionally by giving overloads out wide or in the half spaces.

If we are at our game, we can break through most teams however they set-up, you are citing the exceptions rather than the rule. We have been outscoring Man City this season with our current set-up and personnel (and do you realize that is not a mean feat? and which we did not do in our title winning season?) and we have been outscoring our own record of previous seasons under Klopp. Chelsea are a good team, with good midfielders and defenders. We had glorious chances against Leicester that we squandered at a difficult time with COVID issue, and in the Arsenal game, we missed our two primary attackers, missed a few chances and still won the tie anyway.

Quote
You can't even argue that Hendo gives us enough defensively in that role anymore either because I think it's clear he's lost a step and Elliott was giving you pretty much everything you want from that role before the injury.

Agreed that Hendo is declining defensively, and that Elliot is a big talent.

I think eventually, at least one of Jones/Elliot, if not both will be regulars in the XI, they have it in them, but for now, Elliot is coming back from a long term injury, having done well, but in a short sample space. He will be eased in, and he will have sterner tests in future against better oppositions and bigger games than the few games he played, which was indeed promising.

It will be interesting to see Klopp's selections after Thiago is back.

But my post was for those clamoring for Naby/Ox to be starter, they don't offer the consistency or the defensive discipline that even an ageing Hendo is offering. They have a long way to prove they can stake a claim to replace him.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:39:46 pm
He brought in Thiago to replace Gini, which is clear evidence of Klopp wanting more progressive passing ability from our midfield. Clearly Klopp was clamouring for more of it too.

Bad argument. Thiago is progressive, but not downright creative as some of you are clamoring for. He plays a lot of progressive passes, but as I said, to the wide or to the attackers dropping deep, rather than looking to create goals or effect the final third himself. Also, Thiago offers a lot defensively, he's an 8 as well, a deep lying playmaker, not a No. 10 at all.

Thiago has played in 35 PL games so far (both last season and this combined 2020-21 and 2021-22) and here are his numbers for all of those games

Games - 35
Goals - 2
Assist - 1
Passes per match - 67.86 (similar to Hendo, who averages around 65 passes)
Big Chances created - 4 (Hendo has created 4 in 2021-22 alone in 20 appearances)
Through-balls - 6 (Hendo has 7 in 2021-22 alone in 20 appearances)

Are these the stats of someone affecting our final third heavily?

On the contrary, look at his defensive stats

Tackle success - 61%
Interceptions - 37
Recoveries - 215
Duels won - 193
Duels lost - 176
Aerial Battles won - 46
Aerial Battles lost - 36

These are the stats of someone battling hard in midfield and recycling the ball - signs of a perfect Klopp midfielder.

 
Is there evidence to suggest that Keita can't offer the defensive solidity that Henderson does? That was thrown out there but what is the evidence to back that up?
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:43:29 pm
Agreed his passing is fairly rated, good passer at 6 as you say can obviously make the odd special pass as we saw against United at old Trafford, overall wouldnt say its anything more than decent, its his other capabilities  that allowed him to get to the top.

He has had different kinds of passes in his locker. His negative is not being able to carry the ball well, that is his weaknes - but then most DMs (one of his positions), and CMs outside of B2B don't require to.

However, this thread is an example that his passing is under-rated, it's not rated fairly - ask most fans of other clubs and they don't rate him well at all, as some Liverpool fans as well.

It's not that odd, considering he has that in his locker and has had it before. He played the through-ball to Salah again against Everton as well. Before Klopp, he was much more closer to the box and effecting the game in the final third. Since Klopp, his roles have changed. He also has the ball over the top, the cross from the right side etc. His passing is under-rated.

Btw, that pass against Man United or his general passing range - how many current CMs in the world have that in their locker?

De Bruyne, Thiago, Jorginho, Verratti, Kimmich, Kroos, Modric (36 and beyond his peak) and that's it? If that's only decent, then you have extremely high standards, I tell you. 

Anyway, stopping here as we're going out of topic.
