I think he is a wonderful footballer and has great game intelligence. His biggest problem for me has always been his lack of athleticism. If he was slightly quicker, slightly stronger and slightly more robust then he would be a world beater.



Unfortunately he isn't though and isn't helped by the demands our system puts on midfield players.



We are continually looking for the extra cutting edge a Keita, Oxlade, Minamino or Shaqiri brings to the team but are seemingly unwilling to accept the drop off when we don't have the ball. Hopefully the likes of Jones and Elliott can provide the cutting edge without the drop off.



It is one hell of a tough gig.



I think it may be more stamina and intensity than pure athleticism. I think he's plenty strong and quick/explosive over short distances. He's not good at long sprints though, and he doesn't always show that hunger to get goal-side when the ball is past him. That's a big problem when you're in a Klopp midfield because there's so much ground to cover. When we're solidly on the front foot I think he's great. When the game gets stretched you start to see his limitations.His stats are consistently elite, but at this point it's probably fair to say he's not especially good at the stuff that doesn't show up in publicly available metrics. I thought he would rip up the league coming from Leipzig but it's not happening and one has to look beyond the analytics for an explanation.