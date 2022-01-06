I get why this thread is so lively, he's a hard player to quantify. United, Leicester at home, sublime performances, he's got it in him there's no doubt, but at times Chelsea, Leicester away, you expect so much and he doesn't quite deliver, not to say he's bad but it's as if the game passes him by. Is it a lack of gametime, effecting rhythm as Klopp says, you can see the argument, then you're onto is he injury prone, understandable but still debatable, he was doing so well before Pogba takes him out, is he just unlucky. Attitude, the pull out for Spurs was understandable, but... you just get the impression. One of those players that divides down tribal lines but I can't join any side, I like him but can't quite make my mind up