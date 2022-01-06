« previous next »
He's going to be 27 next month. Make of that what you will.

I made of it what I will. The birthday card is in the post.
I rarely do what I'm about to but fair play this is an amazing piece of work by you -... I doff the hat to a fellow entrenched debator who won't give an inch

here's a summary of your bolded quotes ...

Your first clip is a response to me (ironically) questioning your first premise (the one we're now stuck on)
The second you say 'he probably has the skill and technique' ... I mean... it doesn't get much more begrudging especially considering his technical level ... in the middle of once again saying there's no evidence he has the right quality of character
The third your entire post is entirely about how he isn't good enough for us
And the last is the start of a post where you're highlighting the initial positive from one game years ago ... before getting back onto your theme of .. once more for the cheap seats.... why he's mentally weak and isn't up for a physical challenge

So yeah ... you've made it clear where you stand on him, which is fine. And also may well prove to be right in terms of his future, he might not be what we need in terms of the composition of the squad given that he's not always getting picked (I ventured a couple of explanations for this a couple of pages back but its hard for any of us to know)

As the discussion has fixated on this I'd once again ask how he manages to put up the numbers he does playing as an AM? - in terms of pressures, possession adjusted tackles per 90, possession adjusted interceptions per 90 etc etc - basically anything quantifiable defensively - way in excess of most other advanced midfielders - if he lacks character and isn't up for a physical challenge?



here's a summary of your bolded quotes ...

Your first clip is a response to me (ironically) questioning your first premise (the one we're now stuck on)
The second you say 'he probably has the skill and technique' ... I mean... it doesn't get much more begrudging especially considering his technical level ... in the middle of once again saying there's no evidence he has the right quality of character
The third your entire post is entirely about how he isn't good enough for us
And the last is the start of a post where you're highlighting the initial positive from one game years ago ... before getting back onto your theme of .. once more for the cheap seats.... why he's mentally weak and isn't up for a physical challenge

"You said black was white"

"No I didn't. Take a look. I said black was black".

"Yeah, ok, maybe. But you meant black was white".
That was my fault, I got sucked into that argument when the question is irrelevant anyway. The central point I was making is that going hard into 50/50s isn't an essential quality in an advanced midfielder in 2022 because the nature of the game has changed from what it was 15 or 30 years ago and we're generally a possession team these days.

Its not a fault - its just a nice discussion about football isnt it? Imagine we were all in a boozer and it feels different I reckon. Its all good!
"You said black was white"

"No I didn't. Take a look. I said black was black".

"Yeah, ok, maybe. But you meant black was white".

For the record - I didnt say the yeah ok maybe bit - I concede no ground here like Naby when high pressing :)
I clearly said you havent said black apart from when you wanted to quickly get back to your endless white stuff

Its a shame you havent answered the last question about his defensive production at any point as thats the heart of the issue but I get that this going poorly between us (Im amazing at reading nuance in messages) so youd rather not engage so Ill leave it up to others to follow up as its the heart of the issue

Do we think he'll still be here after the summer? I reckon he'll be moved on if we can recoup a reasonable amount. Just my opinion of course, and we'll see how that pans out. We'll see what Klopp really things of him in the remainder of the season. I thought he looked outstanding Leipzig and had high hopes, so I'm rooting for him. I just don't think it's going to happen.

He looks wonderful here and there (recently when he came on against Leicester in the cup), but he seems to need very specific games and circumstances to shine. He's a bit luxury in that regard. Perhaps we are just not a good fit for him?

His stats look good, but it's almost an intangible issue. Almost like certain types of game just pass him by.

Has to be said, injuries really played havoc with his introduction to the club. His first few appearances he looked really sharp.

I know its already been done to death, but that Chelsea game was quite telling. Starting Milner over Keita is not good for him, whichever way you slice it.
That's a cute quote but it isn't necessarily true. It just sounds as if it is super clever and something the xG crowd would love but football isn't really like that.
That is so pre-Klopp it's almost quaint. We wipe the floor with teams like that now.
Do we think he'll still be here after the summer? I reckon he'll be moved on if we can recoup a reasonable amount. Just my opinion of course, and we'll see how that pans out. We'll see what Klopp really things of him in the remainder of the season. I thought he looked outstanding Leipzig and had high hopes, so I'm rooting for him. I just don't think it's going to happen.

He looks wonderful here and there (recently when he came on against Leicester in the cup), but he seems to need very specific games and circumstances to shine. He's a bit luxury in that regard. Perhaps we are just not a good fit for him?

His stats look good, but it's almost an intangible issue. Almost like certain types of game just pass him by.

Has to be said, injuries really played havoc with his introduction to the club. His first few appearances he looked really sharp.

I know its already been done to death, but that Chelsea game was quite telling. Starting Milner over Keita is not good for him, whichever way you slice it.

I'm not sure that I have ever wanted a player to succeed here quite so much, but I feel this season is a test for his future here and, on balance, I suspect he will be moved on in the summer.

I hope it turns around for him in the meantime though.
I'm not sure that I have ever wanted a player to succeed here quite so much, but I feel this season is a test for his future here and, on balance, I suspect he will be moved on in the summer.

I hope it turns around for him in the meantime though.

Tend to agree. I don't know that we'll try hard to move him on but if there's a good offer that comes before his contract is up then I reckon we'd take it. I don't think we'll be in a hurry to renew unless we see a significant change from him. For his sake, I hope he has a good AFCON and comes back and has a strong finish to the season. Sometimes it can just be a confidence thing too. Having a consistent and strong finish to the season might give him the confidence to feel that he does belong at a really top club and should be playing every week.
That's a cute quote but it isn't necessarily true. It just sounds as if it is super clever and something the xG crowd would love but football isn't really like that.
Oh football is deffo like that for elite centre backs, how often do you see Virg actually making a tackle? Ill tell you what its rare that he does. Centre backs that try to tackle often give away a lot of fouls.
If the lad comes back and stays fit then that will be a successful season. There is no talk about renewing his contract so is it a case of he has 5 months to show the club he can stay fit and make an impact as right now 120k a week for a squad player is a little nutty. You can allocate Nabys wages to the increases that will be coming to Jones and Elliott plus still have 50k leftover for the next guy who may come in.

He just needs to stay fit and make an impact in midfield, which is crying out for new blood / fresh legs. Different times I know but not one current midfielder would get into the side we had 15 years ago. Alonso, Mascherano & SG set the bar in recent years for what I would love to see at standards required to challenge. Things are different now as in a Jurgen system the footballing ability is a luxury, its more about the drive to keep the pressure on when we lose the ball and that seems to be happening way too often lately. Thiago comes back in with Hendo and Fab which will allow us to string a few more passes in the middle. If that happens Naby's playing minutes wont be great and can see him struggling to get his contract renewed.
If the lad comes back and stays fit then that will be a successful season. There is no talk about renewing his contract so is it a case of he has 5 months to show the club he can stay fit and make an impact as right now 120k a week for a squad player is a little nutty. You can allocate Nabys wages to the increases that will be coming to Jones and Elliott plus still have 50k leftover for the next guy who may come in.

He just needs to stay fit and make an impact in midfield, which is crying out for new blood / fresh legs. Different times I know but not one current midfielder would get into the side we had 15 years ago. Alonso, Mascherano & SG set the bar in recent years for what I would love to see at standards required to challenge. Things are different now as in a Jurgen system the footballing ability is a luxury, its more about the drive to keep the pressure on when we lose the ball and that seems to be happening way too often lately. Thiago comes back in with Hendo and Fab which will allow us to string a few more passes in the middle. If that happens Naby's playing minutes wont be great and can see him struggling to get his contract renewed.

What about 140k for Milner, someone who (should) be further down the pecking line?  Or Ox, who is also on 120k and every single time I have seen him this season has been the worst player on the pitch?  120k a week for someone who should be 4th choice if fit, in a position where 2 of the 3 players ahead of him are injury prone and 32+ does not seem unreasonable if we do want to be challenging City for the title alongside Chelsea - their 4th choice CMs is probably Saul, who is on 200k  (Kante is on 290k, Kovacic 150k, Jorginho 120k, Havertz 150k, CHO 120k).  Obviously if we do go and get someone like Bellingham who becomes 1st choice automatically, and don't have Milner/Ox leave, then fair enough, it is a fair comment
Do we think he'll still be here after the summer? I reckon he'll be moved on if we can recoup a reasonable amount. Just my opinion of course, and we'll see how that pans out. We'll see what Klopp really things of him in the remainder of the season. I thought he looked outstanding Leipzig and had high hopes, so I'm rooting for him. I just don't think it's going to happen.

He looks wonderful here and there (recently when he came on against Leicester in the cup), but he seems to need very specific games and circumstances to shine. He's a bit luxury in that regard. Perhaps we are just not a good fit for him?

His stats look good, but it's almost an intangible issue. Almost like certain types of game just pass him by.

Has to be said, injuries really played havoc with his introduction to the club. His first few appearances he looked really sharp.

I know its already been done to death, but that Chelsea game was quite telling. Starting Milner over Keita is not good for him, whichever way you slice it.

This season we've seen him play some of the best football I've seen from a midfielder since Gerard left - the United game in particular, which was our best performance of the season, and he was EASILY the best player on the pitch (YES, I am including Salah in that - Keita put in that day the single best CM performance I've seen at the club in YEARS) and yet people forget those types of games, and only remember the 1 or 2 times (this entire season) he has "shitted out of" (their words, not mine) a 50/50, or games like Atletico where he got scapegoated for our first half performance despite not being the worst player in the midfield that day.
What about 140k for Milner, someone who (should) be further down the pecking line?  Or Ox, who is also on 120k and every single time I have seen him this season has been the worst player on the pitch?  120k a week for someone who should be 4th choice if fit, in a position where 2 of the 3 players ahead of him are injury prone and 32+ does not seem unreasonable if we do want to be challenging City for the title alongside Chelsea - their 4th choice CMs is probably Saul, who is on 200k  (Kante is on 290k, Kovacic 150k, Jorginho 120k, Havertz 150k, CHO 120k).  Obviously if we do go and get someone like Bellingham who becomes 1st choice automatically, and don't have Milner/Ox leave, then fair enough, it is a fair comment
Milner was signed for free and that was factored into his wages. Notwithstanding, he has given 6 fantastic seasons and played a key role in our PL and UCL wins. He's also likely to leave at the end of season anyway.
He just needs to stay fit and make an impact in midfield, which is crying out for new blood / fresh legs. Different times I know but not one current midfielder would get into the side we had 15 years ago. Alonso, Mascherano & SG set the bar in recent years for what I would love to see at standards required to challenge. Things are different now as in a Jurgen system the footballing ability is a luxury, its more about the drive to keep the pressure on when we lose the ball and that seems to be happening way too often lately. Thiago comes back in with Hendo and Fab which will allow us to string a few more passes in the middle. If that happens Naby's playing minutes wont be great and can see him struggling to get his contract renewed.
I don't think it's even that, those were arguably three of the top 10 midfielders of the last 15 years. You only have to look at their careers to see that. You just don't come across those kinds of players very often.
This season we've seen him play some of the best football I've seen from a midfielder since Gerard left

 :o


Are you taking about Keita here?    ???
I don't think it's even that, those were arguably three of the top 10 midfielders of the last 15 years. You only have to look at their careers to see that. You just don't come across those kinds of players very often.

They were unbelievable and we were lucky to have them but at the same time we seem to be blessed with replacing great strikers with even better strikers or at least on par. So its just not down to luck as CL / League winners are in prime position to attract the best in the world esp with the man we have as manager. Midfield is probably the one department where we have not hit the heights of performances we have seen from goalie, defenders or up front as we get world class levels there. I think Fabinho is another world class player who plays in a position that rarely grabs the headlines as no matter where you go in the world, its rare a holding CM will get the credit they deserve.  So I really should acknowledge Fabinho as when he is at his best, we have the finest foundation any midfield could be built around. I just dont see Naby ever being fit enough week in week out to allow him to push on in his career as he has gone backwards since his injuries have piled up on him. At this stage he must be so hesitant in trying to go 100% in training or matches knowing he cannot rely on his body to withstand the pace of a full on Klopp system.
What about 140k for Milner, someone who (should) be further down the pecking line?  Or Ox, who is also on 120k and every single time I have seen him this season has been the worst player on the pitch?  120k a week for someone who should be 4th choice if fit, in a position where 2 of the 3 players ahead of him are injury prone and 32+ does not seem unreasonable if we do want to be challenging City for the title alongside Chelsea - their 4th choice CMs is probably Saul, who is on 200k  (Kante is on 290k, Kovacic 150k, Jorginho 120k, Havertz 150k, CHO 120k).  Obviously if we do go and get someone like Bellingham who becomes 1st choice automatically, and don't have Milner/Ox leave, then fair enough, it is a fair comment

There is serious wages being spent on Thiago, Milner, Naby and Ox and the return of minutes played, performance levels, goals and assists does not quite add up. That is why I expect 2  even 3 of those 4 not to be here next season and 2 others to be brought in. Not seen much of Bellingham so cant really discuss but knowing how English players get amped up so much in the local press resulting in silly fees for the likes of Grealish and slaphead at Utd then the young lad is probably over valued in the market as fees of 100m for a 18 year old are stupid but thats the modern game these days. 400m release clauses for lads who might be worth 40m.
Keita being great against Utd sonds great on paper.
In reality they have one of the worst midfield's in the PL.

They get outplayed every week
Keita being great against Utd sonds great on paper.
In reality they have one of the worst midfield's in the PL.

They get outplayed every week

Yep, it's important to remember that even when Keita plays well, it doesn't count, as it doesn't fit the narrative that he's never had a good game for Liverpool.
Yep, it's important to remember that even when Keita plays well, it doesn't count, as it doesn't fit the narrative that he's never had a good game for Liverpool.

But he was superb against United wasn't he?
I get why this thread is so lively, he's a hard player to quantify. United, Leicester at home, sublime performances, he's got it in him there's no doubt, but at times Chelsea, Leicester away, you expect so much and he doesn't quite deliver, not to say he's bad but it's as if the game passes him by. Is it a lack of gametime, effecting rhythm as Klopp says, you can see the argument, then you're onto is he injury prone, understandable but still debatable, he was doing so well before Pogba takes him out, is he just unlucky. Attitude, the pull out for Spurs was understandable, but... you just get the impression. One of those players that divides down tribal lines but I can't join any side, I like him but can't  quite make my mind up
Back to Naby though, I find this whole conversation bizarre. People bringing up form two or three years ago, two weeks after he bossed Leicester's midfield. Maybe if he'd started the league game, it would have had a different outcome. He's started eight games this season, we won seven and drew the other, and he didn't play in either of the two worst defensive games (West Ham and Brentford) so I'm not sure why he's being scapegoated.

If you take Henderson vs. Keita for example, I'd be willing to bet that ninety per cent of people who would start Henderson first two years ago still think the same right now, and vice versa. Because it's less a matter of form than the lens the posters are viewing the performances through. So I'm sceptical about arguments based on who has been the best recently, they won't be unbiased even if the poster is trying, and I include myself that.
If you take Henderson vs. Keita for example, I'd be willing to bet that ninety per cent of people who would start Henderson first two years ago still think the same right now, and vice versa. Because it's less a matter of form than the lens the posters are viewing the performances through. So I'm sceptical about arguments based on who has been the best recently, they won't be unbiased even if the poster is trying, and I include myself that.

Well that's clearly nonsense as Yorky hates them both  :P
I get why this thread is so lively, he's a hard player to quantify. United, Leicester at home, sublime performances, he's got it in him there's no doubt, but at times Chelsea, Leicester away, you expect so much and he doesn't quite deliver, not to say he's bad but it's as if the game passes him by. Is it a lack of gametime, effecting rhythm as Klopp says, you can see the argument, then you're onto is he injury prone, understandable but still debatable, he was doing so well before Pogba takes him out, is he just unlucky. Attitude, the pull out for Spurs was understandable, but... you just get the impression. One of those players that divides down tribal lines but I can't join any side, I like him but can't  quite make my mind up

Yeah, the curate's egg thing. He tops the pressing stats, but he can't get goalside of his man or fill an obvious space away to Atleti (after scoring an absolute worldie). He can rip a side apart with the power of his hockey assistability, but he can just as easily duck out of a good old fashioned block tackle in a way that makes you wince.

Ben Johnson on the Anfield Wrap ratings always sums him up well I think - he's on the brink of being incredible, but also a cigarette paper's width from doing your head in at any given moment. I have to say, at some point each and every player has to consistently inspire faith, and Curtis is closer to it than him IMO.
I should qualify that. Jones away to Porto this season - Naby's never asserted himself in a game that way I don't think. Sadly I think he showed signs of it coming away to Barca in that European Cup semi 1st leg but Rakitic put in a pretty criminal challenge and took him out for a spell.
I should qualify that. Jones away to Porto this season - Naby's never asserted himself in a game that way I don't think. Sadly I think he showed signs of it coming away to Barca in that European Cup semi 1st leg but Rakitic put in a pretty criminal challenge and took him out for a spell.
That's sort of it, he's always on the verge of being undroppable and I keep thinking this is it, but. There is either a break through injury or an unlucky tackle,  or he has a game that passes him by and it's frustrating, you're like I know you have all the ability to dominate games but it doesn't quite happen consistently enough.


I'm not sure I know enough to decipher why, I know he's a good player, it depends on whether it's bad luck with injuries and breaks or sometimes a good player just doesn't suit a team, to be truly at the top resilience and physical bravery are important. So I've come to the conclusion that I'll leave it to Klopp and Linders, who see him every day, to weigh it up, if they can see the underlying reasons and think they can turn it around, I'm sure there will be a new contract on offer, and I'll be happy. If they cut their losses I'm sure if he finds the right team and league he'll have the potential to still be a top class player who maybe wasn't suited to our midfield and way of playing and I'm ok with that.
That's sort of it, he's always on the verge of being undroppable and I keep thinking this is it, but. There is either a break through injury or an unlucky tackle,  or he has a game that passes him by and it's frustrating, you're like I know you have all the ability to dominate games but it doesn't quite happen consistently enough.

I mean he probably suffers from not enough games so when he has one that passes him by it's noticeable. Where as the likes of Hendo can have one of those and it's barely mentioned.

Ultimately for me he's going to go down in the group of a player who could have had the world at his feet but was so injury prone it just didn't happen. He's shown more than enough to me that he's clearly fucking boss but he just can't do 40+ games a season which ultimately a top player needs to do.
Yeah, the curate's egg thing. He tops the pressing stats, but he can't get goalside of his man or fill an obvious space away to Atleti (after scoring an absolute worldie). He can rip a side apart with the power of his hockey assistability, but he can just as easily duck out of a good old fashioned block tackle in a way that makes you wince.

Ben Johnson on the Anfield Wrap ratings always sums him up well I think - he's on the brink of being incredible, but also a cigarette paper's width from doing your head in at any given moment. I have to say, at some point each and every player has to consistently inspire faith, and Curtis is closer to it than him IMO.

I think he is a wonderful footballer and has great game intelligence. His biggest problem for me has always been his lack of athleticism. If he was slightly quicker, slightly stronger and slightly more robust then he would be a world beater.

Unfortunately he isn't though and isn't helped by the demands our system puts on midfield players.

We are continually looking for the extra cutting edge a Keita, Oxlade, Minamino or Shaqiri brings to the team but are seemingly unwilling to accept the drop off when we don't have the ball. Hopefully the likes of Jones and Elliott can provide the cutting edge without the drop off.

It is one hell of a tough gig.
Well that's clearly nonsense as Yorky hates them both  :P

The unbiased one  :)
