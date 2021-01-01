« previous next »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:20:46 am
He's going to be 27 next month. Make of that what you will.

I made of it what I will. The birthday card is in the post.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:01:34 pm
I rarely do what I'm about to but fair play this is an amazing piece of work by you -... I doff the hat to a fellow entrenched debator who won't give an inch

here's a summary of your bolded quotes ...

Your first clip is a response to me (ironically) questioning your first premise (the one we're now stuck on)
The second you say 'he probably has the skill and technique' ... I mean... it doesn't get much more begrudging especially considering his technical level ... in the middle of once again saying there's no evidence he has the right quality of character
The third your entire post is entirely about how he isn't good enough for us
And the last is the start of a post where you're highlighting the initial positive from one game years ago ... before getting back onto your theme of .. once more for the cheap seats.... why he's mentally weak and isn't up for a physical challenge

So yeah ... you've made it clear where you stand on him, which is fine. And also may well prove to be right in terms of his future, he might not be what we need in terms of the composition of the squad given that he's not always getting picked (I ventured a couple of explanations for this a couple of pages back but its hard for any of us to know)

As the discussion has fixated on this I'd once again ask how he manages to put up the numbers he does playing as an AM? - in terms of pressures, possession adjusted tackles per 90, possession adjusted interceptions per 90 etc etc - basically anything quantifiable defensively - way in excess of most other advanced midfielders - if he lacks character and isn't up for a physical challenge?



Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm

here's a summary of your bolded quotes ...

Your first clip is a response to me (ironically) questioning your first premise (the one we're now stuck on)
The second you say 'he probably has the skill and technique' ... I mean... it doesn't get much more begrudging especially considering his technical level ... in the middle of once again saying there's no evidence he has the right quality of character
The third your entire post is entirely about how he isn't good enough for us
And the last is the start of a post where you're highlighting the initial positive from one game years ago ... before getting back onto your theme of .. once more for the cheap seats.... why he's mentally weak and isn't up for a physical challenge

"You said black was white"

"No I didn't. Take a look. I said black was black".

"Yeah, ok, maybe. But you meant black was white".
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:55:17 pm
That was my fault, I got sucked into that argument when the question is irrelevant anyway. The central point I was making is that going hard into 50/50s isn't an essential quality in an advanced midfielder in 2022 because the nature of the game has changed from what it was 15 or 30 years ago and we're generally a possession team these days.

Its not a fault - its just a nice discussion about football isnt it? Imagine we were all in a boozer and it feels different I reckon. Its all good!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:39:39 pm
"You said black was white"

"No I didn't. Take a look. I said black was black".

"Yeah, ok, maybe. But you meant black was white".

For the record - I didnt say the yeah ok maybe bit - I concede no ground here like Naby when high pressing :)
I clearly said you havent said black apart from when you wanted to quickly get back to your endless white stuff

Its a shame you havent answered the last question about his defensive production at any point as thats the heart of the issue but I get that this going poorly between us (Im amazing at reading nuance in messages) so youd rather not engage so Ill leave it up to others to follow up as its the heart of the issue

Do we think he'll still be here after the summer? I reckon he'll be moved on if we can recoup a reasonable amount. Just my opinion of course, and we'll see how that pans out. We'll see what Klopp really things of him in the remainder of the season. I thought he looked outstanding Leipzig and had high hopes, so I'm rooting for him. I just don't think it's going to happen.

He looks wonderful here and there (recently when he came on against Leicester in the cup), but he seems to need very specific games and circumstances to shine. He's a bit luxury in that regard. Perhaps we are just not a good fit for him?

His stats look good, but it's almost an intangible issue. Almost like certain types of game just pass him by.

Has to be said, injuries really played havoc with his introduction to the club. His first few appearances he looked really sharp.

I know its already been done to death, but that Chelsea game was quite telling. Starting Milner over Keita is not good for him, whichever way you slice it.
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm


That's a cute quote but it isn't necessarily true. It just sounds as if it is super clever and something the xG crowd would love but football isn't really like that.
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm


That is so pre-Klopp it's almost quaint. We wipe the floor with teams like that now.
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm
Do we think he'll still be here after the summer? I reckon he'll be moved on if we can recoup a reasonable amount. Just my opinion of course, and we'll see how that pans out. We'll see what Klopp really things of him in the remainder of the season. I thought he looked outstanding Leipzig and had high hopes, so I'm rooting for him. I just don't think it's going to happen.

He looks wonderful here and there (recently when he came on against Leicester in the cup), but he seems to need very specific games and circumstances to shine. He's a bit luxury in that regard. Perhaps we are just not a good fit for him?

His stats look good, but it's almost an intangible issue. Almost like certain types of game just pass him by.

Has to be said, injuries really played havoc with his introduction to the club. His first few appearances he looked really sharp.

I know its already been done to death, but that Chelsea game was quite telling. Starting Milner over Keita is not good for him, whichever way you slice it.

I'm not sure that I have ever wanted a player to succeed here quite so much, but I feel this season is a test for his future here and, on balance, I suspect he will be moved on in the summer.

I hope it turns around for him in the meantime though.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 05:51:09 am
I'm not sure that I have ever wanted a player to succeed here quite so much, but I feel this season is a test for his future here and, on balance, I suspect he will be moved on in the summer.

I hope it turns around for him in the meantime though.

Tend to agree. I don't know that we'll try hard to move him on but if there's a good offer that comes before his contract is up then I reckon we'd take it. I don't think we'll be in a hurry to renew unless we see a significant change from him. For his sake, I hope he has a good AFCON and comes back and has a strong finish to the season. Sometimes it can just be a confidence thing too. Having a consistent and strong finish to the season might give him the confidence to feel that he does belong at a really top club and should be playing every week.
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:22:07 pm
That's a cute quote but it isn't necessarily true. It just sounds as if it is super clever and something the xG crowd would love but football isn't really like that.
Oh football is deffo like that for elite centre backs, how often do you see Virg actually making a tackle? Ill tell you what its rare that he does. Centre backs that try to tackle often give away a lot of fouls.
If the lad comes back and stays fit then that will be a successful season. There is no talk about renewing his contract so is it a case of he has 5 months to show the club he can stay fit and make an impact as right now 120k a week for a squad player is a little nutty. You can allocate Nabys wages to the increases that will be coming to Jones and Elliott plus still have 50k leftover for the next guy who may come in.

He just needs to stay fit and make an impact in midfield, which is crying out for new blood / fresh legs. Different times I know but not one current midfielder would get into the side we had 15 years ago. Alonso, Mascherano & SG set the bar in recent years for what I would love to see at standards required to challenge. Things are different now as in a Jurgen system the footballing ability is a luxury, its more about the drive to keep the pressure on when we lose the ball and that seems to be happening way too often lately. Thiago comes back in with Hendo and Fab which will allow us to string a few more passes in the middle. If that happens Naby's playing minutes wont be great and can see him struggling to get his contract renewed.
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:57:22 am
If the lad comes back and stays fit then that will be a successful season. There is no talk about renewing his contract so is it a case of he has 5 months to show the club he can stay fit and make an impact as right now 120k a week for a squad player is a little nutty. You can allocate Nabys wages to the increases that will be coming to Jones and Elliott plus still have 50k leftover for the next guy who may come in.

He just needs to stay fit and make an impact in midfield, which is crying out for new blood / fresh legs. Different times I know but not one current midfielder would get into the side we had 15 years ago. Alonso, Mascherano & SG set the bar in recent years for what I would love to see at standards required to challenge. Things are different now as in a Jurgen system the footballing ability is a luxury, its more about the drive to keep the pressure on when we lose the ball and that seems to be happening way too often lately. Thiago comes back in with Hendo and Fab which will allow us to string a few more passes in the middle. If that happens Naby's playing minutes wont be great and can see him struggling to get his contract renewed.

What about 140k for Milner, someone who (should) be further down the pecking line?  Or Ox, who is also on 120k and every single time I have seen him this season has been the worst player on the pitch?  120k a week for someone who should be 4th choice if fit, in a position where 2 of the 3 players ahead of him are injury prone and 32+ does not seem unreasonable if we do want to be challenging City for the title alongside Chelsea - their 4th choice CMs is probably Saul, who is on 200k  (Kante is on 290k, Kovacic 150k, Jorginho 120k, Havertz 150k, CHO 120k).  Obviously if we do go and get someone like Bellingham who becomes 1st choice automatically, and don't have Milner/Ox leave, then fair enough, it is a fair comment
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm
Do we think he'll still be here after the summer? I reckon he'll be moved on if we can recoup a reasonable amount. Just my opinion of course, and we'll see how that pans out. We'll see what Klopp really things of him in the remainder of the season. I thought he looked outstanding Leipzig and had high hopes, so I'm rooting for him. I just don't think it's going to happen.

He looks wonderful here and there (recently when he came on against Leicester in the cup), but he seems to need very specific games and circumstances to shine. He's a bit luxury in that regard. Perhaps we are just not a good fit for him?

His stats look good, but it's almost an intangible issue. Almost like certain types of game just pass him by.

Has to be said, injuries really played havoc with his introduction to the club. His first few appearances he looked really sharp.

I know its already been done to death, but that Chelsea game was quite telling. Starting Milner over Keita is not good for him, whichever way you slice it.

This season we've seen him play some of the best football I've seen from a midfielder since Gerard left - the United game in particular, which was our best performance of the season, and he was EASILY the best player on the pitch (YES, I am including Salah in that - Keita put in that day the single best CM performance I've seen at the club in YEARS) and yet people forget those types of games, and only remember the 1 or 2 times (this entire season) he has "shitted out of" (their words, not mine) a 50/50, or games like Atletico where he got scapegoated for our first half performance despite not being the worst player in the midfield that day.
