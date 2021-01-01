« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
He's going to be 27 next month. Make of that what you will.

I made of it what I will. The birthday card is in the post.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
I rarely do what I'm about to but fair play this is an amazing piece of work by you -... I doff the hat to a fellow entrenched debator who won't give an inch

here's a summary of your bolded quotes ...

Your first clip is a response to me (ironically) questioning your first premise (the one we're now stuck on)
The second you say 'he probably has the skill and technique' ... I mean... it doesn't get much more begrudging especially considering his technical level ... in the middle of once again saying there's no evidence he has the right quality of character
The third your entire post is entirely about how he isn't good enough for us
And the last is the start of a post where you're highlighting the initial positive from one game years ago ... before getting back onto your theme of .. once more for the cheap seats.... why he's mentally weak and isn't up for a physical challenge

So yeah ... you've made it clear where you stand on him, which is fine. And also may well prove to be right in terms of his future, he might not be what we need in terms of the composition of the squad given that he's not always getting picked (I ventured a couple of explanations for this a couple of pages back but its hard for any of us to know)

As the discussion has fixated on this I'd once again ask how he manages to put up the numbers he does playing as an AM? - in terms of pressures, possession adjusted tackles per 90, possession adjusted interceptions per 90 etc etc - basically anything quantifiable defensively - way in excess of most other advanced midfielders - if he lacks character and isn't up for a physical challenge?



Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm

here's a summary of your bolded quotes ...

Your first clip is a response to me (ironically) questioning your first premise (the one we're now stuck on)
The second you say 'he probably has the skill and technique' ... I mean... it doesn't get much more begrudging especially considering his technical level ... in the middle of once again saying there's no evidence he has the right quality of character
The third your entire post is entirely about how he isn't good enough for us
And the last is the start of a post where you're highlighting the initial positive from one game years ago ... before getting back onto your theme of .. once more for the cheap seats.... why he's mentally weak and isn't up for a physical challenge

"You said black was white"

"No I didn't. Take a look. I said black was black".

"Yeah, ok, maybe. But you meant black was white".
Re: Naby Keita Watch
That was my fault, I got sucked into that argument when the question is irrelevant anyway. The central point I was making is that going hard into 50/50s isn't an essential quality in an advanced midfielder in 2022 because the nature of the game has changed from what it was 15 or 30 years ago and we're generally a possession team these days.

Its not a fault - its just a nice discussion about football isnt it? Imagine we were all in a boozer and it feels different I reckon. Its all good!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Re: Naby Keita Watch
"You said black was white"

"No I didn't. Take a look. I said black was black".

"Yeah, ok, maybe. But you meant black was white".

For the record - I didnt say the yeah ok maybe bit - I concede no ground here like Naby when high pressing :)
I clearly said you havent said black apart from when you wanted to quickly get back to your endless white stuff

Its a shame you havent answered the last question about his defensive production at any point as thats the heart of the issue but I get that this going poorly between us (Im amazing at reading nuance in messages) so youd rather not engage so Ill leave it up to others to follow up as its the heart of the issue

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Do we think he'll still be here after the summer? I reckon he'll be moved on if we can recoup a reasonable amount. Just my opinion of course, and we'll see how that pans out. We'll see what Klopp really things of him in the remainder of the season. I thought he looked outstanding Leipzig and had high hopes, so I'm rooting for him. I just don't think it's going to happen.

He looks wonderful here and there (recently when he came on against Leicester in the cup), but he seems to need very specific games and circumstances to shine. He's a bit luxury in that regard. Perhaps we are just not a good fit for him?

His stats look good, but it's almost an intangible issue. Almost like certain types of game just pass him by.

Has to be said, injuries really played havoc with his introduction to the club. His first few appearances he looked really sharp.

I know its already been done to death, but that Chelsea game was quite telling. Starting Milner over Keita is not good for him, whichever way you slice it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
That's a cute quote but it isn't necessarily true. It just sounds as if it is super clever and something the xG crowd would love but football isn't really like that.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
That is so pre-Klopp it's almost quaint. We wipe the floor with teams like that now.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Do we think he'll still be here after the summer? I reckon he'll be moved on if we can recoup a reasonable amount. Just my opinion of course, and we'll see how that pans out. We'll see what Klopp really things of him in the remainder of the season. I thought he looked outstanding Leipzig and had high hopes, so I'm rooting for him. I just don't think it's going to happen.

He looks wonderful here and there (recently when he came on against Leicester in the cup), but he seems to need very specific games and circumstances to shine. He's a bit luxury in that regard. Perhaps we are just not a good fit for him?

His stats look good, but it's almost an intangible issue. Almost like certain types of game just pass him by.

Has to be said, injuries really played havoc with his introduction to the club. His first few appearances he looked really sharp.

I know its already been done to death, but that Chelsea game was quite telling. Starting Milner over Keita is not good for him, whichever way you slice it.

I'm not sure that I have ever wanted a player to succeed here quite so much, but I feel this season is a test for his future here and, on balance, I suspect he will be moved on in the summer.

I hope it turns around for him in the meantime though.
