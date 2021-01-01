snip







I rarely do what I'm about to but fair play this is an amazing piece of work by you -... I doff the hat to a fellow entrenched debator who won't give an inchhere's a summary of your bolded quotes ...Your first clip is a response to me (ironically) questioning your first premise (the one we're now stuck on)The second you say 'he probably has the skill and technique' ... I mean... it doesn't get much more begrudging especially considering his technical level ... in the middle of once again saying there's no evidence he has the right quality of characterThe third your entire post is entirely about how he isn't good enough for usAnd the last is the start of a post where you're highlighting the initial positive from one game years ago ... before getting back onto your theme of .. once more for the cheap seats.... why he's mentally weak and isn't up for a physical challengeSo yeah ... you've made it clear where you stand on him, which is fine. And also may well prove to be right in terms of his future, he might not be what we need in terms of the composition of the squad given that he's not always getting picked (I ventured a couple of explanations for this a couple of pages back but its hard for any of us to know)As the discussion has fixated on this I'd once again ask how he manages to put up the numbers he does playing as an AM? - in terms of pressures, possession adjusted tackles per 90, possession adjusted interceptions per 90 etc etc - basically anything quantifiable defensively - way in excess of most other advanced midfielders - if he lacks character and isn't up for a physical challenge?