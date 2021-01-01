Looking at him without considering the midfield options we have as a whole I think he's a good player, he brings a different skillset to what we have and for me can make things happen. Problem lies as everyone knows is with his durability. Even when fit I wouldn't start him every game as he can leave massive holes in the midfield where decent teams can rip us apart. I can understand why he didn't start against Chelsea for example.



Problem we have is we have a number of other midfield options that are lacking in durability. Thiago can't stay fit, Henderson has had his issues and given his age I can't see them going away. Milner is near on 36 and OX has had major injuries. Jones has also had his struggles this year as well.



Given these issues we can't go into next season with the same problems relying on playing whoever's fit (assuming covid finally calms down) so there needs to be some changes. For me I would keep Keita and look to offload two of the others but with hte English quota that could prove tricky.



