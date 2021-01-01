« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12200 on: Yesterday at 08:08:36 pm
AOC was a key part of ONE big game - that one against City, where he looked a world beater; the rest of that season he was average, and was only getting games as we didn't really have another option (Emre Can had already announced he was leaving) - he was fit for the first 32 games of the season, where he started 12 (and stayed on more than 60 mins) - even after the City game, he started 6 games out of the 12 league games we played (and of those 6, he was subbed of around the 60-65th min mark twice).  We then bought Fabinho that summer - to pretend that a player who, prior to Fab's arrival, at best, was picked half the time (often because of resting Hendo/Milner), would have been a "lock" after Fab's arrival is fanciful at best, dishonest at worst. 

That's fair, I'm probably remembering it wrong then.  But it doesn't detract from the point that he made more telling contributions to our two big trophy successes under Klopp in comparison to Keita, who has been in and out of the team and hasn't really done anything of note for us yet.  He's been good when he's played, but I wouldn't say he's been stellar.

I just don't think we'd be interested in a player with Keita's sketchy injury record and lack of trust from his manager if he played for another team, and I think if a decent offer is submitted in the summer, he'll likely be let go.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12201 on: Yesterday at 08:13:09 pm
Not bottling 50/50s is probably what kept English football alive and competitive when continental standards were raised. And on the whole the Premier League is still a league where all team members are expected to put in a challenge for a 50/50 ball. Keita doesn't particularly strike me as a player who wants to get the toe in and nick the ball if he thinks he might be clattered a second later by a challenge. (Think John Barnes as the archetype for doing just that). The most recent example was against Tottenham when Keita jumped out of the way and conceded possession to Spurs in the build up to their opener.
I looked for the replay of this, His body was open and the other player is sliding in at full speed his Leg is Broken if he doesnt get out of the way
Btw on Ground duels in the PL this year Keita is winning 57% of his ground duels this season.
In comparison to the other midfield on Ground duels. Thiago is at 48%. Fabinho at 43%, Henderson at 41%. Ox is at 46%. Milner at 51%, Elliott at 40% and Jones is at 50%
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12202 on: Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm
I looked for the replay of this, His body was open and the other player is sliding in at full speed

I think you're right. That's the way I remember it certainly.  But that is the (technical) problem, right there. By opening one's body in a 50/50 you send the signal to your opponent that you're not really interested. You invite him in.

(Lawyer's Note. YK is not advocating or recommending broken legs as a sign of commitment. He's recommending technique).

Remember the technique of Lucas Leiva. In that particular situation he would not have opened his body. Nor would he have done something as daft and reckless as sliding in himself. He would instead have attacked the ball at pace, using his body weight (ie his momentum) to win the ball. There would have been no discernible back-lift of his boot either because that would have slowed his momentum down and (possibly) signalled to his opponent that he was not serious about the challenge (preferring the grand gesture). Just a speedy run into the ball, hardly worthy of the name 'tackle' in fact. But hard as nails.

Ultimately it was a beautiful tackling technique and it won Lucas (and us) an enormous amount of ball in midfield.



Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12203 on: Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm
AOC was a key part of ONE big game - that one against City, where he looked a world beater; the rest of that season he was average, and was only getting games as we didn't really have another option (Emre Can had already announced he was leaving) - he was fit for the first 32 games of the season, where he started 12 (and stayed on more than 60 mins) - even after the City game, he started 6 games out of the 12 league games we played (and of those 6, he was subbed of around the 60-65th min mark twice).  We then bought Fabinho that summer - to pretend that a player who, prior to Fab's arrival, at best, was picked half the time (often because of resting Hendo/Milner), would have been a "lock" after Fab's arrival is fanciful at best, dishonest at worst. 

I think Ox was on the edge of being a really good player for us. He'd been slowly be surely learning the system and improving all the time. The timing of his knee injury was very unfortunate. The game he got injured in was a crunch game against a very good Roma.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12204 on: Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
btw - I'm selling my Naby Keita watch... if anyone is interested. It doesn't work about half the time, I don't look at much when it is working thanks to my phone, and it's not really what I expected from a company claiming to be a Rolex competitor....

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12205 on: Today at 01:41:44 am
I think you're right. That's the way I remember it certainly.  But that is the (technical) problem, right there. By opening one's body in a 50/50 you send the signal to your opponent that you're not really interested. You invite him in.

(Lawyer's Note. YK is not advocating or recommending broken legs as a sign of commitment. He's recommending technique).

Remember the technique of Lucas Leiva. In that particular situation he would not have opened his body. Nor would he have done something as daft and reckless as sliding in himself. He would instead have attacked the ball at pace, using his body weight (ie his momentum) to win the ball. There would have been no discernible back-lift of his boot either because that would have slowed his momentum down and (possibly) signalled to his opponent that he was not serious about the challenge (preferring the grand gesture). Just a speedy run into the ball, hardly worthy of the name 'tackle' in fact. But hard as nails.

Ultimately it was a beautiful tackling technique and it won Lucas (and us) an enormous amount of ball in midfield.
He was opening body to pass the ball was underhit plus the whoever slid in did it pretty recklessly, Naby was closer to the ball when Trent passed it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12206 on: Today at 04:03:24 am
Group 1: Naby is shit, we were ripped off

Group 2: Granted his injury record is poor but if you look at the stats and win rate

Group 1: Let me just interrupt you there, Naby is shit, we were ripped off
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12207 on: Today at 05:00:29 am
Give me a break with the win rate. If he was good enough to be first choice and actually play against top competition you think that win rate might drop a bit?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12208 on: Today at 07:23:09 am
Give me a break with the win rate. If he was good enough to be first choice and actually play against top competition you think that win rate might drop a bit?

The win rate includes top teams (Chelsea for example).
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12209 on: Today at 08:20:42 am
If we can get anywhere near the money we brought for him, then sell.
Doesn't matter how good a player is if they're always injured.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12210 on: Today at 08:20:46 am
He's going to be 27 next month. Make of that what you will.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12211 on: Today at 08:22:42 am
He's going to be 27 next month. Make of that what you will.

Cucumbers are green, make of that what you will.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12212 on: Today at 08:30:36 am
He's going to be 27 next month. Make of that what you will.

And he was 25 this time last year !!! What a shocking turn of events.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12213 on: Today at 08:46:15 am
If we can get anywhere near the money we brought for him, then sell.
Doesn't matter how good a player is if they're always injured.

Yes his injury record is one thing the detractors and the defenders will agree on. I suspect it's a lack of availability owing to injury that partially explain Klopp's reluctance to pick him despite his on field performances. I think he's great but if we got £40 million for him I think I'd probably sell. Gets us halfway to Bellingham.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12214 on: Today at 08:52:51 am
And he was 25 this time last year !!! What a shocking turn of events.
At 27, he should be bossing it but still can't break into our first team. Or should we wait till he turns 30?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12215 on: Today at 08:53:38 am
Yes his injury record is one thing the detractors and the defenders will agree on. I suspect it's a lack of availability owing to injury that partially explain Klopp's reluctance to pick him despite his on field performances. I think he's great but if we got £40 million for him I think I'd probably sell. Gets us halfway to Bellingham.
No chance.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12216 on: Today at 09:14:35 am
Will definitely have to take a serious haircut if we do want to sell him. If we were to get like a £20m offer for him would it even be accepted. How long does he have left on contract?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12217 on: Today at 09:16:35 am
Hes 26 til hes 27
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12218 on: Today at 09:20:12 am
Will definitely have to take a serious haircut if we do want to sell him. If we were to get like a £20m offer for him would it even be accepted. How long does he have left on contract?

2 years (including this year).
Unless contracts are sorted out there is a fair few players can walk for free next summer.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12219 on: Today at 09:21:13 am
I enjoy these heated Keita debates as it's a nice distraction from our league woes.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12220 on: Today at 09:28:06 am
Looking at him without considering the midfield options we have as a whole I think he's a good player, he brings a different skillset to what we have and for me can make things happen. Problem lies as everyone knows is with his durability. Even when fit I wouldn't start him every game as he can leave massive holes in the midfield where decent teams can rip us apart. I can understand why he didn't start against Chelsea for example. 

Problem we have is we have a number of other midfield options that are lacking in durability. Thiago can't stay fit, Henderson has had his issues and given his age I can't see them going away. Milner is near on 36 and OX has had major injuries. Jones has also had his struggles this year as well.

Given these issues we can't go into next season with the same problems relying on playing whoever's fit (assuming covid finally calms down) so there needs to be some changes. For me I would keep Keita and look to offload two of the others but with hte English quota that could prove tricky.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #12221 on: Today at 09:55:07 am
If we can get anywhere near the money we brought for him, then sell.
Doesn't matter how good a player is if they're always injured.

I reckon we sell if we got half what we paid.
