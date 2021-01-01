I looked for the replay of this, His body was open and the other player is sliding in at full speed



I think you're right. That's the way I remember it certainly. But that is the (technical) problem, right there. By opening one's body in a 50/50 you send the signal to your opponent that you're not really interested. You invite him in.(Lawyer's Note. YK is not advocating or recommending broken legs as a sign of commitment. He's recommending technique).Remember the technique of Lucas Leiva. In that particular situation he would not have opened his body. Nor would he have done something as daft and reckless as sliding in himself. He would instead have attacked the ball at pace, using his body weight (ie his momentum) to win the ball. There would have been no discernible back-lift of his boot either because that would have slowed his momentum down and (possibly) signalled to his opponent that he was not serious about the challenge (preferring the grand gesture). Just a speedy run into the ball, hardly worthy of the name 'tackle' in fact. But hard as nails.Ultimately it was a beautiful tackling technique and it won Lucas (and us) an enormous amount of ball in midfield.