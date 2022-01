My football criticisms would be that for a 52 million pounds midfielder he doesn’t play enough games, score enough goals or get enough assists.







And I would counter that by saying when we have attempted to get more goals from midfield (which we have done this season) we have had significantly less control in the middle of the park because there are more gaps for the opposition to exploit because we had midfield in advanced positions make it harder for them to get back into solid defensive shape. We weren't broken and we are currently attempting to 'fix' the midfield by asking for more goals. We have taken the lead 17 time but have only won 12 of those times.