Putting aside the injuries which he can't help I think Keita has put in decent performances and when he has put in bad performances other midfielders have been equally as poor. In the Real Madrid game last season Klopp could have taken off any of the midfielders because I thought they all were poor but Keita was the one taken off and was given all the stick for the poor performances when the team collective stunk from front to back.



I guess you can label Keita a flop because given the outlay he should have established himself as a regular first-team player by now but I definitely don't buy into the notion he has been bad. Also, there have been times when Keita has been overlooked and not on merit. Henderson (for me) is on a shocking 3 game run where his play is actually detrimental to the team and Keita isn't being picked ahead of him and I suspect that is down to leadership than form.



People are looking for all-action midfield displays when what we need in midfield is control and when Keita has started this season I think he has given that. We have taken the league 17 times but have left the lead slip too many times. Creation is a problem controlling games is the problem. I think we have won far more than we've lost when Keita has started games and we've conceded far fewer goals. I can't say I'm that bothered about the negative opinions because Gini was also an underrated player whilst he was here as well but some fans are now jumping on the Gini bandwagon now that he has left.