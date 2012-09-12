I get that but then surely it's a bit unfair to use him to defend other players as it appeared when discussing Milner. If i'm wrong by all means call me out and i'll happily hold my hands up and admit fault but the 'If other players had raised their own game we wouldn't have to be playing Milner so often. But they haven't so here we are' comes across as a not doing enough type viewpoint.



I agree in a way on the trust part as Klopp seems to go with his tried and trusted CMs in a lot of big games but if you dont fall into that category does it necessarily mean you haven't raised your game significantly? Again I might be completely wrong and you may not have been including Keita in that other post but to me it seemed to be aimed at the likes of Keita and Ox and seems a bit unfair on the balance of things



Ah, not you as well. It's not about trust, it's about the KIND of midfield Klopp wants to put out in any given game. Keita will never be a Henderson or a Fabinho or a Wijnaldum; that's not his game. If Klopp decides that a functional, power, firefighting midfield is needed then he won't select Kieta. If he thinks more finesse and a more vertical game is needed he will choose him.Then if the original deployment hasn't worked he might bring him on to see if an injection of alternative style will do any good. Often it won't because of the nature of the game, especially by the mid/late 2nd half. And thus the player brought on get's ripped to shreds by fans who can't even see what's goin on.People going on about trust are talking through their hat, as usual. People like to construct narratives that seem to join the dots and then stick with them, regardless of the reality.As explained before Keita was bought by the club before the big changes in midifeld deployment really settled. His lack of playing time when fit is an issue of clashing styles more than any lack of ability on his part. Same applied to Lallana, who was once a go-to player for Klopp but whose game became unsuitable to the new midifeld approach.If someone is desperate to get rid of Keita (not saying you are, but it seems to be such a bizarrely popular opinion here) then an argument thay can put forward that would make some sense is that Klopp has to decide on the sort of midifled he wants to deploy the majority of the time. Then, if there are players that don't fit that template, who are on big wages or who may have a high residual value, then it might be better to make hay and cash in on that value/saved wages, in order to repurpose it for some other need.At least that argument would make some degree of sense, even if it doesn't tally with Kloppo's thinking.