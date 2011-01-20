« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1385111 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,746
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11960 on: December 31, 2021, 06:11:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 31, 2021, 06:05:57 pm
Hopefully he comes good.
Hes out of contract next summer, so I suspect thats where this will end up.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11961 on: December 31, 2021, 06:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 31, 2021, 05:49:34 pm
There are reasona for this, though. I've written about them at length in this thread (and more in depth elsewhere) and I won't bore people agian with chapter and verse. But the short answer is that the tenor of our midfield and the nature of our creativity changed between our deciding to buy him and taking delivery of him, and between his arrival and his being fully available (remember he got injured in his first season shortly after arriving).

There was no flick of a switch, as such; but things evolved fairly rapidly. Before we got him we were still at the tail end of our midfield being a standard holding/creative force and fullbacks still traditional in role. By the time he arrved this had started changing, and by the time he was fully fit again after his first injury lay-off, the change to a functional midfield and our trademark full-back-supplied creativity was complete.

Suddenly the very specific reasons he was perhaps bought for had become...not redundent, but less pivotal. He now had to secure a role for himself in a more functional, power-based midfield, harrying and pressing, fire-fighting and covering for the fullbacks, rather than his more vertical game. Fabinho arrived and Wijnaldum became a mainstay for reasons that were very different to Keita's game. It's not surprising that he failed to oust Gini as a starter.

In short Klopp preferred to deploy tactics Keita was not best suited to and to stick with a deployment that worked. This meant that even when fit Keita did not get as many starts as may have orginally been planned. Circumstances had changed.

More than anything he has been a victim of those circumstances. And he wasn't alone. Lallana also suffered in this way.

So it's not a surprise and should not be seen as a bad mark against him that he has not been able to produce his A-game very often. The Leicester game is a perfect example. Many of us wanted him to start and certainly to come on when things weren't going well. He did come on but he was instructed to play in a way not suited to his strengths. It was frustrating watching him NOT doing the things we thought could open them up. But they were his instructions, for whatever reason.

The good news is that we are evolving our midfield game at this precise moment and this season more than others he has shown what he can do at the top of the midfield, pressing, dodging, ball carrying, passing, interlinking and attacking, as well as his defensive work. When all are fit and covid free there's a clear role for him that is more suited to his A-game and that is more akin to what we expected from him before he arrived.

Now's not the time to give up on him

See Ox.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,282
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11962 on: December 31, 2021, 07:01:43 pm »
End product aside, I thought his Leicester cameo (League Cup) was better than his demolition of Manu because of the technique required against the low block of Leicester. Most of that type of performance and we're laughing.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11963 on: Today at 06:35:37 pm »
Left out for another big game. Waste of £55m.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Up
« previous next »
 