Klopp isnt perfect mate. For example, he admitted that he should have played Nat earlier last season and that was flogged to death on here with some throwing in the same argument.

A reasonable point was made and I backed down. The reply I referenced is simply daft. Thats it.



You're right, he's not perfect, and its to his credit that he will admit mistakes, but he's still a) far more experienced than we are and b) has the full knowledge of what's happening with the squad and with individual players, compared to the bitty knowledge complemented by speculation that we have. If he decides Keita is not the right player for this squad then he'll sort it.Badly expressed by the poster, maybe, but I think there's a point there. Why are some of us so obsessed with the cost of players after the fact? Player costs are based on all sorts of things around market conditions and so on and hardly at all on what that player will be like at his new club. Even the component of the cost which is derived form his abilities/skills/talents is based on his showing for his previous club. No-one can really predict how they will transfer over to the new club, and in particular, no one can predict the role good or bad fortune will play in a player's tenure at a club.What I'm trying to say is that a player's transfer fee becomes meaningless once he is here. It's old hat. Done. In the past. What matters now is what he can bring, his continuing costs (in wages and also, for example, opportunity cost) and his value going forward.This idea that because a player has not lived up to a preset opinion based upon a transfer fee, that was not of his making in any case, is a false one, IMO. With Keita, for example, we need to consider a combination of: is he proving useful to the squad (forget his fee, is he providing footballing value)? Are his wages excessive or causing an issue? How much sell-on value does he have and would it be better to realise that now rather than to keep him and gain footballing input from him? Is he keeping another player out or preventing an identified alternative (not just vague hopes for 'someone better' but an actual target) from being bought and brought-in? Is he causing any damage to the squad, morale etc or negatively affecting our game?These kind of questions are fair, though of course with the huge caveat that we don't know the answers to most of them: our opinions, esp ones based on frustration, are not valid answers. But Klopp and his crew will have the answers and so we need to trust them to act accordingly, but bearing in mind the other contraints they are under as well. E.g they might want to move a player on but may have been told that if they do they cannot replace him. Do they then still move him on and be short of one player?Meanwhile simply saying 'he hasn't lived up to his fee' is meaningless. This is not a game of matching output to fee in some kind of acceptable ratio. Otherwise a brilliant player who provides great output and value to the team, scores loads etc could still be said to have 'not lived up to his fee' if his fee was excessive. 'I'm sorry, you're scoring lots of goals and doing great things, but you cost 150m and your output is still only about 100m worth, IMO, therefore you've failed to live up to your fee. Hop it."Yes it's a silly example but the point isn't. What exactly does a fee mean? And once the player is here, what does ditching him as he hasn't 'lived up to' some arbitrary idea of a fee's worth of player, really achieve?