Naby Keita Watch

spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:55:27 pm
Klopp isnt perfect mate. For example, he admitted that he should have played Nat earlier last season and that was flogged to death on here with some throwing in the same argument.

A reasonable point was made and I backed down. The reply I referenced is simply daft. Thats it.

If Klopp had a problem with Keita he wouldn't play him.


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 06:59:45 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm
If Klopp had a problem with Keita he wouldn't play him.
Like I said, I backed down when a good point was made.


Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:55:27 pm
Klopp isnt perfect mate. For example, he admitted that he should have played Nat earlier last season and that was flogged to death on here with some throwing in the same argument.
You're right, he's not perfect, and its to his credit that he will admit mistakes, but he's still a) far more experienced than we are and b) has the full knowledge of what's happening with the squad and with individual players, compared to the bitty knowledge complemented by speculation that we have. If he decides Keita is not the right player for this squad then he'll sort it. 

Quote
A reasonable point was made and I backed down. The reply I referenced is simply daft. Thats it.
Badly expressed by the poster, maybe, but I think there's a point there. Why are some of us so obsessed with the cost of players after the fact? Player costs are based on all sorts of things around market conditions and so on and hardly at all on what that player will be like at his new club. Even the component of the cost which is derived form his abilities/skills/talents is based on his showing for his previous club. No-one can really predict how they will transfer over to the new club, and in particular, no one can predict the role good or bad fortune will play in a player's tenure at a club.

What I'm trying to say is that a player's transfer fee becomes meaningless once he is here. It's old hat. Done. In the past. What matters now is what he can bring, his continuing costs (in wages and also, for example, opportunity cost) and his value going forward.

This idea that because a player has not lived up to a preset opinion based upon a transfer fee, that was not of his making in any case, is a false one, IMO. With Keita, for example, we need to consider a combination of: is he proving useful to the squad (forget his fee, is he providing footballing value)? Are his wages excessive or causing an issue? How much sell-on value does he have and would it be better to realise that now rather than to keep him and gain footballing input from him? Is he keeping another player out or preventing an identified alternative (not just vague hopes for 'someone better' but an actual target) from being bought and brought-in? Is he causing any damage to the squad, morale etc or negatively affecting our game?

These kind of questions are fair, though of course with the huge caveat that we don't know the answers to most of them: our opinions, esp ones based on frustration, are not valid answers. But Klopp and his crew will have the answers and so we need to trust them to act accordingly, but bearing in mind the other contraints they are under as well. E.g they might want to move a player on but may have been told that if they do they cannot replace him. Do they then still move him on and be short of one player?

Meanwhile simply saying 'he hasn't lived up to his fee' is meaningless. This is not a game of matching output to fee in some kind of acceptable ratio. Otherwise  a brilliant player who provides great output and value to the team, scores loads etc could still be said to have 'not lived up to his fee' if his fee was excessive. 'I'm sorry, you're scoring lots of goals and doing great things, but you cost 150m and your output is still only about 100m worth, IMO, therefore you've failed to live up to your fee. Hop it."

Yes it's a silly example but the point isn't. What exactly does a fee mean? And once the player is here, what does ditching him as he hasn't 'lived up to' some arbitrary idea of a fee's worth of player, really achieve?







MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 07:43:31 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm
You're right, he's not perfect, and its to his credit that he will admit mistakes, but he's still a) far more experienced than we are and b) has the full knowledge of what's happening with the squad and with individual players, compared to the bitty knowledge complemented by speculation that we have. If he decides Keita is not the right player for this squad then he'll sort it. 
Badly expressed by the poster, maybe, but I think there's a point there. Why are some of us so obsessed with the cost of players after the fact? Player costs are based on all sorts of things around market conditions and so on and hardly at all on what that player will be like at his new club. Even the component of the cost which is derived form his abilities/skills/talents is based on his showing for his previous club. No-one can really predict how they will transfer over to the new club, and in particular, no one can predict the role good or bad fortune will play in a player's tenure at a club.

What I'm trying to say is that a player's transfer fee becomes meaningless once he is here. It's old hat. Done. In the past. What matters now is what he can bring, his continuing costs (in wages and also, for example, opportunity cost) and his value going forward.

This idea that because a player has not lived up to a preset opinion based upon a transfer fee, that was not of his making in any case, is a false one, IMO. With Keita, for example, we need to consider a combination of: is he proving useful to the squad (forget his fee, is he providing footballing value)? Are his wages excessive or causing an issue? How much sell-on value does he have and would it be better to realise that now rather than to keep him and gain footballing input from him? Is he keeping another player out or preventing an identified alternative (not just vague hopes for 'someone better' but an actual target) from being bought and brought-in? Is he causing any damage to the squad, morale etc or negatively affecting our game?

These kind of questions are fair, though of course with the huge caveat that we don't know the answers to most of them: our opinions, esp ones based on frustration, are not valid answers. But Klopp and his crew will have the answers and so we need to trust them to act accordingly, but bearing in mind the other contraints they are under as well. E.g they might want to move a player on but may have been told that if they do they cannot replace him. Do they then still move him on and be short of one player?

Meanwhile simply saying 'he hasn't lived up to his fee' is meaningless. This is not a game of matching output to fee in some kind of acceptable ratio. Otherwise  a brilliant player who provides great output and value to the team, scores loads etc could still be said to have 'not lived up to his fee' if his fee was excessive. 'I'm sorry, you're scoring lots of goals and doing great things, but you cost 150m and your output is still only about 100m worth, IMO, therefore you've failed to live up to your fee. Hop it."

Yes it's a silly example but the point isn't. What exactly does a fee mean? And once the player is here, what does ditching him as he hasn't 'lived up to' some arbitrary idea of a fee's worth of player, really achieve?
Very good points mate.

Whether we like it or not, a players transfer fee affects how his performances are viewed whether at Liverpool or elsewhere. Grealish cost £100m and that'll always be considered when evaluating his performances regardless of the fact that he had nothing to do with it. If he eventually justifies it then the fee will no longer be quoted. Its just the way it is.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:49:59 pm
It's not the transfer fee for me, nor Keita's wages. It's the fact that he arrived fully formed as it were. We were signing a proven and coveted talent. He had two or three top class seasons under his belt playing Bundesliga football and he looked hot. We were beginning to face low block defences in the Premier League and it looked like Keita might be a kind of master key. The first time I saw him in the flesh was at Palace early on in his first season and he was exciting. It wasn't a flawless performance. He got away with a reckless piece of play in front of his own defence that ought to have put Palace one up. But it was highly promising. A drop of the shoulder and he seemed to be able to escape his marker with ease. He wasn't super quick but that didn't matter. Most of his contribution would take place in tight spaces in the final third and you don't need to burn up the pitch for that. You just need to box clever. He looked like he had the golden gloves.

Since those early performances he simply hasn't got any better. In some ways I think he's deteriorated. Clearly he's physically frail and picks up niggling injuries that keep him away from the front line. But mentally perhaps he also doesn't seem to relish a battle (like say Wijnaldum or Coutinho once did). You don't look to Naby to dig you out of a hole. Wonderful when you're coasting against Palace and Man United, not much cop when you need to dig deep to overturn an obdurate defence.

It was telling last season that Klopp kept the lad on the sidelines when we were fighting for 4th spot during the run-in. Keita was fit at last but Jurgen preferred to turn to others, including naive footballers like Curtis Jones. I was quite surprised he wasn't sold over the summer to be honest. We're now into, what, his third season?  Maybe his fourth. Hisd memorable moments you can count on one hand. I can understand why patience is wearing a bit thin. It's not as if the Premier League is going to slow down and become less physical next season.



Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:53:14 pm
Keita has been good this season I dont know what you lot are on about.


JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 09:06:04 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:53:14 pm
Keita has been good this season I dont know what you lot are on about.

Its bizarre


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:53:14 pm
Keita has been good this season I dont know what you lot are on about.

To be 'good' for Liverpool, right now, under Jurgen Klopp, doesn't take us very far.

Klopp hasn't fielded a bad player for his team for several seasons now. Keita is good. The question is, is he what we need in this incredible chase we seem to be involved in with another great team year after year? You can bet your purse that Klopp is asking these kinds of questions all the time, of all his players. It's why he promoted Harvey Elliot to the starting eleven. Skill, but ferocity too.

Keita has featured in 9 league games this season. It's not an impressive amount for someone who is in the peak years of his career and in his fourth season at Anfield.

On another thread we talk about Coutinho and whether we'd have him back (it ain't gonna happen and for that reason I've not said anything). But think of Phil Coutinho's contribution and then think of Keita's in their time here. One of those contributions "grew beyond itself" as Jurgen likes to say. The other has been emaciated.

Admittedly, without the heartless 45 minutes he turned in against Leicester this week we would not be having this conversation. Keita's career would instead be going unnoticed, ticking along nicely without creating any waves.  But we lost and he contributed nothing and we're chasing Manchester City who aren't so sentimental.  People are bound to talk.



CalgarianRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm
We spent 52 million pounds on Keita in 2018. That's a lot of money considering inflation in transfer fees recently. For context, City spent 55 million on KDB, albeit 3 years before Keita arrived. But still it was a massive investment from us considering we are not City or United.

I don't watch the Bundesliga but from our fans comments here. they were expecting him to take the league by storm and be a hit like KDB. From that POV he has been a massive disappointment so far and we haven't got any good return on the investment. A bright game here and there is not going to change that. We needed him to succeed like Fabinho, Kante, Gundogan, KDB and B.Silva did.

Time is running out and we need to re assess as our midfield needs more options and competition.

 



fucking baubles

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 10:47:18 pm
We didnt need him to do anything, since weve had three terrific midfielders in Hendo, Fab and Gini during his time here (and others obviously but theyre the three who played most by a distance).



a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:02:36 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 10:47:18 pm
We didnt need him to do anything, since weve had three terrific midfielders in Hendo, Fab and Gini during his time here (and others obviously but theyre the three who played most by a distance).

I think we did need him to do something because he is what, our 3rd most expensive signing ever? If he had worked out then we probably wouldnt need a midfielder this summer.


So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:02:36 pm
I think we did need him to do something because he is what, our 3rd most expensive signing ever? If he had worked out then we probably wouldnt need a midfielder this summer.

I don't think his price is wholly relevant. What we do want is creativity and the ability to break down low block teams.


a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm
I don't think his price is wholly relevant. What we do want is creativity and the ability to break down low block teams.

He is pretty good at that if he can be fit long enough.


JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm
Its like people are discussing a different player to the one Ive watched - hes been one of our better midfielders this season, probably only behind Thiago in level of performance, in the mix with Fabinho .. significantly better than Henderson or Milner 

Every single comment critical about his level and price tag should be taken out of this thread and pasted into the Chamberlain thread where theyd make a lot more sense



DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:39:36 pm
Agree Jack, some quite peculiar comments.


abs-ibs

  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:31:04 am
This year, Henderson has been a much improved attacking player, some of his through balls have been exquisite. Naby has been just behind him on that. Ox has been a more all rounder than he used to be and Thiago has been classy, but has made a fair few mistakes in his passing leading to very big opportunities to opposition players, which have luckily not come to anything. Fabinho is just great, steady as fuck and a great def mid.

But this year Naby has shown some great skills in his dribbling and passing while scoring a couple of screamers along the way.

We had a poor day the other day, but I wouldn't say it was anyone in particular in the midfield that was poor.

Just one of those days, it just doesn't go for us


JJ Red

  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:56:55 am
I was glad when he came on against Leicester because i always see him as our midfielder most likely to contribute either a goal or key assist.

Unfortunately, for me (mid-long term), it just comes down to reliability. For one reason or another his runs in the team are always broken up by injury or poor form. He seems very brittle. He has made good contributions this season in the games that he has played but, imo, not incredible contributions that couldn't be offered by any other player.

I think his type of neat footwork and forward thinking is an essential type of option in our squad from midfield, especially against the low-bloc teams but he just isn't there enough when we need him and after 3-4 years of exactly the same thing you begin to think of him like Sturridge i.e. great when we have him...but don't rely on him and no tears will be shed when he leaves.

We said last year, and were proved correct, that starting a season with 3 cbs was dangerous, especially when 2 of them were Matip and Gomez who had both had injury issues in the past. Fabinho, as 4th choice, had also had injury issues and absences. Going forward, i think in a similar way about our midfield. We can't have a midfield 6 that includes reliance on both Keita and Thiago. History tells you that the odds are against you.


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 11:37:04 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm
Its like people are discussing a different player to the one Ive watched - hes been one of our better midfielders this season, probably only behind Thiago in level of performance, in the mix with Fabinho .. significantly better than Henderson or Milner 

Every single comment critical about his level and price tag should be taken out of this thread and pasted into the Chamberlain thread where theyd make a lot more sense
Ox played a key role in is reaching our first European cup final under Klopp and was a key player before his injury so people naturally give him more slack.

Keïta was brought in as a game-changer and has been a squad player for 4 seasons, turning it on when we are winning but disappearing in difficult moments.

