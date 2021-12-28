It was a bloody odd performance you've got to say. I was surprised he played so deep, but perhaps that was the plan. What surely wasn't the plan was his lack of ambition on the ball. In injury time he suddenly came alive, running with the ball at last and finding Mane in the box with a series of crisp passes. The return ball never came of course, but it looked like it easily might and at least he was there for it. But that was injury time. For the rest of his time on the pitch he simply refused to try anything. Leicester retreated even more after the goal and the ball was consequently at an unmolested Keita's feet a lot. But he tried nothing. No provoking the Leicester defence with the ball, no vertical movement beyond the ball to support the attack, no attempt to change the pattern of the game. It's almost as if he didn't know we were a goal down.