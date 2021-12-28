« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11880 on: December 28, 2021, 10:22:10 pm »
Simply not good enough for what he cost. He's a flop. No two ways about it.
Offline farawayred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11881 on: December 28, 2021, 10:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on December 28, 2021, 10:20:37 pm
But did we create that much after he came on?
He was playing the holding role. First it was Hendo most advanced (I'd never know why), then him and Milner. If you are to compare, how many did Fab create?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11882 on: December 28, 2021, 10:26:49 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 28, 2021, 10:23:17 pm
He was playing the holding role. First it was Hendo most advanced (I'd never know why), then him and Milner. If you are to compare, how many did Fab create?
He's been average at best since he came mate. Can you tell me one game he bossed since joining? Simply not good enough.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11883 on: December 28, 2021, 10:27:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 28, 2021, 10:23:17 pm
He was playing the holding role. First it was Hendo most advanced (I'd never know why), then him and Milner. If you are to compare, how many did Fab create?
Fabinho isnt a creative player or someone whos supposed to excel at breaking the lines.
Offline farawayred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11884 on: December 28, 2021, 10:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on December 28, 2021, 10:27:03 pm
Fabinho isnt a creative player or someone whos supposed to excel at breaking the lines.
Yes, but Keita is NOT played in the advanced MF position. He should have started ahead of Ox or Hendo, IMO. One could argue that Hendo is a better fit for the triangles with Ox and Salah, and that's our main danger, but that combination didn't work well today. But if not on Hendo's place, Keita should have started on Ox's place. How many situations did Ox create? After Keita came on, he was the only person who seemed to be capable of putting balls in their box even in a system, which wasn't too conducive to that role.
Offline farawayred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11885 on: December 28, 2021, 10:34:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 28, 2021, 10:26:49 pm
He's been average at best since he came mate. Can you tell me one game he bossed since joining? Simply not good enough.
Did he not run United rugged?
Offline number 168

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11886 on: December 28, 2021, 10:35:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 28, 2021, 10:23:17 pm
He was playing the holding role. First it was Hendo most advanced (I'd never know why), then him and Milner. If you are to compare, how many did Fab create?

Mad to expect him to perform miracles with a midfield of just him and Milner for most of the time he was on. At least he fired a few decent balls to feet into the box. No idea why he didn't start.
Offline groove

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11887 on: December 28, 2021, 10:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December 28, 2021, 10:18:00 pm
It absolutely was. Were crying out for penetration from CM so often and hes the only one who provides it more often than not. He definitely suffered from the changes in CM mind. Putting Milner at 6 was bizarre.

Yeah, exactly. We probably defend the goal better if Henderson's moved to the deep lying role and let Keita push as high as possible.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11888 on: December 28, 2021, 10:36:42 pm »
It was a bloody odd performance you've got to say. I was surprised he played so deep, but perhaps that was the plan. What surely wasn't the plan was his lack of ambition on the ball. In injury time he suddenly came alive, running with the ball at last and finding Mane in the box with a series of crisp passes. The return ball never came of course, but it looked like it easily might and at least he was there for it. But that was injury time. For the rest of his time on the pitch he simply refused to try anything. Leicester retreated even more after the goal and the ball was consequently at an unmolested Keita's feet a lot. But he tried nothing. No provoking the Leicester defence with the ball, no vertical movement beyond the ball to support the attack, no attempt to change the pattern of the game. It's almost as if he didn't know we were a goal down. 
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11889 on: December 28, 2021, 10:36:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 28, 2021, 10:34:09 pm
Did he not run United rugged?
They are shite these days. He honestly hasn't been good enough and should be moved on.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11890 on: December 28, 2021, 10:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 28, 2021, 10:36:42 pm
It was a bloody odd performance you've got to say. I was surprised he played so deep, but perhaps that was the plan. What surely wasn't the plan was his lack of ambition on the ball. In injury time he suddenly came alive, running with the ball at last and finding Mane in the box with a series of crisp passes. The return ball never came of course, but it looked like it easily might and at least he was there for it. But that was injury time. For the rest of his time on the pitch he simply refused to try anything. Leicester retreated even more after the goal and the ball was consequently at an unmolested Keita's feet a lot. But he tried nothing. No provoking the Leicester defence with the ball, no vertical movement beyond the ball to support the attack, no attempt to change the pattern of the game. It's almost as if he didn't know we were a goal down.
He flatters to deceive. He has been here for 4 years now and hasn't been good enough. That's a big enough sample size.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11891 on: December 28, 2021, 10:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 28, 2021, 10:36:42 pm
It was a bloody odd performance you've got to say. I was surprised he played so deep, but perhaps that was the plan. What surely wasn't the plan was his lack of ambition on the ball. In injury time he suddenly came alive, running with the ball at last and finding Mane in the box with a series of crisp passes. The return ball never came of course, but it looked like it easily might and at least he was there for it. But that was injury time. For the rest of his time on the pitch he simply refused to try anything. Leicester retreated even more after the goal and the ball was consequently at an unmolested Keita's feet a lot. But he tried nothing. No provoking the Leicester defence with the ball, no vertical movement beyond the ball to support the attack, no attempt to change the pattern of the game. It's almost as if he didn't know we were a goal down. 

Looked to me he was brought on to hold in a double pivot with Milner (which is pretty wild) and just told to sit and then the last 5 he was either let off the leash or decided to freelance

The first time in the game we looked really threatening was when Mane started pinning a defender and Keita played it into him
Some more of that kind of thinking for the previous 85 minutes instead of spamming the cross button wouldve been nice
Offline farawayred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11892 on: December 28, 2021, 10:41:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 28, 2021, 10:36:57 pm
They are shite these days. He honestly hasn't been good enough and should be moved on.
Of course they are. And Leicester and the gravy with so many injuries...

Fuck these excuses, mate, the Foxes were there for the taking much more than Unuted. We just played there and thought about Chelsea at Leicester.
Offline scatman

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11893 on: December 28, 2021, 10:46:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 28, 2021, 10:39:29 pm
Looked to me he was brought on to hold in a double pivot with Milner (which is pretty wild) and just told to sit and then the last 5 he was either let off the leash or decided to freelance

The first time in the game we looked really threatening was when Mane started pinning a defender and Keita played it into him
Some more of that kind of thinking for the previous 85 minutes instead of spamming the cross button wouldve been nice
Pretty much what happened. 2 man midfield then a 1 man midfield (Milner) in injury time
Offline PEG2K

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11894 on: December 28, 2021, 10:56:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 28, 2021, 10:39:29 pm
Looked to me he was brought on to hold in a double pivot with Milner (which is pretty wild) and just told to sit and then the last 5 he was either let off the leash or decided to freelance

The first time in the game we looked really threatening was when Mane started pinning a defender and Keita played it into him
Some more of that kind of thinking for the previous 85 minutes instead of spamming the cross button wouldve been nice
It's kind of a conundrum. He was originally brought on to play the advanced role of Ox, but we conceded soon after and had to put Firmino in, but we couldn't sub any of the front 3 off so Keita and Milner had to play the holding role of a 4-2-4 which was pretty risky already. Definitely he was unleashed in the last 5 minutes because we had nothing to lose at that point.

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11895 on: December 28, 2021, 11:57:08 pm »
Heh heh, some people love demonstrating how little they understand what's going on on the football pitch.
Offline spinaltapped

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11896 on: Today at 01:13:36 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 28, 2021, 10:36:57 pm
They are shite these days. He honestly hasn't been good enough and should be moved on.
Moving the goalposts immediately. They gave you exactly what you wanted and you immediately said 'oh, well, they don't count'.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11897 on: Today at 08:02:02 am »
Keita has been good with pretty much every appearance this season but is an easy scapegoat. He should have started the Chelsea home game and should have started the Leicester away based on his form going into those games and the form of Henderson going into those games. Not a dig at Henderson but he has struggled at times this season. That's why we have a squad so we can rotate based on form and fitness.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11898 on: Today at 09:09:27 am »
Quote from: spinaltapped on Today at 01:13:36 am
Moving the goalposts immediately. They gave you exactly what you wanted and you immediately said 'oh, well, they don't count'.
The point is you can count the number of top top games he's had on one hand in his 4 seasons here. That's simply not good enough for a £55m signing.

Very underwhelming signing. We could have bought an average midfielder for £15m on lower wages who'd have had a similar impact.
Online fucking baubles

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11899 on: Today at 09:12:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:09:27 am
The point is you can count the number of top top games he's had on one hand in his 4 seasons here. That's simply not good enough for a £55m signing.

The point seems to be changing in every post ;D
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11900 on: Today at 09:14:51 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 09:12:44 am
The point seems to be changing in every post ;D
He just hasn't lived up to his fee mate.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11901 on: Today at 09:19:57 am »
Think its mad to criticise his level of performance. Most of the time he has done really well and we cannot class him as a shit signing after every appearance. Like most players, he will have good performances and not so good performances.

Having said that, I think we should be looking to move him on in the summer as its questionable as to how useful he is for us.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11902 on: Today at 09:22:07 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:19:57 am
Think its mad to criticise his level of performance. Most of the time he has done really well and we cannot class him as a shit signing after every appearance. Like most players, he will have good performances and not so good performances.

Having said that, I think we should be looking to move him on in the summer as its questionable as to how useful he is for us.
I won't say he has been shit. He has just been average in his 4 seasons here which is very disappointing given our expectations when we signed him.

We basically paid £55m for a squad player and he's on good money too.
Online fucking baubles

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11903 on: Today at 09:24:29 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:14:51 am
He just hasn't lived up to his fee mate.

Its never a great look to continually move the goalposts in order to slag off a Liverpool player.

Hes not lived up to his fee? So what. In an era where weve signed Salah, Mane, Firmino, Alisson, VVD, Gomez, Robbo, Matip, Gini, Jota, Thiago, Shaq and Fabinho and won a league title and a European Cup, I think we can afford a signing or two who are merely decent.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11904 on: Today at 09:30:19 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 09:24:29 am
Its never a great look to continually move the goalposts in order to slag off a Liverpool player.

Hes not lived up to his fee? So what. In an era where weve signed Salah, Mane, Firmino, Alisson, VVD, Gomez, Robbo, Matip, Gini, Jota, Thiago, Shaq and Fabinho and won a league title and a European Cup, I think we can afford a signing or two who are merely decent.
Well, Klopp has enough credit in the bank
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11905 on: Today at 09:33:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:22:07 am
I won't say he has been shit. He has just been average in his 4 seasons here which is very disappointing given our expectations when we signed him.

We basically paid £55m for a squad player and he's on good money too.

Dunno, I think his performances have been the least of his issues whilst here. I do question how much he can actually turn a game and how much he relies on the team playing well or conditions being perfect for him to perform, but generally when he is on the field he is good and I dont see an issue with his fee.

The problem is the amount of time he is unavailable and the fact that even when he is, he isnt straight back in, which shows that even the manager has some doubts.

Overall he hasnt been worth it but mainly thats due to injury.
Online fucking baubles

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11906 on: Today at 09:33:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:30:19 am
Well, Klopp has enough credit in the bank

