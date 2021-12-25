I've been highly critical of Naby but the last few weeks especially he's quietly found his form and against Leicester he was magnificent. Hopefully he can manage to stay fit because the ceiling is very high indeed. Neil Atkinson from TAW might be correct that perhaps he's somewhat of a flat-track bully but considering many of our games are against teams that on paper we should dominate, that's not a bad thing.



Now, please, just stay fit.



Bit of a pet hate the flat track bully idea in sportReally every good player is a flat track bully because theyre going to do better vs bad opposition than good oppositionWhat does grate with RAWK and other commentators with Keita is this constant assertion that weve only seen flickers of the player we thought we were signing followed by some reference to you tube and Leipzig. What seems to have happened with Keita is that we bought him, waited a year which built the hype, and in that time all people did was watch you tube compilations of him not actual games.No question I was guilty of over rating him at the time too and his career has been stop start - but when he has played hes almost always (apart from a spell in his first season) put up elite CM numbers on and off the ball.In his playing time at liverpool theres far more evidence of him playing at an elite level than not (this is also born out in our performances with him on the pitch - not that thats a full proof measure)Theres a very real problem with his availability during his time here but not his level. And I suspect the reason hes not judged as consistently elite as a player but one with it all to prove / only performing in flashes is the problem people having judging midfielders full stop - if its not you tube worthy it tends not to be rated. And because of his fitness record and the hype before he came if he misses a tackle or mis places a pass it gets remembered and highlightedIt constantly feels that this is the standard hes judged by and its not applied to any of our other midfielders