Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11840 on: December 25, 2021, 09:13:27 pm »
LOL great pic.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11841 on: December 25, 2021, 10:39:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 24, 2021, 02:44:04 pm
me too, 1000%.

this today from the Echo - still an open issue:
Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been included in Senegals squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.
FIFA regulations state that players who will take part in AFCON should be made available to their international teams from December 27 - 13 days before the tournament gets under way on January 9.

That would mean Mane - as well as Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Naby Keita (Guinea) - missing the crucial clashes at Leicester City on December 28 and Chelsea on January 2.

But Liverpool have yet to confirm if that will be the case and fans are hopeful that the key trio will play in those matches before departing for AFCON, which runs until February 6.

Egypt have confirmed Mo can join up with  them after Chelsea.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11842 on: December 25, 2021, 10:44:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 25, 2021, 10:39:39 pm
Egypt have confirmed Mo can join up with  them after Chelsea.
link?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11843 on: December 25, 2021, 10:55:01 pm »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11844 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 am »
I've been highly critical of Naby but the last few weeks especially he's quietly found his form and against Leicester he was magnificent. Hopefully he can manage to stay fit because the ceiling is very high indeed. Neil Atkinson from TAW might be correct that perhaps he's somewhat of a flat-track bully but considering many of our games are against teams that on paper we should dominate, that's not a bad thing.

Now, please, just stay fit.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11845 on: Yesterday at 12:01:16 pm »
Some of his better performances have been against Chelsea and Man U, no?

Also, how are defining flat track bully nowadays? Not really sure Leicester fall into that category. Surely that's the Norwich, Newcastle, Southampton, Burnley kind of sides?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11846 on: Yesterday at 12:06:55 pm »
Anyone outside the top three now.
Jokes aside, if he can be brilliant against the bottom half, improving us by say .5 xg. Then we can rotate him to keep him available and rest our first choices against the top half. Feels like ox might perform a similar role too.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11847 on: Yesterday at 01:08:39 pm »
The number of absolutely wrong takes on Keita is something else. Hes been very, very good against Man Utd just this season.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11848 on: Yesterday at 01:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 11:33:11 am
I've been highly critical of Naby but the last few weeks especially he's quietly found his form and against Leicester he was magnificent. Hopefully he can manage to stay fit because the ceiling is very high indeed. Neil Atkinson from TAW might be correct that perhaps he's somewhat of a flat-track bully but considering many of our games are against teams that on paper we should dominate, that's not a bad thing.

Now, please, just stay fit.

Bit of a pet hate the flat track bully idea in sport
Really every good player is a flat track bully because theyre going to do better vs bad opposition than good opposition
What does grate with RAWK and other commentators with Keita is this constant assertion that weve only seen flickers of the player we thought we were signing followed by some reference to you tube and Leipzig. What seems to have happened with Keita is that we bought him, waited a year which built the hype, and in that time all people did was watch you tube compilations of him not actual games.
No question I was guilty of over rating him at the time too and his career has been stop start - but when he has played hes almost always (apart from a spell in his first season) put up elite CM numbers on and off the ball.
In his playing time at liverpool theres far more evidence of him playing at an elite level than not (this is also born out in our performances with him on the pitch - not that thats a full proof measure)

Theres a very real problem with his availability during his time here but not his level. And I suspect the reason hes not judged as consistently elite as a player but one with it all to prove / only performing in flashes is the problem people having judging midfielders full stop - if its not you tube worthy it tends not to be rated. And because of his fitness record and the hype before he came if he misses a tackle or mis places a pass it gets remembered and highlighted
It constantly feels that this is the standard hes judged by and its not applied to any of our other midfielders
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11849 on: Yesterday at 01:38:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:10:14 pm
Bit of a pet hate the flat track bully idea in sport
Really every good player is a flat track bully because theyre going to do better vs bad opposition than good opposition
What does grate with RAWK and other commentators with Keita is this constant assertion that weve only seen flickers of the player we thought we were signing followed by some reference to you tube and Leipzig. What seems to have happened with Keita is that we bought him, waited a year which built the hype, and in that time all people did was watch you tube compilations of him not actual games.
No question I was guilty of over rating him at the time too and his career has been stop start - but when he has played hes almost always (apart from a spell in his first season) put up elite CM numbers on and off the ball.
In his playing time at liverpool theres far more evidence of him playing at an elite level than not (this is also born out in our performances with him on the pitch - not that thats a full proof measure)

Theres a very real problem with his availability during his time here but not his level. And I suspect the reason hes not judged as consistently elite as a player but one with it all to prove / only performing in flashes is the problem people having judging midfielders full stop - if its not you tube worthy it tends not to be rated. And because of his fitness record and the hype before he came if he misses a tackle or mis places a pass it gets remembered and highlighted
It constantly feels that this is the standard hes judged by and its not applied to any of our other midfielders

Spot on.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11850 on: Yesterday at 02:11:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:10:14 pm
Bit of a pet hate the flat track bully idea in sport
Really every good player is a flat track bully because theyre going to do better vs bad opposition than good opposition
What does grate with RAWK and other commentators with Keita is this constant assertion that weve only seen flickers of the player we thought we were signing followed by some reference to you tube and Leipzig. What seems to have happened with Keita is that we bought him, waited a year which built the hype, and in that time all people did was watch you tube compilations of him not actual games.
No question I was guilty of over rating him at the time too and his career has been stop start - but when he has played hes almost always (apart from a spell in his first season) put up elite CM numbers on and off the ball.
In his playing time at liverpool theres far more evidence of him playing at an elite level than not (this is also born out in our performances with him on the pitch - not that thats a full proof measure)

Theres a very real problem with his availability during his time here but not his level. And I suspect the reason hes not judged as consistently elite as a player but one with it all to prove / only performing in flashes is the problem people having judging midfielders full stop - if its not you tube worthy it tends not to be rated. And because of his fitness record and the hype before he came if he misses a tackle or mis places a pass it gets remembered and highlighted
It constantly feels that this is the standard hes judged by and its not applied to any of our other midfielders
Well said as usual.

I said the same thing more briefly when I said that he's great, he's always been great while here (meaning that like many great players he has off days and tricky moments but generally he's great) but people just forget.

It's noticeable that after virtually every good performance by him (which is most times he plays) you'll have people here saying 'that's his best game for us' as if it's a surprise. The next outing will then also be 'his best game for us' and the next, and the next, with forgetfulness in between.

It's almost like we became conditioned to 'waiting' for him to arrive after that strange purchase+wait-a-year transfer deal and now can't shake off that 'waiting' mindset. People are somehow still waiting for him to 'arrive' and will probably keep waiting for him to 'arrive' until his career here is done. Meanwhile he'll have had plenty of great performances which will be noticed in the moment and then forgotten. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11851 on: Yesterday at 04:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 02:11:59 pm
Well said as usual.

I said the same thing more briefly when I said that he's great, he's always been great while here (meaning that like many great players he has off days and tricky moments but generally he's great) but people just forget.

It's noticeable that after virtually every good performance by him (which is most times he plays) you'll have people here saying 'that's his best game for us' as if it's a surprise. The next outing will then also be 'his best game for us' and the next, and the next, with forgetfulness in between.

It's almost like we became conditioned to 'waiting' for him to arrive after that strange purchase+wait-a-year transfer deal and now can't shake off that 'waiting' mindset. People are somehow still waiting for him to 'arrive' and will probably keep waiting for him to 'arrive' until his career here is done. Meanwhile he'll have had plenty of great performances which will be noticed in the moment and then forgotten.

Good post. Naby is an exceptional player who unfortunately hasn't played enough for us for a vareity of reasons. I look forward to seeing him every time he plays.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11852 on: Today at 12:39:54 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 02:11:59 pm
Well said as usual.

I said the same thing more briefly when I said that he's great, he's always been great while here (meaning that like many great players he has off days and tricky moments but generally he's great) but people just forget.

It's noticeable that after virtually every good performance by him (which is most times he plays) you'll have people here saying 'that's his best game for us' as if it's a surprise. The next outing will then also be 'his best game for us' and the next, and the next, with forgetfulness in between.

It's almost like we became conditioned to 'waiting' for him to arrive after that strange purchase+wait-a-year transfer deal and now can't shake off that 'waiting' mindset. People are somehow still waiting for him to 'arrive' and will probably keep waiting for him to 'arrive' until his career here is done. Meanwhile he'll have had plenty of great performances which will be noticed in the moment and then forgotten.

Excellent post.

When he plays well, which is pretty much his standard, we tend to score a large number of goals as well- perhaps an indication of more chances being created when he is on the pitch.

Naby is a very good player.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11853 on: Today at 02:38:49 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:10:14 pm
Bit of a pet hate the flat track bully idea in sport
Really every good player is a flat track bully because theyre going to do better vs bad opposition than good opposition
What does grate with RAWK and other commentators with Keita is this constant assertion that weve only seen flickers of the player we thought we were signing followed by some reference to you tube and Leipzig. What seems to have happened with Keita is that we bought him, waited a year which built the hype, and in that time all people did was watch you tube compilations of him not actual games.
No question I was guilty of over rating him at the time too and his career has been stop start - but when he has played hes almost always (apart from a spell in his first season) put up elite CM numbers on and off the ball.
In his playing time at liverpool theres far more evidence of him playing at an elite level than not (this is also born out in our performances with him on the pitch - not that thats a full proof measure)

Theres a very real problem with his availability during his time here but not his level. And I suspect the reason hes not judged as consistently elite as a player but one with it all to prove / only performing in flashes is the problem people having judging midfielders full stop - if its not you tube worthy it tends not to be rated. And because of his fitness record and the hype before he came if he misses a tackle or mis places a pass it gets remembered and highlighted
It constantly feels that this is the standard hes judged by and its not applied to any of our other midfielders

I do think flat track bullies exist in Football - Lukaku is probably the best example in the Premier League at the moment - but it's a nonsense point from Neil Atkinson when it comes to Keita. He's at his best when the opposition midfield engages him; whether it's a high quality midfield or low quality midfield is less important.

Stick a passive low block (which to be fair are less common with pressing football in vogue at the moment) in front of him and I think he's less useful.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11854 on: Today at 02:44:09 am »
Weve got the best midfield in the world
Jordan and Nabi, Thiago and Fabby
and Oxalade-Chamberlin leathering the ball



fine you do better

ingrates

my first go was "and AOC really rhymes with fuck all"   ;D





