He was absolutely sensational when he came on imo. Probably the best 20 mins or so I've seen him have for us.



That wasn't my impression when I read this, although you're certainly not alone in posting it. It made me look again at the last 20 minutes.He was certainly trying things and being positive. But he practically lost the ball every time he had it. There were a couple of long range shots in there, which is what we like to see. But neither was much good. They certainly weren't "sensational". His dribbles and one-twos, without exception, also came to nothing. And although he pressed enthusiastically he wasn't able to nick the ball or even disrupt Newcastle's progression.The lad was sensational against Manchester U, but last night? I don't think so.