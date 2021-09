Twenty five per cent is quite a lot I think. But it's true, he was available to play a bit more than many people think. I seem to remember that he was fit for the run-in last season. Jurgen simply decided not to pick him. And, as it turned out, he wasn't needed.



I think what plays with peoples perception a little is he doesn't seem to be fit when we really need him. So if a few of our midfield are injured or need a rest [or in last seasons case two of our midfielders were playing at CB] then we absolutely need him to step up and stake his claim. Instead he's out, again, AND this time apparently for a pretty daft sounding reason. Injuries to other players I'd say I feel should be his opportunity to get a run in the side and make Jurgen think he needs him. But it rarely seems to work that way because he tends to pile one problem onto another by being out himself. Our first choice midfield this season is likely Thiago, Hendo and Fab and prior to Elliot's injury he looked to be the one Jurgen fancied coming in. After his goal at the weekend this felt, not for the first time, like a big opportunity for Naby. But again we've been let down. It's hard not to feel frustrated with him after 3 years or so of this.