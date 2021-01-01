Interesting that it's come from Christian Falk too - he was the source on Thiago coming to us as I recall, and held firm on it being done that summer. Bayern maybe fancy nicking him.



Hope this is true. If we can get decent money for Keita it would be a real bonus.Everyone knows what a skilful footballer the lad is. I think they also know that we need a player like Keita who can break the lines and make life really interesting around the opposition penalty area. But his impact at Liverpool has been laughably slight. And now he's kicked some grass and hurt himself.....The very fact that Jurgen offered this as the explanation speaks volumes. Especially if it's actually true.