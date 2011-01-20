Or is the gap due to other players and our defenders being too deep? I even posted what Klopp said about this, you and Funky Gibbons don't want to listen.



Klopp said '"We showed only one picture from the first half where we showed the boys, Here, the last line was too deep. Here, midfield, we need an eight who is pushing up in the challenge and then the other two have to adapt."



He wanted his defense and no. 8 to push up, not drop deep. What he fixed during HT was the exact opposite of what you are saying.



For the record i do rate Naby; was just pointing out that he was at fault for that goal. You also don't know that Klopp was referring to Milan's first goal in the comment above. I agree that there was a lack of pressure on the initial long ball out of defence; though personally i'd expect one of the front 3 to be providing that.In any case, what you seem to be blinkered about is that Naby failed to react to the long ball by proactively taking up a better defensive position. At this level you can't take 5 seconds off or you will be punished. Fabinho is in the right position; he's making it difficult to play a ball in behind while also blocking off part of the half space in front of the defence (which is why the pass can't be played for Saelemaekers to run on to). Keita should have retreated deeper AFTER the ball crossed the half-way line; but he idles back.If you're not seeing that then fair enough; let's just enjoy his goal today and hope that he finally gets an injury free run.