Fabinhos position is fine l, hes compact and narrow with Henderson. He shouldnt have to block the passing lane because Keita should be the same distance away from Fabinho that Fabinho is from Henderson. It would also put him out of position.
Klopp mentioned this in his post match comments.
There were other mistakes made after that but they were a consequence of the Milan player getting all that time and space to begin with.
And none of what Klopp has said is in contrary to my analysis. I said the gap between the midfield and defense was too much and Klopp mentioned that as well. He hinted at our CBs not pushing up. In fact, he also said it was one of the things he fixed at HT.
Klopp also said this
"Football-wise, we lost the ball in the wrong moment, it was absolutely not necessary. We played so flexible with the triangles on the wings, it was really, really good, but then we started getting a bit complicated and that was one mistake. The other mistake was the last line was slightly too deep. We showed only one picture from the first half where we showed the boys, Here, the last line was too deep. Here, midfield, we need an eight who is pushing up in the challenge and then the other two have to adapt."
First he says, we lost possession unnecessarily. Second, he says our last line (defense was two deep). Third, he says we needed an eight who could 'push up', not drop deeper as you want Keita to do. It was a consequence of us losing our midfield press and then our defense going further deeper than necessary.