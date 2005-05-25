« previous next »
Sangria

  Reply #10920 on: Yesterday at 05:57:21 pm
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10920 on: Yesterday at 05:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:24:05 am
I think this is right but it's also a little weird. I have the same question with Jones a little as well. Or at least the concern. Sometimes we do need our 8s to bring more to break down a low block but some of Keita's attacking dynamism seems to have been coached out of him. And given we paid a huge premium on Keita because he was elite defensively AND offensively (rather than just defensively) it does make you wonder why we even signed him in the first place.

That said, it's a tiny concern because assuming we're back to our best there'll probably be 3/4 games this season where we need more from our 8s in an attacking sense.

We agreed a deal for Keita in August 2017. At the time, our FBs were Moreno and Clyne. We were dependent on our midfield to move the ball forwards. Following an injury to Clyne in summer 2017, Trent was given a prolonged stint as first choice RB, and Robertson took over as first choice LB that season. With the injury to Ox, we moved towards using the FBs as our primary way of advancing play. By the time Keita arrived, both Robertson and Trent were established FBs.
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,278
  • JFT96.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10921 on: Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:08:59 am
He has given up his attacking game to be a Klopp midfielder.

I don't know about that. I think that train of thought is just another way to make excuses. I don't see us paying top dollar for a midfielder like Keita - and doing so a year in advance mind you - for him to come and then restrict what he was bought for by design. Injuries and lack of availability have influenced his participation and importance no doubt, but he's not a young kid like Curtis Jones who perhaps is being moulded at a young age be more rounded. Saying that Keita has given up his attacking game for Klopp does both a disservice, and if that was the case then we'd do without him and get someone who was on less money and would be available more often.

I don't think it is fair to judge Keita on what we thought we were buying. That almost mythical player doesn't exist and will never exist for us (whether it did in Germany is another matter, that was 4 years ago and things change). He's extremely slow at times and doesn't have any real dynamism to his game. He's tidy at times, he is like a little Jack Russell in his pressing and how he wins the ball back when he's on it but all of his good stuff seems to come in fits and starts. I don't mind him being around the first team but I'm long past being excited about him like I once was.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10922 on: Yesterday at 06:05:32 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm
I don't know about that. I think that train of thought is just another way to make excuses. I don't see us paying top dollar for a midfielder like Keita - and doing so a year in advance mind you - for him to come and then restrict what he was bought for by design.
It has been explained by several people why the situation is now different to that which existed when Keita was first bought and why, therefore, his role has to change.

He hasn't been restricted, he is playing a role that is there to be played
PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10923 on: Yesterday at 06:15:02 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 03:49:25 pm
Who was his man? And where should he have tracked him?

Not trying to force anyone into replying for this, but I do think I won't get a logical answer for this, thereby it's clear that the criticisms on him related to the Milan game are grossly unwarranted.
drirfan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • From doubters to believers
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10924 on: Yesterday at 06:34:41 pm
The goals came from completely the other side of the pitch, however that doesn't really matter at all, because we paid so much money for him he should have the ability to cover the entire midfield single handedly
PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10925 on: Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm
Quote from: drirfan on Yesterday at 06:34:41 pm
The goals came from completely the other side of the pitch, however that doesn't really matter at all, because we paid so much money for him he should have the ability to cover the entire midfield single handedly

 ;D
ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10926 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:15:02 pm
Not trying to force anyone into replying for this, but I do think I won't get a logical answer for this, thereby it's clear that the criticisms on him related to the Milan game are grossly unwarranted.

Saelemaekers

https://youtu.be/iHVB6Ed44Ug?t=251

Plenty of time for Naby to react to the long ball and plug the space.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,582
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10927 on: Today at 12:50:04 am
Klopp discussing Thiago but the #8 role applies to Naby as well

"Its a complex position to be the No.8 for us."

"We have different skill sets and we use different skill sets from time to time when we think a particular skill set makes more sense against a particular opponent.

"Sometimes it is the idea to make more runs in behind, and sometimes you want to be more naturally offensive or more naturally defensive. Thats the reason for different line-ups."
PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10928 on: Today at 02:46:09 am
Quote from: ep1987 on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
Saelemaekers

https://youtu.be/iHVB6Ed44Ug?t=251

Plenty of time for Naby to react to the long ball and plug the space.

Okay, why is Saelemaekers Keita's man? If it's man to man, as a wide attacker, he should be Robbo's man isn't it? If Zonal, he should be Fabinho's as he was dead central? Both Leao and Saelemaekers moved to the middle here, so the solution is for the CBs to have stepped up and played Rebic offside. Also, Keita was deeper than Fabi here, so it's not for the lack of tracking back? In fact, Keita was central helping out when it wasn't particularly his job at all, knowing they cut through our midfield from our right side.

This is ridiculous scapegoating and as I suspected, not logical.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:48:17 am by PoetryInMotion »
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,283
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10929 on: Today at 08:28:35 am

First time Ive looked back on the goal and Keita is clearly out of position here. In defensive transitions we need to get narrow and compact as soon as possible. Keita is 5-yards ahead of where he should be which has given the Milan player time and space between the lines.

That doesnt make him responsible for the goal but it contributed.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:30:16 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,278
  • JFT96.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10930 on: Today at 09:16:58 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:05:32 pm
It has been explained by several people why the situation is now different to that which existed when Keita was first bought and why, therefore, his role has to change.

He hasn't been restricted, he is playing a role that is there to be played

In what way exactly? Regardless of the situation or his role, he just isn't the same player physically. Optically it is quite obvious. Now someone will throw stats at me and say his numbers or pressing stats are similar to what they were before we bought him but the lad always looks like he's running through custard and he struggles to complete 90 minutes, not to mention his terrible injury record.

I like him, he's something a touch different but he's not the level of player we thought we were buying for one reason or another.
LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10931 on: Today at 09:20:41 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:08:04 am
Utter bollocks about his tackles. And he's really disciplined, he's almost a Gini now. There's no general problem in his defending whatsoever.

I mean I could just come back to you and say you're chatting utter bollocks as well but it doesn't make for interesting discussion does it?

To say he's as disciplined as Gini is laughable. When Keita plays, there are more gaps for the opposition to exploit. Its pretty obvious by now and if you can't see that then I can't help you.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:39 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,484
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10932 on: Today at 09:30:29 am
Looking to give him a new contract.
JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10933 on: Today at 09:43:47 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:30:29 am
Looking to give him a new contract.

Where?
PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10934 on: Today at 11:38:36 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:28:35 am

First time Ive looked back on the goal and Keita is clearly out of position here. In defensive transitions we need to get narrow and compact as soon as possible. Keita is 5-yards ahead of where he should be which has given the Milan player time and space between the lines.

That doesnt make him responsible for the goal but it contributed.

If we're going there, then what exactly is Fabinho doing? He isn't blocking the passing lane. He isn't pressing anyone. It's very easy to post a pic and call any player out of position in a game of 90 minutes.

After the pass was made, Keita chased Saelemaekers, tried to put some pressure, but obviously the gap between the midfield and defense was too much by then. At that time, the rest of the midfield, including Fabinho and Hendo were well ahead of the area of the action, unable to get behind and the damage was done. In the next frames, you would also see Gomez going too deep, compounding the gap between midfield and defense. I can fault the whole midfield and defense for that goal, and there were some worse offenders there in the next few frames that you're calmly ignoring and on top of all that, it was a well worked goal. Signalling him out for this sequence makes no sense.
PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10935 on: Today at 11:44:04 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:20:41 am
I mean I could just come back to you and say you're chatting utter bollocks as well but it doesn't make for interesting discussion does it?

To say he's as disciplined as Gini is laughable. When Keita plays, there are more gaps for the opposition to exploit. Its pretty obvious by now and if you can't see that then I can't help you.

I didn't say 'you were chatting utter bollocks'. I said the point about him making weak tackles was utter bollocks. How can someone press well and still be weak in a tackle. A good press sends the opposition behind and opposition doesn't go behind when the presser is a weak tackler. Keita has won the ball high up plenty of times.

He has been playing Gini's game for a while, and if you can't see that, I'd say the same to you what Klopp said to those who don't rate Matip.

Frankly, my only concern with him is his fitness. If he plays a run of games this season, I have no concerns about the results that we will get, and I'm very sure that he'll make quite a few of you eat your words.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:53:18 am by PoetryInMotion »
markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10936 on: Today at 12:05:38 pm

 
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:57:21 pm
We agreed a deal for Keita in August 2017. At the time, our FBs were Moreno and Clyne. We were dependent on our midfield to move the ball forwards. Following an injury to Clyne in summer 2017, Trent was given a prolonged stint as first choice RB, and Robertson took over as first choice LB that season. With the injury to Ox, we moved towards using the FBs as our primary way of advancing play. By the time Keita arrived, both Robertson and Trent were established FBs.


In 2018 with Trent and Robbo firmly established at fb, we tried buy Fekir for 50m+ (which is a fortune for us) I don't think we were doing that to ask 'fekir to be a more defensive no.8 type.  I think Jurgen looks at his options and builds the team around the guys who he thinks will be the most dangerous options.  If he had a world beating, game changer in centre midfield he would let him off the leash, he seems to no longer believe that he has that in keita, so ultimately he seems to have changed his role accordingly, if Keita had performed like we had hoped we wouldn't be asking him to do the role he is currently doing, it's a similiar story for ox. OX, Keita (and even Gini )don't appear to be seen as potentially dangerous as Robbo or Trent.
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,283
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10937 on: Today at 12:07:04 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:38:36 am
If we're going there, then what exactly is Fabinho doing? He isn't blocking the passing lane. He isn't pressing anyone. It's very easy to post a pic and call any player out of position in a game of 90 minutes.

After the pass was made, Keita chased Saelemaekers, tried to put some pressure, but obviously the gap between the midfield and defense was too much by then. At that time, the rest of the midfield, including Fabinho and Hendo were well ahead of the area of the action, unable to get behind and the damage was done. In the next frames, you would also see Gomez going too deep, compounding the gap between midfield and defense. I can fault the whole midfield and defense for that goal, and there were some worse offenders there in the next few frames that you're calmly ignoring and on top of all that, it was a well worked goal. Signalling him out for this sequence makes no sense.
Fabinhos position is fine, hes compact and narrow with Henderson. He shouldnt have to block the passing lane because Keita should be level and the same distance away from Fabinho that Fabinho is from Henderson. He certainly shouldnt be pressing anyone which would have left us with two players out of position.

Klopp mentioned this in his post match comments.

Quote

"We started superbly, we played very well and didn't concede anything. We were punished just before halftime, defensively we did not maintain the organization. When there are too many spaces even Fabinho gets into trouble."

"They managed to find space between the lines and they took advantage of it. I never had the feeling that we couldn't recover. We scored two wonderful goals and we deserved it, however, there were those ten minutes in which Milan changed the game."

There were other mistakes made after that but they were a consequence of the Milan player getting all that time and space to begin with.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:12 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,582
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10938 on: Today at 12:09:54 pm
Quote
, if Keita had performed like we had hoped we wouldn't be asking him to do the role he is currently doing, it's a similiar story for ox. OX, Keita (and even Gini )don't appear to be seen as potentially dangerous as Robbo or Trent.

Quite clearly Gini can be dangerous and prolific in the final third as he's shown for Holland and when he played for Newcastle.

But you can't have fullbacks pushing up as high as they do for us, and not have someone be disciplined in midfield to compensate for that.
PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10939 on: Today at 12:11:15 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:07:04 pm
Fabinhos position is fine l, hes compact and narrow with Henderson. He shouldnt have to block the passing lane because Keita should be the same distance away from Fabinho that Fabinho is from Henderson. It would also put him out of position.

Klopp mentioned this in his post match comments.

There were other mistakes made after that but they were a consequence of the Milan player getting all that time and space to begin with.

And none of what Klopp has said is in contrary to my analysis. I said  the gap between the midfield and defense was too much and Klopp mentioned that as well. He hinted at our CBs not pushing up. In fact, he also said it was one of the things he fixed at HT.

Klopp also said this

"Football-wise, we lost the ball in the wrong moment, it was absolutely not necessary. We played so flexible with the triangles on the wings, it was really, really good, but then we started getting a bit complicated and that was one mistake. The other mistake was the last line was slightly too deep. We showed only one picture from the first half where we showed the boys, Here, the last line was too deep. Here, midfield, we need an eight who is pushing up in the challenge and then the other two have to adapt."

First he says, we lost possession unnecessarily. Second, he says our last line (defense was two deep). Third, he says we needed an eight who could 'push up', not drop deeper as you want Keita to do. It was a consequence of us losing our midfield press and then our defense going further deeper than necessary.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:57 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,283
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10940 on: Today at 12:12:51 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:11:15 pm
And none of what Klopp has said is in contrary to my analysis. I said  the gap between the midfield and defense was too much and Klopp mentioned that as well. He hinted at our CBs not pushing up. In fact, he also said it was one of the things he fixed at HT.
In this instance the gap is created by Keita being out of position.
markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10941 on: Today at 12:18:55 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:09:54 pm
Quite clearly Gini can be dangerous and prolific in the final third as he's shown for Holland and when he played for Newcastle.

But you can't have fullbacks pushing up as high as they do for us, and not have someone be disciplined in midfield to compensate for that.

Sure Gini can be dangerous and prolific, but not AS dangerous consistently as Robbo.


It's an extreme example but, If we had De Bruyne or Gerrard we wouldn't be given them the same instructions as what we give Keita( or gave to gini)

Keita is being intelligently used based on the options in front of klopp
PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #10942 on: Today at 12:24:49 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:12:51 pm
In this instance the gap is created by Keita being out of position.

Nope. See Klopp's comments posted above.
