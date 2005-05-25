He has given up his attacking game to be a Klopp midfielder.



I don't know about that. I think that train of thought is just another way to make excuses. I don't see us paying top dollar for a midfielder like Keita - and doing so a year in advance mind you - for him to come and then restrict what he was bought for by design. Injuries and lack of availability have influenced his participation and importance no doubt, but he's not a young kid like Curtis Jones who perhaps is being moulded at a young age be more rounded. Saying that Keita has given up his attacking game for Klopp does both a disservice, and if that was the case then we'd do without him and get someone who was on less money and would be available more often.I don't think it is fair to judge Keita on what we thought we were buying. That almost mythical player doesn't exist and will never exist for us (whether it did in Germany is another matter, that was 4 years ago and things change). He's extremely slow at times and doesn't have any real dynamism to his game. He's tidy at times, he is like a little Jack Russell in his pressing and how he wins the ball back when he's on it but all of his good stuff seems to come in fits and starts. I don't mind him being around the first team but I'm long past being excited about him like I once was.