« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1286524 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10920 on: Yesterday at 05:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:24:05 am
I think this is right but it's also a little weird. I have the same question with Jones a little as well. Or at least the concern. Sometimes we do need our 8s to bring more to break down a low block but some of Keita's attacking dynamism seems to have been coached out of him. And given we paid a huge premium on Keita because he was elite defensively AND offensively (rather than just defensively) it does make you wonder why we even signed him in the first place.

That said, it's a tiny concern because assuming we're back to our best there'll probably be 3/4 games this season where we need more from our 8s in an attacking sense.

We agreed a deal for Keita in August 2017. At the time, our FBs were Moreno and Clyne. We were dependent on our midfield to move the ball forwards. Following an injury to Clyne in summer 2017, Trent was given a prolonged stint as first choice RB, and Robertson took over as first choice LB that season. With the injury to Ox, we moved towards using the FBs as our primary way of advancing play. By the time Keita arrived, both Robertson and Trent were established FBs.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,277
  • JFT96.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10921 on: Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:08:59 am
He has given up his attacking game to be a Klopp midfielder.

I don't know about that. I think that train of thought is just another way to make excuses. I don't see us paying top dollar for a midfielder like Keita - and doing so a year in advance mind you - for him to come and then restrict what he was bought for by design. Injuries and lack of availability have influenced his participation and importance no doubt, but he's not a young kid like Curtis Jones who perhaps is being moulded at a young age be more rounded. Saying that Keita has given up his attacking game for Klopp does both a disservice, and if that was the case then we'd do without him and get someone who was on less money and would be available more often.

I don't think it is fair to judge Keita on what we thought we were buying. That almost mythical player doesn't exist and will never exist for us (whether it did in Germany is another matter, that was 4 years ago and things change). He's extremely slow at times and doesn't have any real dynamism to his game. He's tidy at times, he is like a little Jack Russell in his pressing and how he wins the ball back when he's on it but all of his good stuff seems to come in fits and starts. I don't mind him being around the first team but I'm long past being excited about him like I once was.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10922 on: Yesterday at 06:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 05:59:42 pm
I don't know about that. I think that train of thought is just another way to make excuses. I don't see us paying top dollar for a midfielder like Keita - and doing so a year in advance mind you - for him to come and then restrict what he was bought for by design.
It has been explained by several people why the situation is now different to that which existed when Keita was first bought and why, therefore, his role has to change.

He hasn't been restricted, he is playing a role that is there to be played
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,137
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10923 on: Yesterday at 06:15:02 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 03:49:25 pm
Who was his man? And where should he have tracked him?

Not trying to force anyone into replying for this, but I do think I won't get a logical answer for this, thereby it's clear that the criticisms on him related to the Milan game are grossly unwarranted.
Logged

Offline drirfan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • From doubters to believers
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10924 on: Yesterday at 06:34:41 pm »
The goals came from completely the other side of the pitch, however that doesn't really matter at all, because we paid so much money for him he should have the ability to cover the entire midfield single handedly
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,137
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10925 on: Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm »
Quote from: drirfan on Yesterday at 06:34:41 pm
The goals came from completely the other side of the pitch, however that doesn't really matter at all, because we paid so much money for him he should have the ability to cover the entire midfield single handedly

 ;D
Logged

Offline ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10926 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:15:02 pm
Not trying to force anyone into replying for this, but I do think I won't get a logical answer for this, thereby it's clear that the criticisms on him related to the Milan game are grossly unwarranted.

Saelemaekers

https://youtu.be/iHVB6Ed44Ug?t=251

Plenty of time for Naby to react to the long ball and plug the space.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,578
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 12:50:04 am »
Klopp discussing Thiago but the #8 role applies to Naby as well

"Its a complex position to be the No.8 for us."

"We have different skill sets and we use different skill sets from time to time when we think a particular skill set makes more sense against a particular opponent.

"Sometimes it is the idea to make more runs in behind, and sometimes you want to be more naturally offensive or more naturally defensive. Thats the reason for different line-ups."
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,137
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10928 on: Today at 02:46:09 am »
Quote from: ep1987 on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
Saelemaekers

https://youtu.be/iHVB6Ed44Ug?t=251

Plenty of time for Naby to react to the long ball and plug the space.

Okay, why is Saelemaekers Keita's man? If it's man to man, as a wide attacker, he should be Robbo's man isn't it? If Zonal, he should be Fabinho's as he was dead central? Both Leao and Saelemaekers moved to the middle here, so the solution is for the CBs to have stepped up and played Rebic offside. Also, Keita was deeper than Fabi here, so it's not for the lack of tracking back? In fact, Keita was central helping out when it wasn't particularly his job at all, knowing they cut through our midfield from our right side.

This is ridiculous scapegoating and as I suspected, not logical.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:48:17 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Up
« previous next »
 